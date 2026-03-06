Why Do Some Dogs Love Balls, While Others Could Care Less?

If there’s one thing that’s true about my dog, it’s that she’s toy-obsessed. Briar is my two-year-old Havanese who treats every ball, squeaker, and crinkly plush like it’s the most important object in the universe. If there’s a toy within reach, she’s either carrying it, pouncing on it, or dramatically nudging my leg to say, “Hello? This is a two-player activity, Mom!”

But not every dog is like Briar. Some dogs will chase a ball until they’re panting on the grass, while others watch it roll across the yard with zero interest. So, why are some dogs wild for all spherical objects, when some of their peers couldn’t care less?

As it turns out, ball obsession is not random. A dog’s interest in ball play can come down to instinct, breed traits, personality, early experiences, and even their health. Here’s what’s really going on and how to tell whether your dog is a natural fetch fanatic or simply prefers a different kind of fun.

Why do some dogs love balls and some dogs don’t?

All dogs have some level of an innate prey drive — most have a neurological reward system that is tied to chasing moving objects. Balls can mimic prey movement, like a small animal scurrying across the grass. For some dogs, this taps directly into their ancient hunting nature. But for others, the instinct just isn’t as strong.

There are a few things that can factor into how much your dog loves to chase balls. The most important being their breed. “There is no doubt that certain breeds are more interested in ball play than others,” explains Dr. Nancy Thomas, veterinarian at TelaVets.com opens in new tab . “Retrievers, herding breeds, and dogs with a high prey drive are typically more engaged in ball play — this includes dogs in the sporting, herding, and Terrier groups.”

The sporting group includes Retrievers, Labradors, and Spaniels. The genetic hardwiring in these dogs compels them to fetch objects and return them to their handlers. According to Dr. Thomas, Terriers were originally bred to hunt small rodents and other prey.

“They are independent thinkers, and their interest in balls is more closely tied to their instinct to hunt,” she explains. Finally, the herding group includes Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Malinois, German Shepherds, and Cattle Dogs, among others. Many of these dogs are driven to control the movement of any living or inanimate object within their field of vision.

Another factor might include the dog’s baseline energy level. “Dogs that do not fall into the terrier, herding, or sporting groups often lean toward a more couchpotato lifestyle,” Dr. Thomas explains. “A half mile to one mile walk each day, with plenty of opportunities to ‘smell the roses,’ provides sufficient stimulation for many canine companions.”

A dog’s age and early development can play a role, too. According to Dr. Thomas, even couch-potato breeds tend to have more energy as puppies than they do as adults. “For dogs with little natural motivation to chase or fetch, they may show more interest in these activities when they are younger,” she explains. “In those cases, however, balls may not hold significantly more appeal than other toys.”

For dogs with a high prey drive, a compelling need to retrieve, or a compulsion to control any moving object within their line of sight, an obsession with balls is unlikely to diminish as they mature, per Dr. Thomas. However, they might have less energy and stamina to play fetch as often.

Sometimes, it’s not always about the ball.

Something I’ve noticed about my Havanese is that, while she loves all her toys, she’s often more motivated by the attention she gets from me than by the ball itself. For her, the fun seems to come from the interaction, not just the chase.

“We’re social animals, and dogs are social animals, too — it’s part of why the relationship has worked so well for as long as it has,” explains Robert Haussmann opens in new tab , certified dog trainer and co-founder of Dogboy NYC opens in new tab . “For one dog, the drive to play fetch might be about the chase or the movement, while for another dog, it might be more about the interaction with their owner.”

A lot of dogs see playing fetch as their “job.” Haussmann adds: “They get high drive for the game the way they would about farm work or herding. You getting on the floor and playing tug, wrestling, or throwing a ball — dogs get driven by that pretty hard.”

But, just as with humans, dogs can definitely have too much of a good thing. “I’m more inclined to say that ‘ball-crazy’ dogs become stressed or anxious when they can’t ‘get their fix,’ rather than anxiety being the thing that drives them to go find a ball,” Dr. Thomas explains. “There’s no question that some ball-crazy dogs don’t have an appropriate ‘off switch’ when it comes to recognizing how much is too much.”

You can gauge just how ball-obsessed your dog is by testing how willing they are to stop trying to access a ball that has been made unavailable. “A dog that borders on compulsive behavior may even forego other positive interactions — such as food or different types of play with the owner —in its determined effort to retrieve the ball,” Dr. Thomas says.

Haussmann believes that a dog who might be labeled as “too obsessed with a ball” is actually just an understimulated dog, and their fetch session is the one time of day that they get to be hyperstimulated. “Ball fixation might just be an understimulated dog with only one outlet,” Haussmann says. “If it turns into shadow chasing or staring at reflections on the wall, that’s when it can become unhealthy.”

So, what’s up with the ones who don’t care about balls?

According to Haussmann, they might just not have a strong chase or retrieve drive. “They might really like to chew, or they might like to dig holes — every dog’s an individual,” he says. “If your dog isn’t that engaged with it to begin with, they might need to learn that it’s a fun game. You can encourage games of fetch through training and play, but some dogs just don’t pick up on it as a fun game right away.”

If your dog isn’t wild about fetch, they might be interested in tugging or sniffing more. Haussman encourages dog owners to follow what motivates your dog, rather than spending a lot of time teaching them how to play ball if they aren’t super into it. “Everybody should know what blows their dog’s hair back and gets them excited,” he says. “Your dog might really like long walks and sniffing. You can find scent games, interactive toys, and other activities they love.”

There could also be a medical issue happening here, which could be related to weight. A dog who is overweight might struggle to be as active, which can affect their overall health.

“Another factor that can rob a dog of some of life’s basic joys is obesity,” she says. “Obesity is far too common in our companion animals, and it has a devastating effect on their health and wellbeing. As a veterinarian, I find myself discussing diet and dietary changes during a very high percentage of my client interactions.”

According to Dr. Thomas, joint pain, vision issues, and dental discomfort are all medical conditions that can also significantly affect a dog’s desire and ability to engage in ball play.

Regular dental checkups and cleanings are an important part of a dog’s overall health. Additionally, vision changes, like dental problems, may not be readily apparent. “Dogs have a remarkable capacity to adapt to changes in sight and hearing,” Dr. Thomas says. “By the time an owner notices that their dog is not hearing or seeing well, the decline has often been progressing for months. Some owners may notice their dog losing interest in previously enjoyed activities, but others may not.”

Bottom line: Some dogs just aren’t ball dogs.

If your dog doesn’t love playing with balls, fret not — there is nothing wrong with them. It’s likely that they prefer other types of play, or maybe they just really love lounging on the couch all day.

And even if your dog does love to play ball, Haussmann encourages dog parents to find other things they like, too. You can try tug, flirt poles, sniffing activities, scent work, and interactive toys. “Knowing what kind of dog you’ve got — and what motivates them — goes a long way,” he says.