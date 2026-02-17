In this age of algorithms and tracking cookies, it’s a pretty safe bet that if you have a problem — any problem! — the internet will start trying to solve it for you. If you talk about having a headache in the presence of your phone, for example, there’s a good chance you’ll suddenly start seeing targeted ads for brown noise apps, wellness supplements, and relaxing luxury retreats. Or, if you’re like me and are doing your best to parent an anxious dog, you’ll probably start seeing purported solutions all over Instagram. And many of them will probably be expensive.

Lately, I’ve been fed more Instagram Reels about “vagus nerve resets” for dogs than even a Labrador could chew. The videos are all basically the same: They start off with a nervous-looking pup shaking like they’re in an ASPCA commercial and Sarah McLachlan is about to start singing. Or they show an aggressive-looking dog reacting to some small provocation. They tell us about the supposed signs that our dogs are suffering from nervous-system dysregulation. And, of course, they promise that if you follow their easy steps for just a few minutes a day or whatever, they know how to fix it — once you pay for their guide. How convenient.

As both a pragmatist and an admitted cheapskate, I refuse to pay for anything that isn’t proven. But if there is, indeed, some Holy Grail out there that can heal my pup’s anxiety, I’ll be the first in line. So I asked the experts: Are vagus nerve resets for dogs legit, or is this just the latest over-hyped trend on social media?

What is a vagus nerve?

The vagus nerve begins in the brainstem and travels past the esophagus, through the chest, and into the belly. Veterinarian and Figo Pet Insurance consultant Dr. Nell Ostermeier poetically calls it “the body’s longest wandering messenger” because, as she notes, “its name even comes from the Latin word for ‘to wander.’”

Because the vagus nerve touches so many major areas,” Dr. Ostermeier says, “it has a say in a surprising number of bodily functions.”

According to Dr. Sheila Carrera-Justiz, clinical associate professor at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, the vagus nerve controls functions like:

Heart rate

Intestinal peristalsis (contractions to move food)

Sweating

Speech

Gag reflex

Basically, Dr. Ostermeier says, the vagus nerve is a “communication hotline between the brain, the heart, and the gut.” It keeps our pups’ sympathetic system, or “fight or flight” response, in balance with the parasympathetic system, or “relax and recharge” response.

With too much sympathetic activity, Dr. Ostermeier says, “your dog could be stuck in stress mode.”

As an example of what this nerve can do, Dr. Carrera-Justiz says, “If you stimulate the vagus nerve, your heart rate will go down.” All of that might sound promising for the doggie vagus nerve reset, but the experts caution that the vagus nerve doesn’t quite work in the way social media would have you believe.

Olena Tselykh / Shutterstock

Are “vagus nerve resets” really a thing?

Not exactly.

“To my knowledge,” Dr. Carrera-Justiz says, “there is no clinical evidence for a ‘vagus nerve reset.’”

Although Dr. Ostermeier notes that certain acupressure points can support a dog’s relaxation response through the vagus nerve, she also throws several grains of salt on TikTok and Instagram’s idea of a “reset.”

“The vagus nerve isn’t a light switch you can flip off and on or ‘fix’ with a trendy massage move,” Dr. Ostermeier says. Because of that, a lot of that information we see online “is oversimplified or just plain inaccurate.”

Dr. Carrera-Justiz agrees with Dr. Ostermeier that our dogs’ nerves and brains “are not something you can really reset.” Researchers are investigating vagus nerve stimulation as a possible tool for seizure control, she says, but they’re using surgically implanted electrodes — not gentle massages.

Can pet parents use the vagus nerve to help pups relax?

Although Dr. Carrera-Justiz would not recommend vagus nerve resets as a treatment for anxiety and reactivity, she also acknowledges that gentle neck and ear massages won’t hurt your efforts. “They will improve the relationship between you and your dog [and promote] a calm environment.”

Both Dr. Carrera-Justiz and Dr. Ostermeier also recommend working with a veterinarian to address your pup’s anxiety and related issues.

And if you’re particularly eager to use vagal-supporting techniques, Dr. Ostermeier says, it’s best to consult an integrative veterinarian who’s certified in acupuncture. “They’re trained to look at your dog as a whole — body, mind, and all the subtle patterns in between,” she says. “With acupuncture, they can safely modulate the vagus nerve and other systems in ways that support calm, digestion, and overall balance. They can also teach you which acupressure points are actually helpful at home.”

Still, Dr. Ostermeier emphasizes that if your dog is already over their personal excitement or stress thresholds, gentle techniques like acupressure won’t bring them back down to baseline in the moment. When implemented regularly, and at appropriate times, these methods can help dogs “regulate better, relax more easily, and build resilience,” she says. “...They’re just not miracle fixes, despite what some viral videos might suggest.”

Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

What is the best way to help anxious and reactive dogs?

OK, let’s put the vagus nerve stuff aside for a minute. What are the best methods to use if we just want to help our pups relax?

Talk to your vet.

“They can rule out medical issues, discuss behavior-appropriate medications when needed, and help you understand what’s realistic for your dog,” Dr. Ostermeier says.

Depending on your dog’s needs, your vet might also recommend speaking with a veterinary behaviorist. “These specialists are the ‘next level’ experts for complex anxiety or reactivity,” Dr. Ostermeier says. “They create customized treatment plans that blend behavior science with medical care.”

Address their triggers.

You can’t control your dog’s emotions, but you can make their surroundings feel safer, first by limiting stimuli and stressors. “This means things like massaging your dog, maintaining a calm environment, keeping a regular routine, and using positive reinforcement,” Dr. Carrera-Justiz says. “Dogs respond well to a structured and calm environment.”

Keep your own mood positive.

“Dogs are super in tune with their people,” Dr. Ostermeier says. “Managing your own stress and emotional state can have a powerful ripple effect on your dog’s ability to settle.” Consider this: Research has shown that dogs become more hesitant when exposed to the smell of stressed-out human strangers. So, your emotions could directly affect your dog’s mindset.

Schedule, schedule, schedule!

Don’t skip out on the routines Dr. Carrera-Justiz mentions. “Things like walks and exercise on a regular schedule and eating a healthy, balanced diet are very important,” she says.

Work with a reputable trainer.

If your dog has trouble with manners, it could also be worth seeking out a credentialed, force-free trainer who is well versed in positive reinforcement. “A skilled, science-based trainer can help you build routines, teach coping skills, and reinforce calmer behaviors safely and effectively,” Dr. Ostermeier says.

Vagus nerves might not be the quick fix we’ve all been hoping for, but thankfully, these tried-and-true methods usually deliver a big difference.