Jazz, beignets, voodoo, and vibes... take it all in with your fave travel buddy.

The Big Easy is calling your name —and your pup’s, too! After all, New Orleans isn’t solely famous for its jazz scene, Mardi Gras, and Creole cuisine; it’s a hub for pet-friendly fun, as well. To prove it, we scoured Louisiana’s most beloved town to present you with the ultimate dog-friendly guide to New Orleans.

Whether you’re embarking on a day trip or a weekend getaway, the restaurants, bars, shops, parks, and hotels below are waiting with open arms for you and your doggo.

Cafes and eateries

The Big Easy has a big food scene. Fortunately, pups are permitted on many of the patios throughout the city, so traveling with your dog won’t hold you back from the coveted cuisine. For starters, check out the popular dog-friendly spots below.

Cafe Du Monde

800 Decatur St.

@cafedumonde opens in new tab

You can’t go to NOLA and not indulge in an order (or a few) of the world-famous Cafe Du Monde opens in new tab beignets. Truly, after one bite, you’ll be dreaming of the sweet, puffy treats your entire trip. The especially good news? Thanks to the popularity of this iconic coffee stand, there are now various locations throughout the city, some of which, like the Decatur Street location, allow pups on the patio.

Chartres House

540 Chartres St.

@chartreshouse opens in new tab

This French Quarter landmark is beloved by locals and tourists alike. Serving up fried pickles, Boudin balls, po’boys, burgers, crawfish etouffée, gumbo, and red beans and rice, you’ll be thrilled to know Chartres House opens in new tab welcomes well-behaved pups on the patio.

Flamingo A-Go-Go

869 Magazine St.

@flamingonola opens in new tab

Bottomless brunch, anyone? Flamingo A-Go-Go opens in new tab is a NOLA gem known for having not only a scrumptious menu but the largest dog-friendly courtyard in the Warehouse District. Visitors can look forward to a mouth-watering brunch offering of chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, and breakfast burritos, while the mid-day crowd can expect dishes like tuna poke bowls, flatbreads, po’boys, cubans, and more.

Café Amelie

900 Royal St.

@cafeamelie opens in new tab

Visitors can choose between brunch and dinner at Café Amelie opens in new tab in the French Quarter. Known for its beautiful, dog-friendly courtyard and tasty New American cuisine, Café Amelie is a popular place for pet parents looking to take a step back from this city’s louder, more crowded side.

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St.

@oceanagrill opens in new tab

Craving crab cakes, gumbo, po’boys, and all the seafood delights in between? Oceana Grill opens in new tab will wow you. The French Quarter fave allows pups on the patio, too!

The Joint… Always Smokin’

701 Mazant St.

@thejointbbq opens in new tab

For stellar barbecue, head over to The Joint, opens in new tab where mounds of meats are always smokin’ for the next round of guests. Patrons can pick from a menu brimming with brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, and sides.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right? In the Big Easy, dog-friendly breweries, wineries, and bars open early and stay packed late.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N Norman C Francis Pkwy.

@bayoubeergarden opens in new tab

With over 50 beers on tap, Bayou Beer Garden opens in new tab is sure not to bore you. The popular dog-friendly hot spot also serves wine and food.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St.

@LucysNOLA opens in new tab

NOLA might be situated on the Mississippi, but Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant opens in new tab brings major beachy vibes to this river city. The laidback, coastal-inspired dining destination features a spacious, dog-friendly courtyard that you’ll love hanging loose with your pooch in.

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St.

5135 Canal Bl.

4385 Perkins Rd.

@bulldog_midcity opens in new tab

Known as NOLA’s original craft beer bar, The Bulldog opens in new tab showcases over 40 unique brews at any given time. Of course, with a full bar and wine on tap, guests aren’t pigeonholed to ales and IPAs. There’s something for everyone at this Magazine Street, dog-friendly fave!

Bourbon Street Drinkery

217 Bourbon St.

@bourbonstreetdrinkery opens in new tab

If your dog can chill with the best of them, consider a pop-in to Bourbon Street Drinkery, opens in new tab where live music is on the roster from noon ‘til 2 in the morning, and beer and cocktails stay flowing. Just know: This place gets rowdy. If your dog doesn’t like crowds or loud noises, this is not the spot for you.

Wrong Iron on the Greenway

3532 Toulouse

@wrongiron opens in new tab

Wrong Iron on the Greenway opens in new tab is another local beer garden that has a true appreciation for craft brews. Serving over 50 beers on tap, this dog-friendly fave is sure to introduce you to a few flavors you’ve never tried.

NOLA Brewing

3033 Tchoupitoulas St.

@nolabrewing opens in new tab

What goes better together than beer and pizza? Beer, pizza, and pups, of course! At NOLA Brewing, opens in new tab pet parents can bring pooches along for brews, ‘za, and all the good vibes. Looking to plan your visit? Suss out the live music calendar here opens in new tab .

Shops

In addition to a top-notch food and bev scene, NOLA is also renowned for being a quirky, cool place to shop — on your own or with your pup. The shops and shopping districts below allow dogs.