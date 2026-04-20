13 Dog Sports for Your Athletic Pup to Enjoy

Have you ever seen a dog leaping over hurdles and weaving through tunnels on the agility course? Maybe they were catching a ball mid-air and racing to the finish line. Or diving into a pond of water or herding farm animals. Did you wonder, How can my dog do that?

While you might not have a flock of sheep in the backyard or a duck pond for your dog to leap into, there are still ways you can give your dog opportunities to use their natural instincts. Getting involved in dog sports is a fun and accessible way to tap into your dog’s natural instincts, and there are a wide range of dog sports ideal for every type of dog, from the most active to the more reserved.

Even if you aren’t competitive and don’t want to compete, training in dog sports is a fun way to spend quality time with your dog.

Why dogs enjoy sports

Regardless of whether you and your dog are super athletic or like to take life at a slower pace, there are sports out there for you to get involved with. There truly is a sport out there for virtually every dog. When people think of dog sports, they often think of young and athletic dogs, but these aren’t the only dogs who are involved in sports.

Dogs of every age, size, breed, and mix of breeds can and do enjoy training and even competing in sports. If you’re looking to get your dog involved in some extracurricular sports, here are some common dog sports and tips on what types of dogs enjoy them:

Sports for active dogs

Have a dog with what feels like unlimited energy? Dog sports are a great way to provide your dog with the physical exercise they are craving. These more physically intense sports are ideal for dogs who love to run and jump.

Agility

This is one of the most recognizable dog sports. In agility, a handler guides their dog running through a predetermined obstacle course. Each course is different and dogs must follow the handler as they navigate a variety of obstacles, including jumps, tunnels, and larger contact obstacles, including teeter totters, the dog walk, and the A-frame.

Canicross

If you are as active as your dog, you might enjoy canicross. These cross-country running sports dogs and people run together, attached by a bungee leash to a waist belt that supports the dog while they pull their handler. The sport was invented by sled dog competitors who needed to train in the off-season. It’s now a high-impact sport for dogs of all breeds and handlers.

Fast CAT

“CAT” might be in the name but this sport is all dog — fast dogs, that is! The CAT in fast CAT stands for coursing ability test. In this sport, dogs run a 100-yard dash chasing a lure, which is a white plastic bag attached to a line to encourage dogs to run quickly.

Flyball

Have an athletic dog and a bit of a social butterfly yourself? Flyball might be the perfect sport for you and your dog. In this fast-paced relay race, teams of four dogs race each other down two parallel lanes. Each dog races over four jumps, hits a box to release a ball, catches the ball, and runs back over the jumps to cross the finish line before the next dog begins their turn.

Dock diving

For dogs who love water, this fast-growing sport is ideal. In Dock diving dogs jump into a pool of water from a dock to retrieve a toy. In competition, dogs are scored by how far they jump into the pool and the speed at which they retrieve the toy from the water.

Sports for sniffy dogs

Dogs have a great sense of smell, and experience the world through their nose. For dogs who enjoy a good sniff, these scent-based sports are a lot of fun. Scent-based sports are great for dogs of all ages, including puppies and older dogs.

Barn hunt

This growing sport tests a dog’s natural instincts to search out the scent of a rat. In this sport, rats are placed safely in tubes (the rats are actually trained to participate in this sport and are not afraid of the dogs), which are then hidden in straw bales.

Dogs must navigate a course of straw, climb onto a bale, and find the hidden rats. Dogs need to ignore the scent of rat litter and identify the location of the hidden rat. The handler has to closely watch their dog in order to determine when they are alerting for the rat. At higher levels, dogs will find multiple rats.

Scent work

In the sport of scent work, dogs use their incredible sense of smell to locate hidden odors, specifically the essential oils, birch, anise, clove, and cypress. This sport promotes a close teamwork bond between dogs and their people, who must closely watch the dog for signs they have found the hidden odor. Then, the handler alerts the judge of their dog’s achievement. Scent work is an ideal sport that dogs of all ages and physical abilities can excel at.

Tracking

In this challenging sport, dogs use their nose to follow a scent trail left by a person over a large area. In tracking, the dog must lead their handler along the scent track, including changing direction with the scent track. While following the laid scent trail, dogs will find and alert to the presence of articles or objects that have been left along the trail. At higher levels of competition, the scent track is left to “age” for longer periods of time before the dog is sent to follow it.

