Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes of 2026: Top 9 Picks Reviewed

Self-cleaning litter boxes have taken the cat world by storm in the last few years, and it’s not hard to see why. Being able to cut out some of the dirty work when it comes to caring for your cats has a huge appeal, both for time saving purposes and personal hygiene reasons. While they generally run for a pretty penny, a lot of cat parents think the high price tag is well worth the convenience that comes with an automatic litter box.

There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing a self-cleaning litter box. There are lots of different ways an automatic litter box cleans, including rotating, raking, flushing, and sifting. Some litter box motors are louder than others, which may affect how likely your cat is to use the litter box at all.

Some self-cleaning litter boxes can even use technology to assess your cats’ waste and make health determinations off of that. There are a ton of benefits to using a self-cleaning litter box, and luckily we’ve done our own sifting of the options out there to recommend some of the best on the market.

Our top self-cleaning litter box picks

We’ve searched for all the best automatic litter box options that take a lot of the maintenance off your hands. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.

How to choose the self-cleaning litter boxes that are right for you

How do automatic litter boxes work?

Automatic litter boxes can dispose of waste in different ways, including rotating, sifting, raking, and flushing. Rotating litter boxes rotate the whole box drum so it sifts the used litter out into a separate compartment. A raking system combs through the litter and dispenses clumps into a separate basket. Flushing litter boxes are similar to a mini toilet and flushes away waste. Sifting litter boxes sift out waste based on your cat’s movement. You should consider which mode of cleaning is best for your cat’s habits.

What kind of litter should I buy?

The type of litter you use is really important when it comes to automatic litter boxes. Generally, it’s recommended you use fine, clumping litter. Most self-cleaning litter boxes need to be able to sift away the waste from the unused litter, and it’s much easier to do that when it both clumps and when the litter itself is more fine.

How expensive are self-cleaning litter boxes?

The price is a huge factor when choosing an automatic litter box that’s right for you. These litter boxes are typically on the more expensive end, with the cheaper end of the spectrum still in the $100–200 range, and the higher end getting up to $700 to 800.

How can I keep track of care for the litter box?

Most automatic litter boxes come with a corresponding smart app to schedule cleanings and monitor the cleanliness of the litter box. There are also some that are even able to track your cat’s bathroom habits and even examine their waste for health monitoring purposes. The level of examination features will vary, and typically with more information comes a higher price tag.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for self-cleaning litter boxes

Best overall

opens in new tab Whisker Litter-Robot 4 Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 749 The Whisker Litter-Robot is a huge name in automatic litter boxes for a reason. This rotating self-cleaning litter box automatically separates waste from clean litter into a waste drawer that you can empty once full, and it includes OdorTrap packs that minimize smell. It comes with a smart app that allows you to monitor litter levels, activity, and weight tracking for your cats. This bundle deal includes three OdorTrap refills, 10 waste drawer liners, 30 cleaner wipes, and two carbon filters to ensure your automatic litter box functions for a long time. It’s also large enough to accommodate up to four cats. $749 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large for multi-cat use (27 x 24.25 x 29.5 inches).

Automatically separates waste from clean litter into a waste drawer, eliminating scooping.

Smart app control that allows you to monitor litter levels, activity, and weight tracking.

Bundle includes three OdorTrap refills, 10 waste drawer liners, 30 cleaner wipes, and two carbon filters.

Can accommodate up to four cats.

Cons

High price tag at over $700.

Not compatible with non-clumping litter.

Not safe for cats or kittens under three pounds.

Overall review

It may seem difficult justifying spending $700 on a litter box, but this one is sure to reduce the amount of odor and effort over a long period of time, as well. We love that the app can help track litter levels so you know when it’s time to refill, as well as your cat’s use frequency and weight, allowing you to keep up to date on your cat’s health. Just note that you shouldn’t use it for cats and kittens less than three pounds.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best budget

opens in new tab PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Legacy Non-covered Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 176 This self-cleaning litter box is definitely one of the least expensive on the market, clocking in between $140 and $160, depending on which cover option you go with (no cover, top entry, or front entry). It uses both a raking system to scoop away solid waste into a separate covered section, as well as its own crystal litter tray that absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odor (lasting up to 30 days depending on how many cats are using it at once). There’s also a health counter and motion sensor that tracks how often your cat uses the litter box so you can monitor their health. $176 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Uses a disposable scoop-free crystal litter tray system (one tray included) that requires zero scooping.

Crystal litter absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odor.

Rakes away waste into separate covered section.

Crystal litter is low-tracking and dust-free.

Health counter and motion sensors track frequency of use to help monitor your cat’s health.

Litter trays last up to 30 days with one cat, 15 days for two cats, and 10 days for three or more.

Available with no cover, top entry cover, or front entry cover.

Lower price at under $200.

Cons

Requires separate purchase for additional crystal tray refills, and you aren’t able to substitute for your own preferred litter.

Overall review

This is a great low budget option for a zero scooping, self-cleaning litter box if you don’t want to spend too much money. We love its joint disposable tray and raking system that ensures minimum maintenance for up to 30 days at a time. It’s also a nice plus that you can purchase the entry design that your cat prefers, whether that’s top, front, or no entry at all. However, while the initial purchase is definitely cheaper than other self-cleaning boxes on the market, the tray refill cost will be higher than standard litter refills, which is a trade-off some cat parents might not deem worth it.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best low noise

opens in new tab Casa Leo Leo's Loo Too Wifi Enabled Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 700 For those whose cats are on the more skittish side, this quite automatic litter box might be the way to go. Boasting a “whisper-quite” motor, the rotating drum separates waste into a separate drawer that can be emptied weekly. It also uses both carbon filters and a UV sanitizing light to eliminate odor. Its smart app allows you to manage cleanings and monitor your cat’s weight and litter box activity. Plus, it comes in four different colors: Leo Gray, Pretty Pink, Baby Blue, and Avocado Green. $700 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Leak-free drum rotates to separate waste into a waste drawer that can be emptied weekly.

