Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.

Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.

But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.

Mocha, a Bearded Collie Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

A Briard getting groomed Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Fizz the Poodle Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Oscar, a Komondor Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

A dog competing in the Young Kennel Club agility semi-final Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Diesel, an Australian Shepherd Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Diesel, again Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

A Briard competing at Crufts Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Indria, a Border Collie. Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Florence, a Welsh Corgi Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Rio, a Newfoundland Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Happy, a St. Bernard Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia