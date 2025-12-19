Why Your Dog Is So Obsessed With Digging

And how to stop them when it gets out of hand.

Lots of dogs like to dig, but some love to dig. Pups can be as single-minded about digging as the warden of Camp Green Lake in Holes and are much less likely to ever say, “I’m tired of this, Grandpa!” Most people don’t want their yard to look like the landscaping decisions have been turned over to a crew of groundhogs. When dogs start to tear up the lawn or the garden beds, it can feel frustrating or even worrying.

Behaviorists say that while this pattern can point to larger issues such as anxiety in some instances, digging is simply a natural behavior for dogs. It’s something that’s instinctual and passed down from wolves and ancient wild dogs.

“Their ancestors would dig dens to have their pups in. They would dig dens to protect their pups after they were born,” says Caryn Self Sullivan opens in new tab , a dog trainer and animal behaviorist.

Why do dogs dig in the first place?

Sullivan says digging has been an instinctive behavior for thousands of years as dogs co-evolved with humans. Dogs today have more safe spaces in their homes, but they will still dig to create hiding places for the things they want to protect. Known as caching, dogs dig holes to stash prized toys or other items and dig again later when they want to retrieve them.

Digging isn’t always a storage mission, though. Getting paws and noses in the dirt scratches a few different itches for most dogs. “Their nose being their primary sense is one of the main reasons why they dig. There’s something that smells good down there,” says Nicole Kohanski opens in new tab , dog trainer and founder of Wiggle Butt Academy in Texas.

There’s a lot of scent info dogs are acquiring about their environment when their noses are in the ground, and digging is also an activity that dogs find stimulating to their eyes and ears.

They might be encouraged to dig by what they’re picking up with ultrasonic hearing, Kohanski says. If there are voles or moles or other burrowing animals in the vicinity, dogs can hear them at much quieter levels than humans can. The environmental conditions play a role as well, and dogs will dig to seek comfort, especially if temperatures are extreme.

“If your dog is outside in the backyard and it’s really, really hot, if they don’t have any shade trees or a place of cool-down space, they will very often dig to find that,” Sullivan says.

The digging behavior could also be driven by a desire to escape. Some dogs don’t want to be left alone in the yard or they hear something on the other side of the fence that they want to chase down.

“I have one client and friend in town whose dog doesn’t like to be left home alone,” Sullivan says. “If she can find a way out — and she has dug under the fence so many times — she knows exactly where she’s going. She runs over to a friend’s house where she knows there’s a place for her and she waits there for her mom to come find her.”

They do it for the love of the dig.

Some dog breeds have been selected for traits that make them predisposed to digging. Dogs like Terriers, Fox Hounds, and Dachshunds have all been bred by humans to hunt, so they are likely to be more enthusiastic about trying to unearth critters.

When you raise dogs for a certain function over generations, their drive to express those behaviors will be higher, Kohanski says. “I also get a lot of diggers that are Dobermans. I think that they’re actually digging to create a cool spot for themselves to rest,” she says.

Because dogs find digging so fun, the first thing to check if your pup starts to tear into the yard or garden is whether they’re getting enough physical and mental exercise. Boredom is both a simple answer and a powerful force behind plenty of canine behaviors that might seem destructive.

It’s important not to yell at your dog, even if you find them shoulders-deep in a hole. They could learn that digging earns them attention, and then your reaction is actually training them to choose that behavior more often.

How can you keep your dog from turning your yard into a landmine of holes?

Rather than punishing your dog for expressing a natural behavior, you can create a designated space for digging.

Build a little sandbox structure or put a hard plastic baby pool in the yard and fill it with sand or dirt. Then hide bones or toys in it for your dog to find. If you don’t have much space, even a cardboard box layered with old T-shirts, toys, and treats can go a long way, Kohanski says.

Instead of getting upset at your pup, which could reinforce the behavior you want to avoid, walk them over from wherever they’re digging to this “legal outlet.” If your dog loves to dig, help them meet that need in a way that’s fun for them and good for you, she says.

Create digging deterrents.

If you need to protect your gardening or landscaping work from eager paws, there are a few humane strategies that can help keep dogs away from plants.

Citrus smells like the peels from oranges, limes, or grapefruits can discourage dogs (just make sure your dog does not ingest them). You can put these or other natural deterrents, like vinegar or pepper, on the plants or the dirt surrounding them. Don’t use chemicals, and never spray deterrents directly on your dog — even the natural ones, the trainers caution.

If digging has become a pattern, you can put large rocks over existing holes to remove the temptation to dig further. Strategically placed non-electric fencing can also help protect specific areas, like garden beds, but avoid putting materials like chain-link fencing or chicken wire down in the ground to try to prevent holes, Sullivan says.

“The dog will still try to dig and it can injure the dog,” she says.

The best deterrent is a dog who is getting plenty of enrichment and exercise, both mentally and physically. Going to the dog park or a friend’s house to let your pup socialize, throwing a ball or frisbee, or providing them with puzzle toys or scent games are all good strategies for healthy exhaustion.

“You can’t walk the average dog enough to meet their exercise needs,” Sullivan says. Working with dogs for 10 minutes two or three times a day can make a big difference.