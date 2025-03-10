13 Glorious Pictures From Crufts That Prove Dogs Are More Fabulous Than Humans
Dogs that have better haircare routines than you
Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.
Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.
But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.
Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written for British Vogue, Bustle, Yahoo and The Telegraph. When not at her desk liking dog videos she’s out and about with her rescue pup, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.
