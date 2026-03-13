Dog and Puppy Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
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A nationwide voluntary recall is in effect for a dog food product from Minnesota-based Pretty Bird International, Inc., per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)opens in new tab over possible Salmonella contamination. The recall affects 4,375 pounds of “Young Again Pet Food” (Core Health dog food, medium- to-large breeds 30 pounds-plus and puppy formula) in the following packages that have a “Best By” date of Oct. 28, 2026:
Net weight 10 pounds, UPC – 7 16432-92570; 2
Net weight 25 pounds, UPC – 7 16432-92574 2
The bacteria Salmonella is especially dangerous to puppies and senior or otherwise immunocompromised dogs. Symptoms to look out for in dogs who may have been subjected to this bacteria include: diarrhea, loss of appetite, dehydration, lethargy, fever, stomach ache, and weight loss.
As veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox wrote for Kinship, it’s important to note that pet parents should be aware that their pup may not exhibit any symptoms but can still be infected.
“Healthy adult dogs tend to be more resistant to the infection when compared to humans and some other animals; however, dogs who are especially young, old, or immunocompromised are at higher risk for infections,” she wrote. “The kicker is that many dogs with salmonella have no physical signs of illness, so pet parents often have no clue that their dogs are infected.”
If you suspect your dog has been exposed to the recalled pet food, contact your veterinarian right away. If you would like to contact Young Again Pet Food, they have an available contact form hereopens in new tab or can be reached by phone at 1-800-311-6646.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and New York Magazine. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives in New York City and New England with her family, which includes two herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
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