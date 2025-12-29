Most pups have a good sense of smell, but some take it to the next level.

Of all a dog’s superpowers, their sense of smell tops the list. The next time you’re admiring your dog’s nose (aka their olfactory bulb), notice how their nostrils twitch individually as they pick up scents.

Erin Askeland, a certified professional dog trainer, certified behaviorist, and animal health expert at Camp Bow Wow opens in new tab , says each nostril works a little differently to funnel airflow to a special smelling chamber that analyzes scent particles in great detail. “Some breeds have shown to have more powerful noses than others,” Askeland says.

Main takeaways While most dogs have around 100 million scent receptors, scent hounds like Bloodhounds and Basset Hounds can have up to 300 million, making them super sniffers in the canine world.

Scent hounds and working breeds with more olfactory receptors use their noses for a variety of jobs, including search-and-rescue missions, narcotics detection, and medical-alert tasks.

A dog’s nose is built for serious sensory work, with separated airflow for breathing versus smelling, a maze of scent receptors, and a special vomeronasal organ for analyzing scent particles in extraordinary detail.

Scent work is essential enrichment for breeds with super-powered snouts.

Experts measure canine scent skills through tracking exercises, disease-detection trials, and emerging technology.

Which dog has the best sense of smell?

Most dog breeds originated for a specific purpose, such as hunting, herding, or guarding. All dogs have keen noses, but some — known as scent hounds — have astounding perception. If the average dog has 100 million olfactory receptors, specialized breeds have up to 300 million.

Bloodhounds top the list. They’re legendary for trailing a scent at high speeds, Askeland says, while Basset Hounds track scent trails with slow precision. And Beagles are often used in detective work. Meanwhile, working breeds such as German Shepherds, Labradors, and Golden Retrievers have the size, stamina, and desire to please, which helps them track scents over long distances. They’re indispensable in search-and-rescue missions and law-enforcement detection work.

Additionally, Blue Tick Coonhounds are known for following older, degraded scent trails. And Dachshunds originated as hunting dogs trained to track subterranean prey.

8 dog breeds with the best sense of smell

Breeds with the best senses of smell have made invaluable contributions to the work of detecting narcotics, explosives, and different illnesses (such as cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases). The common denominator in these dogs is that they all have a higher number of scent receptors than average dogs — anywhere from 200 to 300 million compared to the typical 100 million.

Askeland says it’s important to give scent hounds an outlet for their instinctual behavior. “In training and behavior work, all of these dogs show how important scent is to their well-being. The hound breeds crave opportunities where they can track, explore, and solve scent puzzles.

Labs, Goldens, and German Shepherds shine when given structured scent tasks or working roles that let them use both their brains and their noses,” she says. “When these super-nose dogs are encouraged to use their natural sniffing instincts, they tend to be more confident, settled, and overall easier to live and work with.”

Jamie L’Huillier, owner of Kuri City opens in new tab in Christchurch, New Zealand, specializes in small breeds like Beagles and Dachshunds who excel at scent enrichment games. He and his team hide treats in tunnels and ball pits, or in bits of newsprint and toilet paper rolls — an activity anyone can do at home to keep the following breeds engaged.

Bloodhound

A Bloodhound’s big ears and droopy skin are no evolutionary accident. They trap scent particles close to the nose, says Dr. Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel opens in new tab . Bloodhounds also have three times more scent receptors than the average dog, and more brain space dedicated to analyzing smells.

Basset Hound

Remember Sherlock Holmes’ trusty scent hound, Toby? He may have been the consummate fictional canine detective, and Bassett Hounds have followed his lead as some of the world’s most recognizable scent hounds. Basset Hounds are similar to Bloodhounds with an impressive 300 million scent receptors and a sturdy, low-slung build that keeps their nose skimming the ground. Their calm, methodical nature reflects an ideal temperament for tracking.

Beagle

Beagles are popular family dogs, but when they run away (an inevitability), they’re not running away from you or misbehaving — they’re following a scent. Beagles were bred for scent work and have a particular ability to pick up faint odors, which is why the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol uses them in the Beagle Brigade at airports, border crossings, and cargo facilities. Their long ears drag on the ground and kick up scent particles to refresh smells.

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are the poster dogs of working breeds. They’re bred for agility, power, and endurance — and have tireless work ethics. Although they may not have as many scent receptors as other super sniffers, they still have more than twice as many as the average dog — around 225 million. They also have a highly developed olfactory brain that helps them break down, interpret, and remember even faint odors.

Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers were bred as working companions for fishermen in Newfoundland, Canada. Their exceptional senses of smell, water-resistant coats, and retrieving instincts made them ideal seaside working dogs. Today, the same attributes — and a strong desire to please — make them versatile scent-work dogs. They aid search-and-rescue missions, detect explosives and narcotics, track missing people, and alert patients to seizures.