Uses weight, radar, and anti-pinch technology to ensure cat’s safety while using.

Uses carbon filters and a UV sanitizing light to eliminate odor.

Boasts a “whisper-quiet” motor while cleaning.

Smart app that monitors litter box activity, your cat’s weight, and allows you to manage cleaning remotely.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Comes in four different colors (gray, pink, blue, green).

Cons

Expensive at $700.

Might not be best for larger cats.

Overall review

If you’ve been interested in making the switch to an automatic litter box but might be worried about whether your cat would be afraid of the noise and movement, this a great option. While movement is part of the process, the quieter motor might be less scary for more timid cats.

We also love that you can still use your preferred clumping litter, which may also help with the transition since you’ll still be using something familiar to your cat. However, it’s a steep price tag for trying out a new system, and it might not be best for larger cats, as some reviews have mentioned their larger cats often can’t get fully into the box, which can cause leakage.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best health monitoring

opens in new tab PETKIT Purobot Max Pro Automatic Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 550 $ 476 $ 476 This PETKIT self-cleaning litter box takes health monitoring to the next level by using AI to analyze waste to deliver detailed health report cards. It also monitors your cat’s weight as well as provides 24/7 livestreaming so you can monitor your cat remotely. Plus, it has multi-cat recognition and can identify different cats based on their faces and weights. It uses a rotating drum to separate waste into a separate compartment with a drawstring bag that can be easily disposed of after 17 days. It also uses cylinder deodorization, ammonia neutralization, and a sealed waste bin to eliminate odor. $476 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

AI litter box tracking camera that analyzes fecal images for health, delivers a visualized report card for your cat’s health, has 24/7 pet livestream monitoring. It has multi-cat recognition that can identify cats through their faces and weight.

Rotating drum separates waste into a separate compartment with a drawstring waste bag to be disposed of once full after up to 17 days.

Triple odor control via cylinder deodorization, ammonia neutralization, and sealed waste bin.

Anti-pinch technology and 12 sensors for cat safety.

Cons

Pricier at over $500.

Doesn’t work as well when placed on a mat or carpet.

Some reviewers have noted urine leaking issues.

Overall review

We definitely recommend this automatic litter box for those with older cats and/or cats with health issues that need to be more closely monitored. We love that health report cards it delivers after analyzing your cat’s waste and that it can distinguish between multiple cats.

However, reviewers have mentioned that it might be more prone to urine leaking and that it doesn’t work as well on softer mats and carpets.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for large cats

opens in new tab PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 370 This mid-range automatic litter box is great for larger cat homes, as it can hold cats up to 25 pounds. It’s a rotating self-cleaning litter box that separates waste into a lined waste bin for up to two weeks before cleaning, and it comes with three months’ worth of waste bin liners. It also uses essential oil deodorizer packs to help neutralize odor, and it comes with a one month supply. Its smart app can monitor your cat’s visit frequency as well as their weight, and its price is more in the mid-range area at under $400. $370 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Automatic rotation drum that separates waste from clean litter into a lined waste bin.

Essential oil deodorizer packs to help neutralize odor (comes with a one month supply).

Comes with three months’ worth of waste bin liners.

Can support cats up to 25 pounds.

Smart app that monitors your cat’s visits and weight.

Price is more mid-range at under $400.

Cons

Pretty high off the ground, so might be more difficult for cats with mobility issues to access.

Lower doorway might be subject to cats kicking out litter.

Overall review

A lot of automatic litter boxes on the market aren’t able to accommodate larger cats. So, it’s great that this PetSafe option can do so with all the bells and whistles — and at a lower price of under $400. We also love that it comes supplied with three months’ worth of waste bin liners and a month’s worth of essential oil deodorizer packs; a lot of other automatic litter boxes don’t come with a lot of refills for supplies.

However, some reviewers have mentioned that the box is quite high off the ground and that they’ve needed to purchase additional stairs for easier access.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best open top

opens in new tab Neakasa M1 Lite Plus Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 400 This is a great option for cats who prefer an open-top design for their litter boxes. This operates similarly to other automatic litter boxes. It rotates to separate waste from clean litter into a separate drawer that has a pull-and-wrap system. The system sifts the litter into a prepared trash bag that’s ready to cinch and throw away after 14 days. This box can also accommodate cats of all size, from kittens (it has a Kitten Mode that ensures safe use for cats below 3 pounds) to cats up to 33 pounds. Plus, its smart app can track up to three different cats’ bathroom habits, litter levels, and help manage cleanings. $400 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Open-top design for easy access.

Smart app can track up to three different cats’ bathroom habits, litter levels, and help manage cleanings.

Can accommodate cats up to 33 pounds.

Pull-and-wrap waste system that ensures zero scooping for up to 14 days.

Five pairs of infrared sensors and four weight sensors for safety.

Kitten Mode protects cats under 3.3 pounds.

Cons

Not the best for small spaces.

Sits pretty high up, so might be more difficult for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access without stairs.

Overall review

This is a great option that can accommodate cats of all shapes and sizes. We love the open-top design for easier access, and it’s a huge plus that it can accommodate cats as small as kittens and as large as 33 pounds. The pull-and-wrap waste system is also a huge plus that ensures you don’t even have to finagle too much with trash bags when taking out the waste. However, it is quite large in both width and height, so it might not be best for smaller spaces or for older cats or cats with mobility issues.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best waste separation