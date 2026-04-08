That is going to get lost in a mud puddle so fast...

If you’ve ever walked down the street and seen a wiggly dog coming your way opens in new tab with a toy in their mouth, chances are it gave you a better mood boost than Prozac. (Just look at this Golden and his swagger opens in new tab !) There’s something utterly charming about a pup who’s just so content to be out and about — with a plushie friend opens in new tab or a favorite ball or fetch toy.

But why do dogs carry their toys on walks with them? There are a few reasons why your dog might be dangling a Lambchop while taking a spin around the neighborhood. Here’s why.

It’s a source of comfort.

Like so many things that our pups do, they carry their toys around because it... feels good.

“It’s often about emotional regulation,” says Tom Vega, a relief veterinarian with Roo opens in new tab and the founder of Concierge Companions Vet Med opens in new tab . “A familiar toy can act as a security object, helping them feel more confident and engaged.”

And holding a toy can actually activate calming behaviors, in the same way that licking or chewing can ease stress, Dr. Vega says. “It gives them a job and a focus, which can lower arousal levels.”

It’s kind of the same way that humans might engage in a behavior to release excitement or tension, says Kasey Dugan, a certified dog trainer at Get Sit Done Dogs opens in new tab in Denver. “Sometimes, we need movement so energy doesn’t get stuck, and sometimes we need stillness to settle ourselves,” she explains. “I often compare it to humans who click pens, tap their foot, or pop bubble wrap. For many dogs, holding a toy works in a similar way.”

However, it doesn’t always mean you have a super nervous pup, says Carla Dusel, training and education coordinator at Central Bark opens in new tab . While the behavior’s rooted in self-regulation, it could be from environmental stress, social discomfort, or, more simply, that they find “holding a toy to be pleasurable and a source of comfort.”

That’s because holding the toy in their mouth releases dopamine, which further reinforces the behavior, Dusel says. “This feel-good neurotransmitter increases the likelihood that the behavior will continue.”

It’s just instinct.

However, like lots of dog behavior, sometimes carrying a dog during their walk is just instinct.

“From an evolutionary standpoint, carrying an object mimics prey retrieval, which is something many breeds were developed to do,” Dr. Vega says.

You’ve probably noticed that TikTok has a lot of Golden Retrievers who tend to take their Lambies or other plushies on neighborhood strolls, and that’s no surprise to our experts. “Retrievers, like Labs opens in new tab and Goldens, tend to do this more often because they’ve been selectively bred for generations to carry things gently in their mouths,” Dugan says. “It’s literally part of their genetic job description.”

Carrying an object can be hard-wired into a dog’s DNA — not only for Retrievers, but also Spaniels, Dusel says. “For these dogs, holding something as they move through space feels satisfying and grounding.”

Dogs love the attention it brings.

If you’ve ever passed by a happy-go-lucky dog opens in new tab who couldn’t be more pleased to be carrying their most prized possession, you might have spared a kind word (or 10) and told them what a good pup they were. This Doodle opens in new tab absolutely knows the feeling and got not only kind words but lots of pets.

That kind of positive reinforcement could be part of why dogs continue to carry the toy around. “Dogs are excellent at learning what gets a reaction from us,” Dr. Vega says. “If a dog picks up a toy and consistently receives praise, smiles, or even laughter, that behavior is positively reinforced.”

This isn’t surprising to Dusel, who says that dogs are “excellent learners.” “Behavior that is reinforced is more likely to be repeated,” she adds. But she notes that doesn’t mean your dog started the behavior just to get attention.

“It may have originated in genetics, self-regulation, or novelty,” Dusel says. “Then later it was strengthened by human response.”

Most dogs love the attention they get from us as much as we love attention from them, Dugan says. “But I suspect the attention they receive is usually secondary to the emotional benefit they get from carrying the toy.”

Do all dogs enjoy bringing toys on their walks?

Not all dogs are fans of bringing their plushie or fave fetch toy out to see the world. But lots of dogs relish the opportunity to show off their favorite toy — especially if it’s their favorite texture.

“Many dogs enjoy the ‘mouth feel’ of soft, plush, lightweight toys, but some may prefer a toy that is crunchy like a water bottle, a toy with fur or a squeaker that more closely resembles prey, [or] a toy that can be used for tugging or retrieving,” Dusel says.

No matter the texture, whether your dog enjoys carrying their toy on a walk is likely to be influenced by a few variables:

While breed comes into play, personality can also determine if your dog’s a toy carrier.

“Personality plays a huge role,” Dr. Vega says. “Dogs t hat are more anxious, highly attached, or very playful are more likely to carry toys as either a coping mechanism or a way to stay engaged.”

It can also be behavior that your dog learned as a puppy, Dusel says. “During puppyhood, it’s not uncommon for puppies to be taught to keep a toy in their mouth during play with their human companions, usually to keep sharp puppy teeth off hands and clothing,” she says.

Is carrying a toy on a walk healthy?

So, there you have it: While your dog is, of course, very special and unique, this behavior is also common enough — and usually nothing to worry about.

“If anything, it can be a great sign that your dog is meeting their own needs in a healthy way,” Dugan says. “Instead of jumping, barking, whining, or mouthing people, they’re choosing an appropriate outlet for excitement or energy. That’s a win in my book.”

The only time carrying a toy in their mouth might be unhealthy is if:

The behavior becomes compulsive

It interferes with normal activities

It’s paired with signs of anxiety, like pacing or vocalizing opens in new tab

The behavior is negatively impacting social interactions with other dogs

Your dog seems frantic without the toy

It becomes a safety concern (for example, dropping a toy while crossing the road)

If you notice anxiety, pacing, or excessive barking or whining, it’s worth seeing your veterinarian, Dr. Vega says. For help with behavioral issues, a certified trainer might be your best bet.

Otherwise, let your dog do their thing. “Most of the time, this behavior isn’t something to be worried about,” Dusel adds. “In fact, it’s often one we praise and encourage as a healthy form of self-regulation.”

No matter what you do, remember that your dog has this routine for a reason, and they probably love it. So, don’t take away their toy (unless, of course, it needs to be washed or repaired).

“From the dog’s perspective, it might also feel like you just stole their prized possession,” Dugan says. “As long as the item is safe and appropriate, there’s no harm in letting them proudly parade their toy around.”