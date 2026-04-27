All dogs, regardless of size and age, need physical and mental exercise and enrichment. Even the most committed dog parents can have days when a walk just... isn’t going to happen. And while walks are a great way to provide your dog with exercise and entertainment, it’s not the only way to meet their exercise and activity needs.

Even if you don’t have the time to get your dog out for a walk, you are still able to provide them with mental and physical exercise and enrichment. In fact, it’s completely possible to keep them entertained and active without ever leaving your backyard. Not only will these backyard games help your pup have more fun, but providing enrichment also keeps them from becoming bored, which can lead to destructive behaviors. As a dog trainer, here are some of my favorite ways to keep dogs having fun in the yard.

Flirt pole

Flirt poles provide excellent physical and mental enrichment — all in one place. A flirt pole has a toy at the end of a rope or line attached to a pole, which can be swung for dogs to chase and catch. Flirt poles are especially great toys for dogs with a strong prey drive.

They create opportunities for pups to chase, stalk, and pounce on a toy in a controlled way. Just a small amount of flirt-pole play can offer more enrichment than the walk you’re avoiding. Flirt poles are also a great opportunity to practice training cues like “drop” and “wait” as you play with your dog, which provides additional mental enrichment.

Sandbox dig

Sandboxes aren’t just for kids — they can be an easy way to provide your dog with mental enrichment. If you don't often have time to walk your dog, it can be a worthwhile investment to make or purchase a sandbox for your dog to dig in. Digging provides instinctual fulfillment and can help prevent or resolve boredom.

Giving them their own digging area can also prevent nuisance digging in places like your flower beds, where you don’t want your dog digging. Anytime your dog starts digging just redirect them to the sandbox. You can also bury treats and toys to encourage digging.

Automatic ball throwers

If your arm is tired of throwing the ball opens in new tab and you need your dog to be able to self-entertain, consider getting an automatic ball thrower. Dogs can be taught to drop their tennis balls into the machine, which will spit the ball back out for them to chase and fetch.

These ball throwers are great for high-energy dogs who think that fetch is the best game ever invented. They are perfect for dog people who are busy and don’t have time to repeatedly throw a ball. Chasing the ball provides physical exercise and learning to drop the ball into the machine provides mental enrichment.

Play hide-and-seek — with dogs or people

Dogs experience the world through their sense of smell, and hide-and-seek opens in new tab is a great way to provide mental exercise in the backyard. If you have another person around to act as a helper, you can have them hold your dog while you hide in your yard (behind a tree, bush, shed, etc.). Then have them bring your dog outside and call your dog to let them know you are there.

Let your dog use their nose to find you. If you are home alone with your dog, you can hide a favorite toy in the yard and encourage your dog to search for it. Start with easy hiding places and work up to more challenging ones.

Messy shred puzzle

Shredding is a fun but messy activity that gives dogs physical and mental enrichment, and it’s a great stress-relieving and boredom-busting game. This activity taps into a dog's natural predatory instincts but it is messy, making it perfect for outdoor play.

To create an inexpensive shred game, take a whole head of cabbage or lettuce and let your dog rip and shred it. For an added challenge, you can cut or drill holes into the head and fill them with kibble, treats, or dog-safe peanut butter.

Water games

Many dogs love opportunities to play in water. Activities like splash pads, baby pools, and sprinklers during warm or hot weather are an ideal way to help your dog exercise and stay cool and entertained. Splashing, chasing, and catching water is enjoyable for many dogs and can keep them entertained in the yard for extended periods. If you have a deeper pool, make sure to always supervise them while they are in the water.

Bubbles

If your dog enjoys a good game of chase, bubbles are a great way to inspire them to get some energy out in the backyard. You can get non-toxic kids’ bubbles or purchase bubbles specifically designed for dogs with peanut butter or other dog-attracting scents/flavors. Blowing bubbles for your dog to chase is an easy way to get them up and active and turn a normal day into a fun activity to get them moving and thinking.

Interactive games

Not having the energy to take your dog for a walk doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in the yard together. Dogs thrive on opportunities to play with their people. Even if you are feeling too tired to walk, consider spending a few minutes actively playing an interactive game like fetch or tug. Interactive play strengthens the bond you share with your dog while also providing necessary mental and physical stimulation without the commitment of getting out on a walk together.

Soccer/ball herding

This game is especially popular with herding breeds or herding mixes. Playing soccer with a regular soccer ball, or an oversized ball like a yoga ball, is a great backyard activity that can keep your dog occupied for a long time.

Ball chasing taps into a pup’s natural prey drive and encourages mental stimulation and problem-solving as your dog figures out how to move the ball around the yard. If you’re up for playing too, you can integrate training cues by encouraging your dog to push the ball in specific directions toward a “goal,” just like a real soccer match.

Agility challenge

If you’re up for turning your backyard into the ultimate dog playground, consider adding some agility equipment like jumps, tunnels, and contact pieces, such as A-Frames opens in new tab . Agility is a fun and active sport for dogs and their people, and a backyard setup creates opportunities for regular practice. Especially if you have an athletic and active pup, having a backyard agility course is an ideal way to provide enrichment and exercise without ever leaving home.



