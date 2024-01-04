What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Skip to main content
Everything you need—advice on those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips, and more—to keep your kitten purring.
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
A vet gets the facts straight.
A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.
Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).
And how to know what kind they need.
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
And the nutrients you should make sure they’re getting.
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
And what you can do to help.
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
It’s the key to a happy cat.