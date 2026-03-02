Best Low-Dust Cat Litters of 2026: Top 9 Picks Reviewed
Clouds of litter residue—who wants that?
Share Article
In This Article:
Our Top Picks for Low-Dust Cat Litters Frequently Asked Questions
Finding the best litter that will keep your home as fresh and clean and possible (and one your cat likes!) is easier said than done. Going the low-dust route isn’t just great for keeping your house clean; it also has a lot of health benefits for both you and your cat. It can improve the general air quality in your home when you make the switch, and it helps prioritize your cat’s respiratory and digestive health.
A lot of litters boast being low-dust or 99.9 percent dust-free, but in practicality it can be hard to distinguish between which ones are truly worth it. There are also other factors you want to make sure are still being prioritized in addition to keeping dust low, including odor control, minimized tracking, longevity, and your cat’s comfort while using the litter box.
There are a lot of options out there, and luckily we’ve done the searching for you. Here are some of the best options on the market.
Our top low-dust cat litter picks
We’ve searched for all the low dust litter options that limit the amount of clouds and tracking throughout the home. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.
Best overall: Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Cloud Control
Best for multiple cats: Arm & Hammer Litter Slide Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
Best crystal: Dr. Elsey's Clean Air Stress Reducing Crystal Cat Litter
Best clay: Boxiecat Unscented Odor Control Clumping Clay Cat & Kitty Litter
Best tofu: tuft + paw Really Great Cat Litter Unscented Low-Tracking
Best pine: Feline Pine Original Non-Clumping Wood Cat Litter
Best grass seed: ExquisiCat Litter Clumping Multi-Cat Grass Seed Cat Litter
Best pea husk: Catit Go Natural Pea Husk Clumping Cat Litter
Best grain: Sustainably Yours Large Grains Cat Litter
How to choose the low-dust cat litter that is right for you
What kind of material should I choose?
Many different types of litter are low dust, including silica gel, paper, corn, wheat, wood, tofu, and more. Clay litter, on the other hand, tends to be more dusty in general. Finding a texture that your cat likes is a great way to find the best material for them.
Should I choose a scented or unscented litter?
Odor control is a huge component when it comes to choosing a litter, and sometimes that means deciding between scented and unscented litters. Scented litters use deodorizers to help cover up the smell, but sometimes the addition of a scent can be overwhelming for cats since their noses are much more sensitive than ours. “Unscented” litters aren’t truly scentless — there are just no added scents; so it can sometimes be a trade off when using unscented litter between your cat’s comfort and the scent that might still emanate from the litter box.
Is weight a consideration?
Weight can also be something to consider when choosing a litter. Some litters are very heavy and may require more effort when you take them home from the store.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for low-dust cat litters
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best overall
Pros
99.9 percent dust free.
14-day odor control.
Hypoallergenic light scent.
Has Dander Shield Technology that reduces airborne dander when scooping.
Clumping.
Made specifically for multi-cat homes.
Comes in three sizes: 18-pounds, 27.5 pounds, 37 pounds.
Cons
Still tends toward tracking.
Heavy litter might not be preferred by all.
Scented litter not preferred by all.
Overall review
If low dust is your highest priority when searching for litter, look no further than this offering from Arm & Hammer. The cloud control is real with this 99.9 percent dust-free litter, and we love that it helps reduce airborne dander during scooping, as well. The odor-control is also a huge plus, with 14 days being a nice and long guarantee. However, some reviews have mentioned that it still tends to track throughout the home and that it’s also a pretty heavy litter to lug around.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best for multiple cats
Pros
99.9 percent dust-free.
Nonstick, clumping, clay litter.
Low tracking.
Comes with a seven-day odor-free guarantee.
Comes in four bag sizes: 14 pounds, 19 pounds, 28 pounds, 38 pounds.
Cons
Clay litter still tends to be dustier than other options.
Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping.
Overall review
This litter is a mainstay across product review sections and message boards asking for litter recommendations for low-dust litters, multi-cat homes, and more. We love that this litter comes with incredible odor control and that it’s 99.9 percent dust-free and low-tracking. It’s also both clumping and nonstick, ensuring your scooping experience will be seamless. However, some reviews have mentioned that its cardboard packaging sometimes doesn’t stand up very well during the shipping process.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best crystal
Pros
Silica gel crystal litter infused with stress-reducing herbal essences.
Traps urine and odors on contact.
Non-clumping.
Low-dust and low-tracking.
Cons
Not everyone prefers non-clumping litter.
Reviews claim quality is not always consistent across bags.
Overall review
For those who have cats who are anxious about the litter box, this low-dust litter is a great option. We love that it’s infused with stress-reducing herbal essences, which can benefit anxious cats even if the litter box isn’t what’s stressing them out. However, not everyone like to use non-clumping litter, and some reviews have mentioned that the quality varies across bags of this specific litter from Dr. Elsey’s.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best clay
Pros
99.9 percent dust-free.
Self-cleaning clay litter made with a proprietary blend of probiotics that continuously combat strong odors for up to 40 days.
Free from fragrances, fillers, and preservatives.
Comes in three bag sizes: 16 pounds, 28 pounds, 40 pounds.
Cons
Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping.
Prone to tracking.
Overall review
A 40-day odor control guarantee is an especially long guarantee, and reviews have been overwhelmingly positive about how it really does stand the test of time. We love that its formula utilizes probiotics to become self-cleaning, and that it does so without any fragrances, fillers or preservatives. However, some reviews have noted that it does still tend to track throughout the house, despite claims that its low tracking.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best tofu
Pros
99.9 percent dust-free.
Low-tracking.
Activated charcoal helps with odor control naturally.
Each bag lasts 40 days per cat.
Flushable.
Clumping.
Cons
Pellets might not be preferred by all cats.
Odor control may vary.
Overall review
For those who prefer to use a natural litter and are looking to cut down on dust, this tofu litter is a great option. Oftentimes pellet litter doesn’t clump, but we love that this tofu pellet litter is still able to provide clumping for easy cleanup. Plus, pellets help reduce the dust and tracking in the litter box area. However, some reviews have mentioned the natural odor control via activated charcoal may not always help reduce odors, depending on your cat’s litter box habits.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best pine
Pros
Low dust and lightweight.
Natural pine fibers lock away ammonia odors and neutralize them on contact.
Non-clumping pine makes litter box clean-up easy.
Low tracking.
Cons
Non-clumping litter not preferred by all.
Overall review
As someone who is a pine litter convert, I can personally attest to how much easier my life is after making the switch. Not only is it low dust and super easy to clean, I love the natural pine scent and how effective it is at neutralizing the cat pee odor in my home. It also fully eased any fears I had about using a non-clumping litter, as cleanup is super easy in that you just simply dump the whole thing in the trash once it’s reached the end of its use.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best grass seed
Pros
Minimal dust.
10-day odor control.
Low tracking.
Hard clumping.
Biodegradable.
Cons
Texture might not be preferred by all cats.
Some reviews dispute its low tracking claims.
Overall review
Grass seed litter is a great low dust alternative to clay litter. We love that this natural litter cuts down on dust while also guaranteeing 10-day odor control. Its texture is also soft on cats’ paws, though some cats might take more time getting used to it than others. We also love that it’s still clumping, although some reviews have mentioned that they aren’t as “hard” as the product description boasts.