Sports for shy and reactive dogs

Your pup might not be extremely social, but that doesn’t mean they can’t compete.

Trick dog

In this popular sport, dogs learn a variety of tricks, performed at increasing difficulty, to earn titles. At the highest levels of competition, dog-and-handler teams perform routines consisting of tricks using a variety of props. DOgs earn titles through demonstrating the tricks either in person or via video submission, making trick dog an accessible sport for shy or reactive dogs.

Parkour

Canine parkour is a virtual sport in which dogs are cued to interact with the environment around them by navigating found obstacles like park benches, stumps, rocks, etc. Dogs perform various skills like jumping, climbing, balancing, and going between and around various environmental obstacles. In canine parkour, the focus is on building a dog's fitness and confidence. Titles are earned via video submission.

Sports for creative dogs

Ready to let your inner artist out? Get ready to groove to the music with your pup.

Musical freestyle

Sometimes called Dancing with Dogs, bringing together creativity, tricks, choreography, and obedience skills, this sport is all about creative teamwork between dogs and handlers. People put together routines where dogs respond to verbal cues, giving the visual appearance that dogs and their handlers are dancing together.

Sports for studious dogs

If you have an honor-roll dog who loves training and aced puppy kindergarten, obedience-based sports might be where you excel. In these sports, dogs are taking basic manners to the next level, showcasing their ability to precisely perform various behaviors on cue.

Obedience

In this dog sport, the dog-and-handler team perform a series of exercises that demonstrate a dog’s precision and accuracy with obedience cues. Competition obedience includes heeling, stays, and, at the highest levels include jumps and scent discrimination.

Rally

Using the same skills as traditional obedience, rally provides high-energy, exciting challenges by adding a twist to traditional obedience. In this sport, dog-and-handler teams navigate a course with numbered signs made up of obedience skills like heeling, sit, down, spins, and stays. The handler must navigate the dog around the course and cue their dog to perform each sign. This inclusive sport encourages a fun and playful approach to obedience skill training.

Which dogs can compete?

All dogs, regardless of breed or mixed breed, can train and compete in sports. For the higher-impact sports, dogs need to be fully grown, 15 to 18 months, depending on the organization, for sports like dog agility. For other sports that are lower impact, it’s appropriate to start training at younger ages, and dogs can start training as young as six months. Dogs of all sizes, from the tiniest to the largest giant, can get involved and have fun with dog sports. Both competitively and recreationally.

Extracurriculars without competition

You don’t need to have any aspirations of competition in order to get involved in sports with your dog. Getting involved in dog sports, regardless of if you ever intend to compete, is a fantastic way to bond with your dog and spend quality time together. The decision to compete is completely personal, and pursuing titles doesn’t require you to be a competitive person.

In most dog sports, you and your dog are really competing to be the best that you can be with a goal of earning enough points to earn “qualifying” points toward titles. It’s also completely OK to take classes and train in sports without ever competing.

The biggest benefit of getting involved in dog sports with your dog isn’t that you might take home a ribbon; it’s the closer relationship you form with your dog in every aspect of your life together. Sport training provides excellent mental enrichment and physical exercise for dogs. Providing dogs with this kind of enrichment can help to reduce and even eliminate anxiety, common behavioral issues resulting from boredom, including excessive barking, chewing, and digging.

In addition, dog sports frequently channel a dog’s instincts, helping them to feel more fulfilled. Dog sports are also an excellent way to increase our dog’s confidence and are a great way to meet other dog lovers in your local area, and make some dog-loving friends yourself.

Getting started

The best way to learn more about sports and get connected with people who are training and competing in your local area is to attend local dog sport events and competitions. This is a fun way to see a sport in action and is the best way to meet trainers in your local area to find out about classes, and “ try-it ” events that allow you to get a taste of a sport and see if your dog will enjoy it.

While you may be able to find listings about upcoming dog shows in your local papers or online event listings, the easiest way is generally to look directly at dog sport event calendars, including the AKC Event Calendar opens in new tab , Musical Freestyle Calendar opens in new tab , and Barn Hunt Event Calendar opens in new tab .

Dog sports are extremely spectator-friendly and anyone interested in watching or learning more is welcome to attend. Just be sure to leave your dog at home when you go to the show; only dogs who are competing are allowed to attend.





