Why Can’t You Find a Toy Your Dog Likes?

Over the years, I’ve spent more money on dog toys than I’d care to admit. Unfortunately, many of them have gone unnoticed (or under-appreciated) by my pups. My Cocker Spaniel was more interested in snuggles, my Yorkie was very into sniffing things, my Schnauzer mix was a huge foodie, and my current dog, a Chi named Gus, is smitten with puzzles and snuffle mats.

But none of them have been into traditional toys that squeak and bounce. Fetch? Not in this house. It’s made me feel guilty at times: Was I supposed to teach my dog to play with toys — and how? Were they missing out on some essential part of dog life?

Here’s what experts say about dogs and toys, including why some dogs aren’t on board and why that’s often OK.

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My dog doesn’t like toys. Is this normal?

Dogs have preferences for things they enjoy — and toys simply may not be one of them. “Just as people have different interests, dogs do too,” says Dr. Jo Myers opens in new tab , a veterinarian at Vetster. “Toys are just one form of exercise and enrichment, not a requirement for a good life.”

Dr. Myers experienced this with one of her own pups, a Border Collie named Pitch.

“One of the most wonderful dogs I’ve ever had never learned to play with toys,” she says, though she did take him hiking, skiing, and biking. “He was happy, fulfilled, deeply connected to me, and a joy to live with. Our bond wasn’t built on toys but on shared experiences, outdoor activities, and time together.”

In fact, toys are just one way that dogs can “express play,” Dr. Myers explains. “Many dogs are deeply playful without being particularly interested in objects. So, a lack of interest in toys doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of play.”

Dr. Myers says there are other ways dogs can get their kicks, including:

Physical exercise and exploration

Training and learning

Social interactions with people and other dogs

Scent-based activities

Companionship and routine

Why do some dogs not like toys?

This may honestly come down to something that happened in a dog’s early life.

“There are dogs out there who are not familiar with toys and may have grown up that way since puppyhood,” says Tatiana Yastremski opens in new tab , a certified dog trainer and canine behavior consultant at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey.

This is especially true for rescued dogs, Dr. Myers says. Her former dog, Pitch, had been a stray before she adopted him. While he didn’t enjoy toys, he did like hanging out with canine pals. “He simply hadn’t had the kind of early experiences that teach puppies what toys are for,” she says. “That doesn’t mean he lacked joy or playfulness; it just meant his version of play looked different.”

Yastremski says that avoiding toys can also sometimes also stem from a lack of canine confidence, and she notes that she’s seen fearful dogs who are hesitant to play, too.

Some other reasons dogs might not like toys include:

They grew up not being familiar with toys.

Due to lack of exposure, they don’t know what to do with them.

They had a bad experience that makes them fearful.

They’re too nervous to show their playful side.

They find toys overstimulating or confusing.

They find real-world experiences like sniffing, hiking, exploring, or hanging out with you more rewarding.

They haven’t found “the one.”

In the last scenario, it’s possible you just haven’t discovered the type of toy your dog enjoys.

“I highly recommend that pet parents learn about their dogs’ intrinsic motivators. Is your dog a big sniffer? Do they like to fetch, chase, tug, shred?” Yastremski asks. “This should give you solid knowledge about what toys could be of interest to your dog.”

Keep in mind, though, that our dogs’ ancestors didn’t exactly have Lamb Chops lying around.

“Over the past few decades, the pet industry has grown dramatically, and toys have become a highly visible symbol of ‘good’ dog ownership,” Dr. Myers says. “That can unintentionally create pressure for people to feel like they should be buying toys for their dogs. Historically, however, dogs played with whatever was available: sticks, bones, household objects, or simply each other and their humans. Toys are a convenience and a tool, not a biological requirement.”

Is my dog playing enough if they don’t play with toys?

Even if your dog decides they’re not a pup who enjoys toys — which is totally normal — you still might wonder if it’s healthy for them to eschew the chew.

