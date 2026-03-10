You’ve seen it: your cat is fast asleep, paws draped delicately over their eyes like a tiny, furry diva who’s had enough of the spotlight. “Please, no photos. My whiskers are a mess!”

It’s adorable. And a little dramatic. And it certainly looks intentional. But what does it actually mean? Are they blocking out the light? Hiding from prying eyes? Trying to tell you something about their health? Or is this just another instance of cats being cats?

katyamaximenko / Adobe Stock

What sleep positions reveal about cats

Cats don’t sleep randomly. Their body positions are often a reflection of how they feel.

“If your cat is curled up, it could be because they’re cold or because they are trying to appear smaller,” says Joey Lusvardi, certified cat behavior consultant at Class Act Cats opens in new tab . “Alternatively, if your cat is splatted out, especially with their stomach exposed, that’s likely an indication that they feel comfortable and safe.”

That exposed belly? That’s trust. Although you shouldn’t take it as an invitation to touch said belly, especially if you know your cat doesn’t generally like that sort of thing. Your cat’s sleeping position can also indicate how deep the sleep is. “A cat in the loaf position, for example, is probably not in a very deep sleep,” says Stephen Quandt, certified cat behaviorist at CatBehaviorHelp.com opens in new tab .

The loaf — paws tucked under, body compact — means that even though the cat is relaxing, they are still in a position to make a run for it if need be. So, where does the paw-over-face pose fit in?

The most likely reason: Light control

“It’s not rocket science,” Quandt says. “Covering their eyes when they sleep is like wearing an eye mask. They are blocking out light.”

Lusvardi agrees: “Cats likely cover their eyes while they sleep for the same reason people do: to block out light.”

Cats are naturally most active at dawn and dusk. Daytime naps often happen in lighter sleep cycles. If sunlight is pouring in or you’ve got overhead lights blazing (dogs hate it opens in new tab , too), a paw becomes a built-in sleep mask. “One of my own cats sleeps with his eyes covered a lot,” says Lusvardi, “but I only ever see him do it if I have a bright light on or during the daytime.”

Quandt has noticed the same behavior with his own cats. “I’ve never seen them cover their eyes at night, so I think it must just be about the light.”

Sometimes, the simplest explanation is also the correct one.

Other possible reasons

Just because it’s usually about blocking the light doesn’t mean that’s always the reason. And even if that’s the main cause, there could still be secondary reasons your cat chooses to sleep this way. For example, Quandt suggests the action “may also be protective in nature.”

After all, a cat’s nose and eyes are sensitive areas. In the wild, the face — especially eyes and nose — is vulnerable, so tucking a paw over those areas may be a subtle leftover instinct from a time when their ancestors had to be worried about dream-time predator ambushes.

Not that your cat sleeps like this because they think you are going to ambush them. It’s just that protective instincts built over millennia are hard to shake. “It’s also possible that they are trying to keep their nose warm,” Quandt says.

Extremities — ears, paws, nose — lose warmth more quickly, so cats often conserve body heat by curling up. Covering their face may help trap heat, especially in cooler rooms. So, if you notice this position more often in winter or under air conditioning, maintaining warmth may be part of the reason.

Sleep depth and sensory control

“Cats can sleep both very lightly and very deeply and they also experience REM sleep — when they are dreaming,” Quandt says. If you’ve seen whiskers twitch or paws flick mid-nap, that’s REM.

In lighter sleep, cats remain partially alert. Ears may twitch. Muscles may stay slightly engaged. Covering the eyes may be a means of reducing sensory input, especially visual stimulation, helping them settle deeper.

“Always look at the full context before interpreting any behavior,” Lusvardi says.

Is the room bright? Noisy? Busy? Is your cat in a high-traffic area? In these cases, a paw over the face may simply be their way of creating a bit of privacy in the middle of the action. “They may also be hoping you’ll take the hint and leave them alone,” Lusvardi suggests.

Cats aren’t subtle about boundaries — but they aren’t loud about them, either. If your cat covers their eyes when guests are around or during noisy moments, they may be attempting to dial down stimulation, especially if you are in a smaller space like an apartment and there’s nowhere for them to really go.

It probably doesn’t mean much at all

It’s tempting to assign meaning to everything your cat does. But, often, it’s just not that deep. And in the vast majority of cases, when it comes to cats covering their eyes while they sleep, the fact is, there’s probably not all that much to it.

“They may just find sleeping in that position comfortable in the moment,” Lusvardi says.

Quandt adds that cats just tend to move around: “Cats rotate their sleeping positions. Which could be protective or just personal preference.”

And don’t forget, cats, like people, can change positions often while sleeping: curled, stretched, left side, right side, face covered, face exposed. If your cat cycles through multiple poses and seems relaxed overall, covering their eyes is likely just part of their rotation.

Alexander Sobol / Shutterstock

Should you change their sleep setup?

If your cat only occasionally covers their face, then no, there’s nothing you need to fix. But if you notice it happening all the time, especially because the setup of your home means your cat is forced to sleep in bright or high-traffic areas, there are things you can do to optimize their environment.

“You may want to offer your cat a few different sleeping locations,” Lusvardi says. “Covered beds, cozy nooks hidden away, or someplace quiet are all good things to start with.” Elevated spots can also help cats feel secure and less needful of face covering. One of Lusvardi’s own cats naps in a small hut placed on a dresser — a dark, quiet, slightly elevated retreat.

Quandt also recommends giving them more comfy, warm spots to rest. “Heating pads opens in new tab are great, especially for older cats,” he says. “And a lot of cats really like Igloo beds opens in new tab . They are cozy, trap heat, and block out most of the light.”

When to pay closer attention

Of course, if your cat suddenly starts deviating from their normal sleeping patterns you may want to take note. For instance, if they avoid their usual sleeping spots or start hiding more than usual, if they seem light-sensitive while awake, squint, or show eye discharge, or if they appear restless or generally uncomfortable.

Any sudden change in behavior warrants a veterinary check just to make sure there isn’t an underlying medical issue. But an otherwise healthy cat occasionally snoozing with paws over their eyes? That’s well within the limits of normal feline behavior. And also pretty cute.