If you’ve ever watched your dog trot triumphantly past you with a sock, remote control or a mysterious object they absolutely should not have, then you already know that immediate feeling of panic, followed (usually) by laughter when you realise that your pup isn’t in danger, just a master thief.

As a behaviourist, plenty of my clients – dog parents like you – have stories that start with, “You’ll never believe what my dog stole…” and the truth is, these little thefts are almost always rooted in something perfectly natural, even when they leave us scrambling across the room as quick as possible.

Dogs don’t steal to be ‘naughty’. In fact, the behaviour often comes from instincts that are completely normal. Some dogs are natural retrievers which means that carrying something feels intrinsically good (it’s even in their DNA)! You might see them scanning their environment for interesting textures, scents or items that fulfil the job they were bred for.