“If your dog doesn’t ever enjoy toys, there are many other ways to keep them fulfilled,” says Erin Askeland, a certified dog trainer and behavior consultant at Camp Bow Wow opens in new tab . “A well-adjusted dog doesn’t need to love toys… to live a healthy, happy life.”

In fact, there are lots of ways that dogs can satisfy their need to play.

“There is no single way dogs express joy or play, but rather a rich spectrum of behaviors shaped by personality, experience, and instinct,” Dr. Myers says. “Some dogs light up the moment a ball or squeaky toy appears. Others barely glance at toys but come alive when they’re running, exploring, interacting with people, or engaging with other dogs … there isn’t a single ‘right’ way for a dog to play.”

In fact, she says, what we refer to as “play” is more of a collection of behaviors. She notes that scientific literature has recognized multiple forms of canine play:

Object play (with toys or objects)

Social play (with people or other dogs)

Locomotor play (activities like chasing or exploring)

Dr. Myers’ dog Pitch engaged a lot in social play, for example.

“He had one canine friend who was obsessed with balls and playing fetch, so he loved watching her excitement and chasing her while she chased the ball. Even though he wasn’t interested in the ball itself, he thrived on the activity and interaction,” she explains. “By any meaningful measure and in consideration of the other activities we enjoyed together, he was a fulfilled dog.”

So, as long as your dog is engaging in some form of play, chances are they’re a happy pup.

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Should I keep trying to find a toy my dog likes?

It doesn’t hurt to give it a shot searching for a toy if you really want to make sure your dog isn’t missing out.

“What you can do is start observing what your dog already seems to enjoy,” Askeland says. “Do they like sniffing, digging, shredding cardboard, carrying sticks, or playing with you or other dogs? These preferences matter more than ensuring your dog loves squeaky toys.”

For example, if your dog enjoys sniffing, they might be a big fan of puzzle toys that hide treats — not so much balls.

“Toys are just a means for a dog to express their natural behavior, so it might take some testing to find out what your dog truly loves,” Askeland says.

Yastremski also urges pet parents to think outside the box. “A toy doesn’t need to be a plushie, a ball, or a rope toy,” she says. “A cardboard box with treats inside is a great and inexpensive option if the dog loves to shred things. A towel folded up like a burrito with treats inside the folds is a great option to facilitate the dog’s foraging instinct. A snuffle mat can be a fun toy for dogs who love to sniff.”

Yastremski says that her dog Mena is obsessed with — of all things — her home’s carpet, since she sees it as one giant snuffle mat. “I often scatter part of my dog’s meal or leftover treats from our walks onto the carpet, giving her the opportunity to forage and sniff,” she says. “Both these activities are super mentally enriching. There are so many options that don’t necessarily involve traditional toys that can be super enriching to our dogs.”

In other words, lots of things can be a toy — that is, an object that helps a dog engage in play — if you look at them the right way.

According to the experts, some other items include:

Food-based enrichment like puzzle feeders, snuffle mats, or lick mats

Movement-based play, like flirt poles

Scent-based activities, such as hiding treats or tracking games, or an at-home scent detection kit

Social play with a trusted human or dog

Training-based activities that give a dog a sense of purpose, such as agility, flyball, or coursing

So, while it doesn’t hurt to try to find a toy your dog is interested in, at the end of the day, you should follow your pup’s lead — and never pressure them into playing when they’re not interested. If they’re otherwise playful, you’ve likely got nothing to worry about. Keep in mind that a lack of interest in toys partnered with lethargy, appetite changes, or withdrawal should be checked out by a vet, though, in case there is an underlying medical condition.

For most dogs, however, a little aloofness around toys is just a matter of personal preference — the same way some humans are fascinated by certain things that other humans can’t fathom (CrossFit, pickleball, Timothée Chalamet movies — sorry, Timmy).

“My dog never became a toy-loving dog, and he never needed to,” Dr. Myers says. “We built a life together around what he loved, not what I thought he ought to love. Sometimes, the most compassionate shift is realizing that a dog doesn’t need to play with toys to have a rich, joyful life. And often, the person who needs reassurance isn’t the dog at all but the human who loves them.”