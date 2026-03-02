Best Low-Dust Cat Litters of 2026: Top 9 Picks Reviewed

Finding the best litter that will keep your home as fresh and clean and possible (and one your cat likes!) is easier said than done. Going the low-dust route isn’t just great for keeping your house clean; it also has a lot of health benefits for both you and your cat. It can improve the general air quality in your home when you make the switch, and it helps prioritize your cat’s respiratory and digestive health.

A lot of litters boast being low-dust or 99.9 percent dust-free, but in practicality it can be hard to distinguish between which ones are truly worth it. There are also other factors you want to make sure are still being prioritized in addition to keeping dust low, including odor control, minimized tracking, longevity, and your cat’s comfort while using the litter box.

There are a lot of options out there, and luckily we’ve done the searching for you. Here are some of the best options on the market.

Our top low-dust cat litter picks

We’ve searched for all the low dust litter options that limit the amount of clouds and tracking throughout the home. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.

How to choose the low-dust cat litter that is right for you

What kind of material should I choose?

Many different types of litter are low dust, including silica gel, paper, corn, wheat, wood, tofu, and more. Clay litter, on the other hand, tends to be more dusty in general. Finding a texture that your cat likes is a great way to find the best material for them.

Should I choose a scented or unscented litter?

Odor control is a huge component when it comes to choosing a litter, and sometimes that means deciding between scented and unscented litters. Scented litters use deodorizers to help cover up the smell, but sometimes the addition of a scent can be overwhelming for cats since their noses are much more sensitive than ours. “Unscented” litters aren’t truly scentless — there are just no added scents; so it can sometimes be a trade off when using unscented litter between your cat’s comfort and the scent that might still emanate from the litter box.

Is weight a consideration?

Weight can also be something to consider when choosing a litter. Some litters are very heavy and may require more effort when you take them home from the store.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for low-dust cat litters

Best overall

opens in new tab Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Cloud Control opens in new tab $ 18 This clumping litter delivers on the promise its name makes and really does control the clouds during scooping. Made specifically to combat dust, this 99.9 percent dust-free litter also combats against dander while scooping with its Dander Shield Technology. It also has a 14-day-odor-control guarantee and uses a light hypoallergenic scent to further mask odor. Plus, it’s formulated specifically for multi-cat homes, which also speaks to its longevity. $18 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

99.9 percent dust free.

14-day odor control.

Hypoallergenic light scent.

Has Dander Shield Technology that reduces airborne dander when scooping.

Clumping.

Made specifically for multi-cat homes.

Comes in three sizes: 18-pounds, 27.5 pounds, 37 pounds.

Cons

Still tends toward tracking.

Heavy litter might not be preferred by all.

Scented litter not preferred by all.

Overall review

If low dust is your highest priority when searching for litter, look no further than this offering from Arm & Hammer. The cloud control is real with this 99.9 percent dust-free litter, and we love that it helps reduce airborne dander during scooping, as well. The odor-control is also a huge plus, with 14 days being a nice and long guarantee. However, some reviews have mentioned that it still tends to track throughout the home and that it’s also a pretty heavy litter to lug around.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for multiple cats

opens in new tab Arm & Hammer Litter Slide Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 20 This clumping litter is 99.9 percent dust-free and comes highly recommended for multi-cat homes, especially. A litter made from the brand known for making baking soda naturally comes with rock solid odor control, and it’s also low tracking to keep your house nice and clean. It’s also nonstick, so it should scoop out of your litter box easily rather than sink to the bottom and get stuck. $20 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

99.9 percent dust-free.

Nonstick, clumping, clay litter.

Low tracking.

Comes with a seven-day odor-free guarantee.

Comes in four bag sizes: 14 pounds, 19 pounds, 28 pounds, 38 pounds.

Cons

Clay litter still tends to be dustier than other options.

Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping.

Overall review

This litter is a mainstay across product review sections and message boards asking for litter recommendations for low-dust litters, multi-cat homes, and more. We love that this litter comes with incredible odor control and that it’s 99.9 percent dust-free and low-tracking. It’s also both clumping and nonstick, ensuring your scooping experience will be seamless. However, some reviews have mentioned that its cardboard packaging sometimes doesn’t stand up very well during the shipping process.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best crystal

Pros

Silica gel crystal litter infused with stress-reducing herbal essences.

