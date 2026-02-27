If whimsical surroundings, mouth-watering food, river views, and never-ending Southern charm are your idea of the perfect vacation backdrop, Savannah, Georgia, deserves to be on your shortlist. The “Hostess City of the South” is renowned for its hospitality, historic architecture, cobblestone streets, vibrant art scene, and dreamy Spanish moss-draped live oak trees.

It’s also a haven for dog lovers and pet parents. Many of the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, shops, parks, and hotels welcome pups with the same signature Southern hospitality that they offer their human visitors and guests. To help you navigate the always-stunning and sometimes spooky streets of this oh-so-special city (which is often considered to be one of the most haunted cities in America), we’ve put together the ultimate dog-friendly guide to Savannah.

Cafes and eateries

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a quick snack to fuel you between point A and point B, the cafes and eateries below welcome people and pups.

Driftaway Cafe

7400 Skidaway Rd. D

@driftawaycafe opens in new tab

Driftaway Cafe opens in new tab is a popular Savannah destination for casual, coastal fare. The locally owned restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch, and boasts a menu of seafood, steak, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Pups are permitted on the patio.

J. Christopher’s

122 E Liberty St.

@jchristophersrestaurant opens in new tab

J. Christopher’s opens in new tab is a popular spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The daytime eatery serves up a variety of traditional items, including omelettes, eggs Benedict, hot cakes, salads, soups, sandwiches, and burgers. Thanks to its central location near Calhoun Square and the Starland District, J. Christopher’s is a great place to kickstart your day exploring Savannah.

Treylor Park

115 East Bay St.

@treylorparkrestaurants opens in new tab

Treylor Park opens in new tab is a hot spot for unique spins on brunch, lunch, and dinner. Popular menu items include PB and J chicken wings, Savannah hot chicken and waffles, the grilled apple pie chicken sandwich, poke pizza, and the double-wide dog. It’s an inventive dining destination to say the least. Pop in to see for yourself, and grab a table on the patio so your pooch can join you.

Belford’s

315 West Saint Julian St.

@belfordssavannah opens in new tab

Located in the heart of Savannah’s City Market, Belford’s opens in new tab is a great place to grab brunch, lunch, or dinner before or after perusing the many nearby galleries and shops. The dog-friendly restaurant is renowned for its classic Southern fare, including menu items like shrimp, greens, and grits, Southern fried chicken, and shrimp po’boys. Patrons can also enjoy higher-end entrees with mouth-watering butcher’s cuts, featuring beef, bison, elk, and pork options.

The Olde Pink House

23 Abercorn St.

@theoldepinkhouse opens in new tab

The Olde Pink House opens in new tab is Savannah’s most iconic restaurant, with its instantly recognizable bubblegum-hued Georgian architecture and green garden. While reportedly haunted, the historic mansion-turned-restaurant, which dates back to the late 1700s, draws hordes of visitors with its delectable Southern comfort cooking. The chef’s fried chicken and macaroni-and-cheese dish is a must. Just keep in mind: This restaurant fills up fast, and pups are only permitted on the admittedly small patio, so you may have to wait to be seated.

Leopold’s Ice Cream

212 East Broughton St.

@leopoldsicecream opens in new tab

Grab a sweet treat for yourself and your pup at Leopold’s Ice Cream. opens in new tab The century-old ice cream parlor wows locals and visitors alike with its scrumptious homemade ice cream, pastries, and floats, not to mention doggie sundaes. Put it like this: After grabbing a scoop (or two) and falling head-over-heels for the creamy quality, you’ll be thrilled to know Leopold’s ships nationwide.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Grab a bite and a brew (or craft cocktail or glass of vino) at the pooch-friendly pubs, taphouses, breweries, and rooftop bars below.

Six Pence Pub

245 Bull St.

Grab a patio table and a pint with your pup at Six Pence Pub. opens in new tab The popular Savannah alehouse serves up Irish classics like shepherd’s pie, beef Guinness, and Scotch eggs. In addition to the authentic fare, Six Pence Pub also has a charming United Kingdom-inspired design, complete with an iconic red phone box you’ll surely want to snap a picture of your pup in.

Savannah Taphouse

125 East Broughton St.

@savannahtaphouse opens in new tab

Savannah Taphouse opens in new tab is a beer-and-sports lovers’ dream. The fan-favorite taphouse touts 40 taps, 28 TVs, and a menu of elevated, from-scratch bar food that will make you want to return again and again. Standout items include the mac-and-cheese quesadilla, buffalo chicken eggrolls, and the Savannah smash burger. Just keep in mind that, as alluring as the interior may seem, pups are typically only permitted on the patio.

Hop Atomica

535 E 39th St.

@hopatomica opens in new tab

For craft brews and inventive cocktails, head to Hop Atomica. opens in new tab The brewery, restaurant, and distillery serves appetizers, pizzas, and salads with elevated libations like seasonal sangria, rosemary gin concoctions, flavorful bourbon pairings, and more. And, if aesthetic dining is your thing, let it be known: Hop Atomica is a minimalist-chic Savannah gem.

Congress Street Social Club

411 West Congress St.

@socialclubcongress opens in new tab

Congress Street Social Club opens in new tab is one of the best places to eat and drink with your dog. The walled, shaded patio is nearly triple the size of many others. In addition to delicious food and drinks, the popular establishment also regularly features live music. Check the event calendar opens in new tab to plan your visit accordingly.

Peregrin

256 East Perry St.

@perrylanehotel opens in new tab

Peregrin opens in new tab is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing, dog-friendly rooftop bar in all of Savannah. From the black-and-white diamond tile floor and yellow-and-white striped cabana umbrellas and furniture to the mint-green bar and lush greenery, you’ll be hard-pressed not to take a picture. The best part? Your pup will make it look that much cuter! Looks aside, Peregrin has a stellar cocktail, mocktail, and canned cocktail menu, plus wine, beer, and light bites. Don’t blame us if you end up wanting to spend all afternoon there.

Shops

Luckily for visitors, Savannah’s most popular shopping districts and markets allow pups to join in on the fun. The neighborhoods and shops below are some of the must-see attractions in the area.

Savannah’s Waterfront

River Street

@savwaterfront opens in new tab