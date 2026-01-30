Is Cat TV Good for Cats?
In This Article:
What is Cat TV? Benefits of Cat TV for Cats Potential Downsides of Cat TV Best Practices for Using Cat TV Alternatives To Cat TV
Have you ever found yourself watching TV and realized your cat was sitting beside you, eyes glued to the screen, tail flicking, pupils dilated, very caught up in what you’re watching? You may have wondered, Is watching a video really a good thing for cats? And is it OK to let them watch a video that was actually made for them?
Let’s look at what cat TV is, why cats like it, what can be wrong with it, and how to use it properly without turning your cat into a TV maniac.
What is cat TV?
Cat TV refers to videos for cats that you can usually find on YouTube or purchase as an app. They are specifically designed to enhance your feline's senses. They present anything that resembles prey, such as birds pecking at seeds, squirrels climbing trees, fish swimming, or even just dots, lines, or other colorful images moving across the screen. They emphasize:
Slow-to-moderate movement
High-contrast visuals
Repetitive, predictable patterns
Interesting sounds like rustling leaves or chirping birds
Cat TV video producers know that your cat doesn’t care about a plot or character, only about watching prey.
Benefits of cat TV for cats
Environmental enrichment for pets is a phrase often mentioned these days. You must provide it for your feline. Cat videos can be a useful enrichment tool. They are not a replacement for other cat toys or for you playing and interacting with your cat, but they can offer benefits, especially for indoor cats.
Mental stimulation
Recent studies have shown just how intelligent cats are. So it makes sense that indoor cats in particular can get quite bored if they don’t have an enriched environment. Cat TV simulates real life. It engages a cat’s:
Tracking abilities
Anticipatory behavior
Hunting instincts
If your cat has been excessively meowing, knocking things off shelves (a personal hobby for many cats), or just staring at you, then cat TV may be just the thing for you.
Entertainment and enrichment
Cats can’t sit around and just sleep all day, and that’s what they’ll do if they don’t have any alternatives. Fluttering birds on a screen can provide novelty and variety, especially if you don’t have windows in your home that your kitties can see out of, inhibiting them from viewing wildlife.
Anxiety and stress relief
It may surprise you, but cat TV can actually be calming for some cats. If your cat is anxious, you’ve recently moved to a new home, or there’s construction noise, new pets, or changes in schedules, your cat can find cat videos predictable, gentle, and soothing.
Birds fluttering on the screen can feel safe and familiar, like comfort TV. But authentic safari images with scary, large wild animals could have the opposite effect.
Encouraging natural behaviors
You may see things happen in your cat’s behavior as they’re watching prey-like movements. You may notice:
Chattering
Tail swishing
Crouching
Pawing at the screen
TV is not a substitute for actual physical hunting, but you don’t want them doing that anyway. What it can do, though, is satisfy an instinctual urge in many cats, which is especially important for cats that can’t safely go outdoors.
Potential downsides of cat TV
Before you put on a cat video, it’s essential to understand that the cat TV option isn’t perfect and it’s not right for every cat.
Overstimulation
Some cats get so involved in what’s on the screen that they actually become emotionally invested in it. If there’s too much fast movement, loud sounds, or high-intensity visuals, it can overstimulate some cats. Signs of overstimulation include:
Dilated pupils
Twitching skin
Sudden zoomies
Vocalization
Swatting at the screen with increasing intensity
If your cat doesn’t appear relaxed or seems a bit anxious, it’s a sign that maybe cat TV isn’t for your cat.
Aggression or frustration
It’s fun for a cat to see birds, fish, and squirrels, even if they aren’t really present. But if they get to see them but never catch them, it can become quite frustrating. This can lead to aggression towards people, other pets, or even the TV itself. If your cat starts biting, hissing, or attacking after watching cat TV, it’s time to hit pause.
Dependence on cat TV
Believe it or not, cats can develop habits. They can become overly reliant on cat TV for entertainment. This can cause them to play less, explore less, or decrease social interactions. The video becomes more of a replacement than an enrichment. And cat TV should enrich your cat's environment, not replace real-world engagement.
Best practices for using cat TV
The overall answer, however, is that cat TV can be healthy for your cat if it’s used carefully and intentionally.
Limit your cat’s screen time.
It sounds like you’re talking about your human child, and the truth is, your cat is your child, and you have to set the rules. Short sessions are best. Ten to 30 minutes at a time, once or twice a day, is probably enough TV watching for your cat. More extended periods of time can overstimulate or frustrate them. You should end the session before your cat becomes overstimulated to keep the experience positive.
Choose the right content
Not every video out there is equal or ideal. Look for videos with:
Soft realistic sounds
Minimal sudden changes
Real animals rather than flashy, bright, overly animated cartoons
Natural movements
If the videos are too fast or chaotic, this can be a challenge, especially for an anxious or senior cat.
Complement it with other activities
Cat TV is best used if it’s paired with:
Interactive play sessions
Window perches
Climbing structures
There’s another strategy you can use. Have a play session first, then let your cat watch TV when they’re a little tired. It can be more like a cool-down phase after a workout.
Alternatives to cat TV
Don’t worry if your cat doesn’t seem to like cat TV. Not all cats do. If you’re looking for additional enrichment options, there are plenty.
Physical toys and puzzles
If you go to the pet store and look around at toys, you will find many options. Interactive toys, laser pointers, feather wands, and food-dispensing puzzles are all good for occupying your cat's body and brain. It’s also good to rotate the toys you offer your cat every few days to keep them fresh and prevent boredom. Remember, cats are intelligent, and they certainly notice when it’s the same mouse every day.
Outdoor adventures
There are ways to let your cat get a little outdoor time that can be incredibly enriching:
Secure window boxes
This will give your cat real outdoor smells and sounds, and can be very refreshing and calming.
Social interaction with pets
Everyone’s heard about how cats are so independent, but if you’re a true cat connoisseur, you know that’s not true. Cats thrive on interaction with humans or other animals. Providing them with daily play sessions, training, games, or even just consistent cuddle time can offer them something that no TV screen can replace.
Bottom line
So, is cat TV good for cats? Yes, if used thoughtfully. TV for cats can provide enrichment, mental stimulation, and even stress relief, especially for indoor cats. But it’s not the only thing you should offer your cat, and it’s not meant to replace real-world play or environmental enrichment.
Be sure to include other activities to balance out the mix. What if your cat completely ignores cat TV? Don’t worry. Get out that new cardboard boxopens in new tab that was just delivered, and they’ll be quite happy.
References
Ellis, Sarah L.H., and Deborah L. Wells. “The Influence of Visual Stimulation on the Behaviour of Cats Housed in a Rescue Shelter.” opens in new tabApplied Animal Behaviour Science, vol. 113, no. 1-3, Sept. 2008, pp. 166–174
Houser, Bridgette, and Kristyn R. Vitale. “Increasing Shelter Cat Welfare through Enrichment: A Review.” opens in new tabApplied Animal Behaviour Science, vol. 248, Mar. 2022, p. 105585
Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas. Look What the Cat Tapped In: Exploring Digital Interactive Systems Designed for the Cat Cafe Experience.opens in new tab 28 Nov. 2025, pp. 1–16, Accessed 19 Dec. 2025.
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years, specializing in small animals. Her work has appeared in Allivet, AsktheCatDoctor, WhiskerDocs, Ask the Cat Doctor Radio, Ask the Cat Doctor TV, and numerous other websites, brochures, newsletters, newspapers, and ebooks. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to spend time with her three children, two grandchildren, three cats, two grand-cats, and five grand-dogs.
