The Ultimate Dog Dad Gift Guide

Dog dads are dads too! Get them something special this Father’s Day— June 20th — that they’ll be proud to show off almost as much as their pup. We rounded up the best gifts, from high-tech gadgets to high-fashion accessories, that dog dads and their sidekicks will look cool sporting well beyond the holiday.

opens in a new tab Pendleton Crater Lake National Park Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 119 Perfect for the outdoorsy dog (and dog dad), this bed is covered in a classic Pendleton print named after one of America’s great national parks and, unlike most dog beds, it actually looks good. Like, really good. Rustic-cabin-in-the-woods good. And if this particular print or park isn’t your jam, Pendleton has tons of other great options to fit whatever color scheme your dog dad is going for. $119 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Whistle GO Explore Tracker opens in a new tab $ 130 Think of this as a smartphone for your dog. With GPS tracking and health monitoring, you’ll always know where your dog is and what they’ve been up to. This includes excessive scratching, licking, drinking, sleep pacing, and any other changes in behavior that you might want to bring up with your vet. * $130 at Whistle opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Chuckit! Sport Ball Launcher opens in a new tab $ 10 Any trainer will tell you that a tired dog is a happy dog. This ball launcher is a great way to get them the exercise they need, allowing a dog dad to throw the ball way farther than they ever could with their arm alone. The best part? They never even have to touch the slobbered, mud-caked thing. $10 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Furbo Dog Camera opens in a new tab $ 177 The world is opening up again, and for many dogs that means more time home alone. This treat-tossing, full HD wifi pet camera will help keep track of a dog no matter where dad is. It also comes with two-way audio, so he can tell them what a good dog they are from afar. $177 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Huund Custom Oil Painting opens in a new tab $ 1000 Brooklyn-based portrait artist Hannah Stahl has an MFA from the New York Academy of Art and can turn a photo of a beloved dog (or cat or human) into a work of art worthy of hanging above the fireplace. Pricing depends on size, composition, and framing, so you’ll need to work that out with Hannah directly, but her work is impeccable and something to be cherished well beyond Father’s Day. Artwork: Hannah Stahl / Huund Portraits $1000 at Huund Portraits opens in a new tab