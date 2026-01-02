6 Ways Your Dog Improves Your Social Life

Looking to ward off the blues? A pup may just be your best bet.

Moving to a new country is never easy: There are visa struggles, social adjustments, and often language barriers to navigate. So, when Taylor Prinsen, a photographer from Texas, moved to Paris, France, in 2024, she was grateful to have one built-in friend: Her 10-year-old rescue dog, Phoebe. “I truly could not have made this move without her,” Prinsen says.

Whether you are living in a new city or just getting out more with your new pup where you already live, experts say having a dog can reduce anxiety, help you make friends, and overall improve your social life.

"We often see how having a dog naturally strengthens both social connection and emotional wellbeing,” Becky Reiter, a licensed professional counselor supervisor specializing in therapy for social anxiety, stress, and other mental health concerns. “Humans are wired for attachment, and dogs offer companionship, routine, and a sense of purpose.”

Here are some of the many ways experts say having a dog improves your social life.

They help you interact with strangers.

As anyone who has walked a dog will tell you, the world around you changes a bit when you have a pup by your side. When people see your dog, people light up, smile, and ask to pet them.

“From a mental-health perspective, people with dogs tend to engage more with the world around them,” Reiter says. “Walking a dog increases the chances of casual interactions. Neighbors may smile, other dog owners stopping to chat, even small moments of humor when a dog does something funny. These encounters build connections, which are protective for mood and anxiety. Over time, the connections often grow into genuine friendships or community ties.”

Studies have long supported this theory, with a 2000 study published opens in new tab in the British Journal of Psychology finding that people accompanied with dogs substantially increase the frequency of social interactions, particularly when meeting new people.

And often, those relationships can deepen over time: One 2019 study found that 82 percent of participants reported they met more people opens in new tab in their neighborhood after getting a dog, and 35 percent said they made longer-term friends thanks to their dog. This was the case for Prinsen, who says she met one of her good friends in Paris after their dogs began sniffing each other at a bar in her neighborhood.

“Dogs make a great entry point if you’re shy and don’t know how to approach people,” she says. “Sometimes, Phoebe will go up to strangers and make the introduction for me. Having a dog is a great way to interact socially.”

They create a buffer for social anxiety.

A notable added bonus: Dogs can give pet parents with social anxiety an easy script for making conversation with new people, says Tim Kleinknecht, a licensed clinical social worker.

“Having a dog means there is a buffer between you and awkwardness that can arise when speaking to someone new,” he says. “Now instead of you being the focus, the dog is, and that can help people approach and open up. Other dog owners may come over, too, and start conversations as there is an instant connection. Dogs are a universally positive and safe subject that bring people together.”

One study found opens in new tab that 54 percent of people with dogs believe having their pet improved their confidence and ability to talk to anyone new. Having a dog can also create an easy out for caregivers who feel overwhelmed in various situations, or simply don’t want to talk anymore, Prinsen explains.

“If at any point you have social anxiety and you want to leave, you can always blame it on the dog,” she says.

They get you out of your comfort zone and into new places.

Reiter notes that dogs “naturally pull people into social settings.” From dog parks, to training classes, groomers, and community events, there are all kinds of ways your dog can be helpful for going to new places and meeting new people.

“These environments provide built-in conversation starters (“How old is she?”; “Where did you adopt him?”), which can feel helpful for people who find it difficult to initiate conversations,” Reiter says.

Many cities offer doggie-parent meet up groups, or breed-specific events like the recent Dachshund parade opens in new tab in Paris or the San Francisco-area Corgi Con opens in new tab for corgis.

They help you build a routine and connect with your community.

Having a regular exercise routine is key for your dog — and good for your social life, it turns out. Plus, dogs force pet parents to establish themselves as regulars in their neighborhoods, which is great for community-building.

“Walking your dog makes you a familiar face in your community. You'll start chatting with neighbors, shopkeepers, and other regular walkers you'd otherwise never meet,” Kleinknecht says.

Prinsen echoes this view. She says that she and Phoebe became such regulars at certain Paris bars in her neighborhood that servers would welcome them with a bowl of water and — because it’s France — a small piece of cheese for the pup.

They improve your private relationships.

While it is clear dogs can be an important catalyst for talking to strangers and making deeper connections in your community, studies show having a dog is also great for family bonds. A 2023 study found opens in new tab that 77 percent of the 118 cohabitating couples surveyed reported that having a dog improved their romantic relationships; their shared love of the pup brought them closer together.

Reiters says couples she has worked with often report that having a dog gives them routines and a sense of teamwork, and families say they talk more when walking the dog together. “A dog can become an emotional figure around which people connect,” she adds.

They create a grounding and calming effect.

Socializing is always easier when you are already in a good emotional state, and experts say dogs help with that, too. Science shows that petting a dog lowers cortisol and increases oxytocin, the major hormone involved in bonding. Put another way: Living with your dog is really good for you.

“When someone feels calmer and safer in their body, social interactions feel much easier,” Reiters says. “For people who struggle with depression, grief, or anxiety, a dog’s presence can be grounding to make connection possible again.”