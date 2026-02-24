Why Do Dogs Love to Steal Other Dogs’ Toys?

Even when they have plenty of their own...

A while back, a friend brought his adorable Dachshund over to my apartment for a playdate, and my dogs were thrilled. I don’t often have other pups over (Brooklyn pads are famously tight on space), so for my babies, Frasier and Rosey, the chance to romp around and sniff butts despite the freezing weather delivered the kind of joy they usually only get from a new Kong toy.

Speaking of toys, my friend and I noticed something interesting during this adorable get-together. As Pilot the Dachshund jetted around the living room, he kept picking up my pups’ stuffed animals — despite having brought plenty of his own from home. His behavior was almost crazed, chewing the toys up within an inch of their life. Ollie the Octopus barely made it out of there with all his tentacles intact.

Once we’d finished performing some quick dog-toy surgery, my friend and I got curious. Why do so many pups go gaga for others’ toys? Is it the novelty factor, the joy of taking something that’s not theirs, or something else? I made it my mission to find out.

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Why do dogs love other dogs’ toys?

There are a few possible reasons for this, and perhaps unsurprisingly, they all come down to socialization and resources.

They’re attracted to the unfamiliar.

Who doesn’t love shiny new things? If your dog doesn’t have a specific kind of toy at home and suddenly sees it in another pup’s den, it might seem extra appealing — especially if it comes packed with fascinating new smells.

But as much as our pups might covet something they’ve never seen before, Dr. Stefanie Schwartz, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist and founder of Civilized Pet opens in new tab , says they’re also not immune to feeling a sense of nostalgia about their belongings.

“Maybe they had a toy like that when they were a puppy that they used to love,” Dr. Schwartz says. “Maybe it reminds them of something that they still have. There’s any number of reasons, but I do think novelty is way at the top of the list.”

They want to socialize.

For some dogs, an act of thievery opens in new tab can be an invitation to play or chase. Basically, it’s the doggie equivalent to a young child poking a sibling or yelling, “Look at me, look at me!”

Dr. Jessica Apted, regional medical director for Sploot Veterinary Care, notes that dogs might also do this to test one another pups’ boundaries and ask, What happens if I take this? I’m gonna test this out.

Although it’s not a hard-and-fast rule, this kind of behavior can be more common among younger dogs who are still learning other dogs’ limits, and also among high-energy working and herding dogs. Basically, this can happen with any pup with a shaky grasp of other dogs’ limits — and energy to spare.

They want to hoard resources.

Just like food, toys are a precious commodity, so some dogs like to gather them up and keep them in plain sight.

“Independence is status,” Dr. Schwartz says. She thinks, for instance, about her new puppy, who loves to grab everything she sees on the floor (including her slippers) and drag it all into her playpen. “She doesn’t guard them,” Dr. Schwartz says, “but she just collects them.”

In some dogs, Dr. Apted notes, this can go a step further and become a more competitive behavior like resource guarding — which can also extend to things like food, space, and attention. In these cases, it’s not just a Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? kind of thing. It’s also an ...and don’t you dare come near any of it vibe.

They want to show the other pups who’s boss.

It’s an age-old law of the jungle: The one who takes all the best stuff for themselves is usually at the top of the food chain. And to some dogs, that’s very important.

These cases might look like an invitation to play, Dr. Apted says, but the motivation is different. It’s not like, Hey, I want to play with you, she says. It’s like, Hey, I want to tell you that I’m actually in charge, so I can take your stuff when I want to.

This behavior could be most common among high-energy dogs, adolescents, working breeds, and any dogs who love to be in charge in any given group. “They’re more prone to that behavior because they thrive on that kind of interaction,” Dr. Apted says.

Dr. Schwartz has also seen this kind of behavior. As she puts it, “I do think there's the element of, I want that because I'm bigger, stronger, harder, faster than you.” … And don’t you forget it.

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

How do I keep my dog’s toy stealing in check?

For many dogs, playing with each other’s toys can be a great social exercise. Still, there are some situations (and red flags) to avoid.

Don’t bring toys to the dog park.

You know what they say: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This rule also applies to this situation.

“The purpose of going to the dog park is for dogs to have social, interactive play,” Dr. Schwartz says, and “some dogs are very possessive over their toys and don’t want anybody else stealing them.”

If you bring your pup’s favorite plushie to the dog park, you’re basically inviting a bad situation. It’s best to leave the toys at home.

Keep toys away when dogs meet for the first time.

Whenever we introduce our pups to new playmates, we want to do so in neutral territory like at a park — any place where they won’t feel the need to protect what’s theirs. If you bring toys along, you’re basically giving them something to guard.

Watch for red flags during play.

Just like kids sometimes steal each other’s things during play, our dogs can do the same without any problems. The key is to keep an eye on how they interact. According to Dr. Apted, this comes down to reciprocity. Your dogs’ behaviors should mirror one another. If you see anything that looks concerning, safely separate the dogs and immediately remove the toy.

Watch for green flags like:

Loose body language

No stiffness

No growling

Dogs re-engage on their own

And avoid red flags like:

One of the dogs starts to freeze

Hard stares

Lifting lips

One dog keeps picking on the other

As dog parents, it’s crucial to ensure that our dogs mind their manners. At the same time, dogs gotta be dogs, so if everyone looks safe and happy, it’s best not to cramp their style. After all, as long as teeth stay on the toys only, what’s a little chomp between friends?