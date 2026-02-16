10 Best Litter Boxes for Odor Control of 2026

Odor control is one of the most, if not the most, important factors to consider when outfitting your cat’s litter box set-up. While the litter you use has a huge impact on the resulting smells, the litter box itself can also do a lot to reduce the stench that comes from your kitty’s bathroom area. The material used as well as the design can have an effect on how clean and fresh their area is, especially when you’re accommodating multiple cats.

When it comes to investing in a litter box for your cat, there are tons of factors to consider. While most litter boxes are made of plastic, there are other materials that can help reduce odor, such as stainless steel. The design can also impact the amount of stink coming from the box, with hooded options with or without doors, some that come with their own built-in filters, and more.

There are a lot of options out there, and luckily we’ve done the searching for you to recommend some of the best on the market.

Our top litter boxes for odor control picks

We’ve searched for the best litter boxes that help minimize odor in the home. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.

How to choose the litter box that is right for you:

How many litter boxes should I buy?

As a general rule, it is recommended that you have one litter box per cat, plus one, for the best results. So, if you have two cats, you should have three litter boxes. However, not all homes are large enough to accommodate so many boxes, so we’d recommend at least getting one per cat, if you can.

What size should my litter box be?

Size is a big factor when searching for litter boxes for odor control. We generally recommend getting larger litter boxes to accommodate more litter to minimize odors.

What should the litter box be made of?

The material your litter box is made of is also a factor to consider. Most litter boxes are made out of plastic for easy cleaning, but you can also find stainless steel options which usually help control smell.

Should I buy a covered litter box?

A covered litter box versus an open top is another decision to make when purchasing a litter box. Covered litter boxes are good for when the litter box has to share a common space, as it helps contain mess and smell. Open litter boxes are good for when you can have a dedicated room or space (such as a covered litter cabinet).

What else should I look for in a litter box?

The side height is another factor to consider. There are litter boxes with low sides and high sides, with high sides helping contain mess and low sides good for accommodating cats with mobility issues. There are also top entry litter boxes or open top litter boxes, which also help further contain mess. By minimizing mess, you’re also minimizing odor.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for odor-control litter boxes

Best overall

opens in new tab iPrimio XL Stainless Steel Litter Box with Lid opens in new tab $ 77 $ 55 $ 55 This XL stainless steel litter box from iPrimio is a great stainless-steel option that really helps mask odors. It’s resistant to odor, stains, and rust, also very easy to clean. This box is also a lot more durable than plastic litter boxes and comes with an open-top enclosure, which helps prevent spray and tracking. A litter scoop is also included with purchase. $55 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large size (23.5 x 15.5 x 6 inches).

Made with durable stainless steel.

Stainless steel resists odor, rust, and stains.

Open-top enclosure included.

Scoop included.

Cons

Price is higher at nearly $80.

It’s heavier and more difficult to maneuver than a plastic litter box.

Overall review

This stainless-steel litter box is a great option to help minimize both mess and smells in your home. We love that this also comes with an open-top shield to help prevent too much mess while in use. It’s also a nice bonus that a scoop is included, and it’s nice and big for both large cats and multi-cat homes. However, it is on the pricier side and can be a bit bulkier and takes more effort to move around while cleaning.

Best robot

opens in new tab Litter-Robot 4 Supply Bundle by Whisker opens in new tab $ 699 Automatic litter boxes are well-known for being great at reducing odor, and the Litter-Robot 4 is no exception. This litter box automatically separates waste from clean litter into a waste drawer that you can empty once full and uses OdorTrap packs that minimize smell. It also comes with an app that allows you to monitor your cats’ litter levels, activity, and weight. $699 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Large size (27 x 24.25 x 29.5 inches).

Automatically separates waste from clean litter into a waste drawer, eliminating scooping.

Smart app control that allows you to monitor litter levels, activity, and weight tracking.

Can accommodate up to four cats.

Cons

High price tag at about $700.

Not compatible with non-clumping litter.

Not suited for multi-cat homes with more than four cats or for cats who weigh less than 3 pounds.

Overall review

While this litter box comes with a big price tag, the convenience, odor control, and health monitoring it provides is hard to argue with. We love that not only do you not have to personally scoop the litter, the frequent and automatic waste removal helps significantly cut down on smells.

We also love that the app can help track litter levels so you know when it’s time to refill, as well as your cats’ use frequency and weight, allowing you to keep up to date on your cat’s health. Just note that it is not compatible with non-clumping litter, and that you shouldn’t use it for cats and kittens less than three pounds.