Traps urine and odors on contact.

Non-clumping.

Low-dust and low-tracking.

Cons

Not everyone prefers non-clumping litter.

Reviews claim quality is not always consistent across bags.

Overall review

For those who have cats who are anxious about the litter box, this low-dust litter is a great option. We love that it’s infused with stress-reducing herbal essences, which can benefit anxious cats even if the litter box isn’t what’s stressing them out. However, not everyone like to use non-clumping litter, and some reviews have mentioned that the quality varies across bags of this specific litter from Dr. Elsey’s.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best clay

Pros

99.9 percent dust-free.

Self-cleaning clay litter made with a proprietary blend of probiotics that continuously combat strong odors for up to 40 days.

Free from fragrances, fillers, and preservatives.

Comes in three bag sizes: 16 pounds, 28 pounds, 40 pounds.

Cons

Packaging doesn’t always stand up to shipping.

Prone to tracking.

Overall review

A 40-day odor control guarantee is an especially long guarantee, and reviews have been overwhelmingly positive about how it really does stand the test of time. We love that its formula utilizes probiotics to become self-cleaning, and that it does so without any fragrances, fillers or preservatives. However, some reviews have noted that it does still tend to track throughout the house, despite claims that its low tracking.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best tofu

opens in new tab tuft + paw Really Great Cat Litter Unscented Low-Tracking opens in new tab $ 29 This tofu litter is 99.9 percent dust-free and a great natural alternative litter. The pellet design helps reduce both dust and tracking, all while still clumping for easy cleanup. It also uses activated charcoal to naturally combat odors, and tuft + paw claims that each bag lasts for 40 days per cat. Plus, because it’s made with natural materials, so it’s also safe to flush. $29 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

99.9 percent dust-free.

Low-tracking.

Activated charcoal helps with odor control naturally.

Each bag lasts 40 days per cat.

Flushable.

Clumping.

Cons

Pellets might not be preferred by all cats.

Odor control may vary.

Overall review

For those who prefer to use a natural litter and are looking to cut down on dust, this tofu litter is a great option. Oftentimes pellet litter doesn’t clump, but we love that this tofu pellet litter is still able to provide clumping for easy cleanup. Plus, pellets help reduce the dust and tracking in the litter box area. However, some reviews have mentioned the natural odor control via activated charcoal may not always help reduce odors, depending on your cat’s litter box habits.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best pine

opens in new tab Feline Pine Original Non-Clumping Wood Cat Litter opens in new tab $ 22 This natural, non-clumping litter is not only great for easy litter box clean up, but it’s also low dust and lightweight. Its natural pine fibers are incredible at odor control, as they are able to lock away ammonia odors and neutralize the cat urine scent. It also absorbs moisture super well to break down in the litter box. While this isn’t a clumping litter, cleanup is still easy, as it’s lightweight and less likely to stick to the sides. Plus, you can simply dump the litter once it’s been used. $22 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Low dust and lightweight.

Natural pine fibers lock away ammonia odors and neutralize them on contact.

Non-clumping pine makes litter box clean-up easy.

Low tracking.

Cons

Non-clumping litter not preferred by all.

Overall review

As someone who is a pine litter convert, I can personally attest to how much easier my life is after making the switch. Not only is it low dust and super easy to clean, I love the natural pine scent and how effective it is at neutralizing the cat pee odor in my home. It also fully eased any fears I had about using a non-clumping litter, as cleanup is super easy in that you just simply dump the whole thing in the trash once it’s reached the end of its use.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best grass seed

Pros

Minimal dust.

10-day odor control.

Low tracking.

Hard clumping.

Biodegradable.

Cons

Texture might not be preferred by all cats.

Some reviews dispute its low tracking claims.

Overall review

Grass seed litter is a great low dust alternative to clay litter. We love that this natural litter cuts down on dust while also guaranteeing 10-day odor control. Its texture is also soft on cats’ paws, though some cats might take more time getting used to it than others. We also love that it’s still clumping, although some reviews have mentioned that they aren’t as “hard” as the product description boasts.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best pea husk