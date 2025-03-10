Best Photos From Crufts 2026: the Greatest Dog Show in Pictures · Kinship

13 Glorious Pictures From Crufts That Prove Dogs Are More Fabulous Than Humans

Dogs that have better haircare routines than you

by Orla Pentelow
March 10, 2025
Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.

Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.

But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.

a bearded collie with combed hair
Mocha, a Bearded Collie
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
A Briard dog getting groomed
A Briard getting groomed
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a black poodle with pink leg warmers on
Fizz the Poodle
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
Oscar, a Komondor dog at Crufts
Oscar, a Komondor
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
dog jumping over a jump
A dog competing in the Young Kennel Club agility semi-final
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a picture of an australian shepherd looking at the camera
Diesel, an Australian Shepherd
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a close up picture of an australian shepherd
Diesel, again
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
Briard dog competing
A Briard competing at Crufts
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a lassie dog surrounded by daffodils
Indria, a Border Collie.
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a picture of a corgi at crufts
Florence, a Welsh Corgi
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a picture of a big fluffy brown dog
Rio, a Newfoundland
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a picture of a huge dog wearing a blue bib
Happy, a St. Bernard
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia
a small chihuahua standing in the sun
Bruce, a crossbreed
Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

Orla Pentelow

Orla Pentelow is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written for British Vogue, Bustle, Yahoo and The Telegraph. When not at her desk liking dog videos she’s out and about with her rescue pup, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.