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are among the most popular family dogs, but given the opportunity, they will enthusiastically engage in scent work. Originally bred in Scotland as hunting dogs, Golden Retrievers still use their keen sense of smell to retrieve downed birds on land and water. Golden Retrievers have a natural intelligence and an eagerness to please that make them outstanding partners in search-and-rescue missions, medical assistance, tracking, and other jobs where a dependable, fine-tuned nose is essential.

Blue Tick Coonhound

Originally bred to follow raccoon trails through dense terrain, Blue Tick Coonhounds are powerful trackers, Dr. Warner says. They have deep, American roots as descendants of English and European hounds brought to the U.S. in the 1700s.

Used by frontiersmen for night hunting, their instinct to bay as they track helped hunters locate them in the dark. Blue Ticks have remarkable “cold-nose talent,” a hunting and tracking term for a dog who can follow a very old or faint scent trail. They’re still common hunting dogs, but also show up in military and law-enforcement scent work.

Dachshund

Small but mighty Dachshunds were bred in Germany as hunting dogs. Traditionally, they used their sense of smell and feisty personalities to sniff out badgers and other burrowing animals for their human handlers. They have a surprisingly large number of scent receptors for their size, giving them the ability to detect and hold a trail far longer than most small breeds. Take them on a sniff walk, and you’ll find yourself pulled in many directions as they walk with noses hovering over the ground.

How a dog’s sense of smell works

Dogs have evolved to interpret the world primarily through their noses. Dr. Warner says their nasal cavity is divided: Air used for breathing is separate from air used for smelling, so they can better analyze different scents. The surface area of their many scent receptors (100 to 300 million, compared to five to six million in humans) fills their large noses. That maze of cells — called the turbinate — captures and analyzes the continuous uptake of scent molecules. “They also have an extra organ called the vomeronasal organ, which helps detect various scents,” Dr. Warner says.

A dog takes about 15 breaths per minute at rest, compared to 12 to 20 for humans. Once they start walking, their sniff rate doubles. If they’re tracking a scent, they make as many as 200 rapid, short inhalations and exhalations, pulling in fresh scents with each burst.

L’Huillier says when a dog gets good at scent work, they’ll methodically work through the “scent cone” until they find what they’re looking for. “They start out wide, and then they slowly narrow in on the treats they’re looking for,” L’Huillier says. “Scent work is one of the best forms of enrichment for dogs, because they’re using their brains and their noses at the same time. It helps build confidence and helps calm them down in a really structured way.”

In New Zealand, L’Huillier says small dogs help Kiwi conservation efforts by leading scientists to defenseless birds and hunting invasive rats that prey on the native birds.

How do experts measure a dog’s sense of smell?

Experts use scent-detection tests to measure a dog’s olfactory ability, Dr. Warner explains. Examples include tracking exercises, locating hidden food, and differentiating between similar odors. Working dogs used in search-and-rescue missions and customs screenings are tested for their accuracy and speed in finding a scent. “The result of these tests gives trainers an idea of the precision of a dog’s olfaction,” Dr. Warner says.

Medical-detection dog organizations measure canine olfaction by a dog’s ability to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s, and even COVID-19 through smell, which shows how sensitive dogs’ noses are, Dr. Warner says.

Bottom line

All dogs experience the world primarily through their noses, but some have super-powered sniffers. Bloodhounds, Beagles, German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and a handful of other breeds have three times the number of scent receptors — plus specialized nasal anatomy, and a natural drive to track and detect scents.

Whether they’re finding lost people, detecting diseases, or simply following an intriguing backyard trail, scent work taps into their instincts, builds confidence, and keeps them happy. Celebrating and nurturing a dog’s natural sniffing abilities isn’t just fascinating — it’s one of the best ways to help them thrive.

FAQs

Which dog has a highly keen sense of smell?

Skandashree Bali, CEO and co-founder of Pawland opens in new tab , works closely with breeds who have a highly developed sense of smell. She sees how scent-driven behavior influences their daily interactions and enrichment needs. “Bloodhounds are unmatched when it comes to tracking ability. Their scent receptors are so finely tuned that they can follow trails several days old. Beagles and Basset Hounds also excel in scent detection, often showing remarkable focus during play or scent-based training sessions,” Bali says. “Labrador and Golden Retrievers, while known for their friendly temperaments, also possess strong scenting skills, making them exceptional in detection work and therapy roles.”

How far away can a dog smell you?

Most dogs can pick up a person’s scent from one to two miles away, Dr. Warner says. Scents that are more powerful can be detected farther away, especially by dogs with a powerful sense of smell. Humidity, terrain, and wind direction affect a dog’s ability to pick up long-distance scents.

Which smell do dogs hate the most?

Many dogs don’t like the smell of citrus, vinegar, and potent, artificial cleaning products. Other scents dogs can’t stand include heavily perfumed beauty products and mothballs. “These can overwhelm their already-sensitive noses, which is why using pet-safe sprays is better in pet-friendly homes,” Dr. Warner says. “However… what’s detestable to one dog may not apply to another.

Err on the side of caution by avoiding strong scents and chemical sprays that can irritate the nasal passages of your dog.” Consider choosing products with lavender, which studies have shown is among the scents that appeal to dogs.