Best top entry

opens in new tab Modkat XL Litter Box opens in new tab $ 190 Top-entry litter boxes are great at both containing litter and odor, and this Modkat XL litter box is great at doing both. It’s also a versatile option with the ability to be configured with either top or side entry, so accessing this litter box can be easily tailored to your cats’ needs. It comes with both a scoop and two different liners (tailored to entry preference) that last up to three months. Plus, it has a full-height base that helps prevent leaks. $190 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Large size (21 x 16.3 x 17 inches).

Can be configured for both top entry and front entry.

Full height base helps prevent leaks.

Scoop included.

Two liners included, lasting up to three months each.

Cons

Price is high at over $150.

Might be too difficult to access for older cats or cats with mobility issues.

Overall review

We love that this Modkat box offers both top- and side-entry options and that it comes with long-lasting liners that accommodate each configuration. It’s also a great option when you have more limited space in your home and need to incorporate them into common spaces. However, we recognize the price is a bit high and that it might be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues to access.

Best hooded

opens in new tab Frisco Hooded Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 33 This Frisco Hooded litter box is a simple and efficient option for helping control odor. Its covered design helps contain both odors and spray, and its lid has a charcoal filter that further combats odor. It’s also made with BPA-free, recyclable plastic, and the ventilated top is also removable, all of which makes cleaning super easy. $33 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Large size (26 x 18.1 x 19.3 inches).

Charcoal filter in lid that combats odors.

Ventilated panel and removable top.

Made with BPA-free, recyclable plastic.

Cons

Hooded design might not be preferred by all cats.

Large size might not be best for all homes.

Overall review

Sometimes ,the simple option is the best option, and we really do love how efficient this litter box is. Its charcoal filter and its hooded design are great for minimizing odors in your home, and it’s also super easy to clean. However, the hooded design might not be preferred by all cats, which is why it’s also nice that both the top and the door are removable to adjust to your cat’s preferences.

Best self-cleaning

opens in new tab PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Classic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 290 $ 220 $ 220 Self-cleaning litter boxes are also great at minimizing odor, and this PetSafe option even uses its own crystal litter formula to do so. It uses both a raking system to scoop away solid waste into a separate covered section, as well as its own crystal litter tray that absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odor (lasting up to 30 days depending on how many cats are using it at once). There’s also a health counter and motion sensor that tracks how often your cat uses the litter box so you can monitor their health. $220 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Uses a disposable scoop-free crystal litter tray system (one tray included) that requires zero scooping.

Crystal litter absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odor.

Rakes away waste into separate covered section.

Crystal litter is low-tracking and dust-free.

Health counter and motion sensors track frequency of use to help monitor your cat’s health.

Litter trays last up to 30 days with one cat, 15 days for two cats, and 10 days for three or more.

Available with no cover, top entry cover, or front entry cover.

Cons

Price higher at around $100.

Requires separate purchase for additional crystal tray refills, and you aren’t able to substitute for your own preferred litter.

Overall review

While still a bit on the pricey side, this self-cleaning litter box is still one of the cheaper options on the market. We love that you can purchase the entry design that your cat prefers, whether that’s top, front, or open entry. Its joint disposable tray and raking system that ensures minimum maintenance for up to 30 days at a time as well as ultimate odor control is also a huge plus. However, the tray refill cost will also be higher than standard litter refills, making this even more costly than other litter box options.

Best open top

opens in new tab Amazon Basics Large Cat Litter Box with High Sides opens in new tab $ 16 This low-budget option is great for cats who prefer an open-top design while still helping reduce odor. The high sides help minimize litter spray as well as smell, and the open front provides easy access for cats. It’s also made of BPA-free, recyclable plastic, which is easy to clean and also helps minimize odors. Plus, it comes with a litter scoop that can be stored directly on the litter box. $16 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

High sides help minimize litter spray.

Open front provides easy entry access.

Made of BPA-free and recyclable plastic.

Comes with a litter scoop that can be stored on the litter box.

Low price of under $20.

Cons

Entry might still be too high for older cats or cats with mobility issues.

Open-top design still subject to more odors than covered litter boxes.

Overall review

This is a great litter box to try out without a huge initial buy-in, as it’s less than $20. We love that the high sides help contain mess while still being easily accessible for entry and exit. It’s also a plus that it comes with its own litter scoop and storage. However, because it has an open top it won’t be able to minimize odors to the same degree as a covered litter box.

Best for large cats