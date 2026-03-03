10 Most Affectionate Cat Breeds for Loving Pet Parents

If you’re looking for a pet who’s going to be codependent, cuddly, and needy, you’re probably in the market for a dog. Cats have a reputation for being standoffish and independent, which perfectly suits people who are attracted to their unique personalities. That reputation might seem unfair, and some cats are more prickly than others. If you’re looking for something in the middle, you might be wondering which are the most affectionate cat breeds.



All cats are different, and even within breeds, there are variations and unique personalities. You can never truly know what you’re going to get until you get to know each other, so you should always be open to a cat being different from what you’re expecting.

Here, we dive into the cat breeds with the friendliest reputations.

What makes an affectionate cat breed?

There are many ways to tell if a cat is affectionate. They may purr or trill while around you or run up to greet you at the door. They might rub their head against you or solicit affection. They may even want to sit on your lap or stay close to you on the couch. Affectionate cat breeds are those who exhibit this behavior more often or freely, though that does not mean every single cat will be affectionate.

1. Ragdoll

With these adorable cats, the clue is in the name. The moniker “ragdoll” comes from their tendency to go limp when picked up, making them one of the best cat breeds for people who want an affectionate, easygoing pet. They are also known for following their parents around and enjoying tactile interactions more than most cats.

2. Maine Coon

Let’s get this out of the way: Maine Coon cats are huge. An adult Maine Coon can weigh as much as 25 pounds, which is vastly bigger than pretty much any other cat. Despite their size, they are incredibly friendly and affectionate, which has led to their nickname of “the gentle giant.” They’re known to have dog-like characteristics and love to be loved by their parents.

3. Persian

Persian cats are very elegant creatures with flat faces and long coats. They have been bred for hundreds of years and are beloved as pets. This is, in part, due to their low energy and super-chill temperament. They’re down to just hang out with their favorite people all day, and are often found seeking fuss and attention.

4. Siamese

The Siamese cat is a particularly distinguished animal. With their triangular head shape and slender body, they cut a very interesting figure. They make great pets, too. Siamese are very vocal and chatty, and love affection from people. They’re also bold and very intelligent, so be prepared to be challenged by your cat.

5. Sphynx

The Sphynx is probably the most unique-looking cat on this list. With their piercing blue eyes and long, hairless bodies, the Sphynx is always striking. Although they might not look it, they’re actually also very affectionate. If you welcome a Sphynx into your home, get ready for constant love and attention. You should be aware, though, that they actually do require some grooming.

6. Ragamuffin

The Ragamuffin used to be considered a variant of the Ragdoll, but they’re now a separate breed. That doesn’t stop them from having very similar temperaments. Ragamuffins are known for their very friendly personalities, and they can be very sweet and gentle, even with children. That, alongside their beautiful fur, makes them the near-perfect pet.

7. Burmese

The Burmese cat, originating in Burma, has been bred in the U.S. since 1930. There are two distinct types of Burmese cats, but both are known for their social and playful temperament. Not only do they seek out attention and play from people, but they are incredibly vocal, so you always know what they’re feeling.

8. Birman

The Birman has a very unique look, with blue eyes and, oftentimes, “seal point” fur. They have a lovely silky coat and make very popular pets, in part due to their friendly disposition. People report that their Birman cats love to play with any and everyone, including other cats. This is in part a result of their breeding as companion animals.

9. Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold looks very distinctive, with ears that seem to fold forward thanks to a genetic mutation. This unique attribute makes them popular pets, but they are also very affectionate. Their face already makes them look very friendly, but they also thrive on and seek out human affection. They can be reserved with strangers, but if you develop a bond with them, they’ll likely become very devoted to you.

10. Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair is a short-haired version of a Persian, so it’s no surprise that they are also pretty docile and affectionate. They are very fluffy, with distinct flat faces. They are also known for being laid-back, playful, and tend to solicit affection from their parents. They usually love being held, so with some acclimatizing, they make a very relaxed pet.

How to encourage affection in any cat

Some breeds are known for being more affectionate than others, but you can encourage affection in any cat. Just be cautious and look for signs that the cat is unhappy, such as an arched back or retreating.

If they do not seem to want your advances, try again another time. If they seem happy and relaxed, there are ways you can encourage them to be friendlier. Let them make the first move. If they’re happy to be in your presence, you can use treats to bring them closer. Try to stroke them or even brush them, because grooming can be a bonding experience for both of you. If they seem to enjoy that, continue to fuss them and play with them. Over time, you’ll gradually help grow their capability for affection and bonding.

Bottom line

All cats are different, and just because you don’t have a cat whose breed is known for being super affectionate, that doesn’t mean yours won’t be. There are ways to coax affection out of any cat, but you need to be careful to ensure you’re not stifling their unique personality. You can look out for signs of affection and playfulness in how a cat purrs, snuggles up to you, or wants to play.

