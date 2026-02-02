The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Miami

Miami has a reputation for being one of the liveliest, most beautiful beach cities in the world. While it has a reputation for being rowdy and bougie, Miami has something for every kind of sand-and-sun-loving traveler.

Where South Beach is known for its art deco architecture and vibrant nightlife, Wynwood is more laid-back with its ultra-hip breweries, galleries, and street art.

Meanwhile, Coconut Grove is a high-end hotspot rooted in wellness and boho vibes, and Coral Gables, just outside the city, is beloved for its upscale shopping and dining, and overall European-inspired, Mediterranean feel. Not sure where to start your planning? Let our dog-friendly guide to Miami lead the way.

Cafes and eateries

Fuel your day with a bite and bev from one of the dog-friendly Miami restaurants below.

Bayshore Club

3391 Pan American Dr.

Bayshore Club opens in new tab is a popular waterfront brunch, lunch, and dinner spot located in historic Coconut Grove that overlooks Dinner Key Marina. The trendy, retro-inspired eatery has a covered, open-air bar and dining room seating, as well as lawn-side cabanas and fire pit tables. As far as fare, look for elevated American dishes, plus a dog menu featuring chicken and seasonal veggies, Bayshore dirty paws rice, and salmon and seasonal veggies.

LoKal Miami

3190 Commodore Plza.

LoKal Miami opens in new tab is another Coconut Grove fave, specializing in burgers and beer. In addition to grass-fed handhelds and craft brews, the laidback eatery serves sandwiches, small plates, salads, vegetarian options, dessert, and wine. Best of all, LoKal is yet another dog-friendly Miami restaurant that goes beyond merely allowing pups to join — they have a doggie menu with meatloaf, chicken and rice, and even Bowser Beer (a non-alcoholic brew made just for pups)!

Baires Grill

2200 Collins Ave.

1010 South Miami Ave.

180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

Baires Grill opens in new tab is a well-liked Argentine steakhouse chain with locations throughout Miami and Florida at large. Beloved for its vibrant atmosphere and lively events, including live music on weekends and happy hour throughout the week, Baires Grill is a great place to vibe and dine with your pup on vacation. Grab a patio table and dig into delicious menu items like traditional Argentinean fritters, pastel de papa, branzino, and various cuts of steak.

Meraki Greek Bistro

190 SE 1st Ave.

Craving Greek cuisine? Grab your pooch and head over to Meraki Greek Bistro opens in new tab in Downtown Miami. The authentic Greek restaurant is beloved for its gyro, kebabs, and traditional desserts like baklava and galaktoboureko, as well as its Aegean atmosphere that will make you and your pup feel transported to the Isles.

Catch of the Day

1050 NW 42nd Ave.

Seafood lovers will enjoy a visit to Catch of the Day, opens in new tab one of Miami’s most beloved family-run seafood eateries, complete with dog-friendly outdoor tables. For nearly 30 years, the casual restaurant has served up stellar apps, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and platters, all rooted in the sea. Guests can anticipate mouth-watering seafood staples like crunchy calamari, lobster bisque, shrimp fettuccine, and paella. Of course, they serve non-seafood items like burgers, chicken tenders, and steak, too.

Crazy About You

1155 Brickell Bay Dr. #101

Located in Miami’s posh Brickell neighborhood, Crazy About You opens in new tab is one of the city’s most coveted dining destinations for elevated American fare with a vibrant waterfront atmosphere and stunning sunset views. The Passion Restaurant Group property serves lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch — all of which your pup can join you for, as long as you snag a table on the patio.

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

1000 South Miami Ave.

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita opens in new tab is another ultra-trendy restaurant from The Passion Group. The scrumptious Spanish-Italian-American restaurant is located in a historic building in Brickell that used to serve as a Miami Fire Station. Between the unique setting, seriously good food, and spacious pup-friendly patio, it’s no wonder Dolores has racked up so many follows, likes, and rave reviews.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Ready to unwind or looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday? The dog-friendly Miami breweries, bars, and wineries below are worth considering.

Monty’s Raw Bar

2550 S. Bayshore Dr.

Enjoy tiki vibes, marina views, live music, and happy hour at Monty’s Raw Bar, opens in new tab where pups are permitted on the spacious patio. While Monty’s is renowned for being a popular raw bar with an impressive beverage offering in Coconut Grove, the busy eatery also serves plenty of other seafood apps, salads, snacks, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, pastas, and large plates. The Florida Stone Crabs are a standout menu item.

Spanish Marie Brewery

14241 SW 120th Street, Ste. 109

Spanish Marie opens in new tab is an independently-owned craft brewery in the Kendall neighborhood of Miami. The ultra-fun, extra-creative brewhouse serves all kinds of ales, stouts, and IPAs, though they’re renowned for their funky sours, like the Gushers-inspired Strawberry Slushers and pear-lemon lime-lemonade sour, You Ever Think About Dying? As unique as the flavors are, the imagery and branding are just as fun. You’re guaranteed to want to snap a picture of your pup with Spanish Marie brews in the background.

Sixty Vines

150 NE 8th Street, Ste. 135

For a fun little wine night, skip the breweries in favor of a pup-friendly patio table at Sixty Vines opens in new tab in Downtown Miami. The beloved wine bar serves 60 wines on tap, all of which can be tailored to your pour of choice: 2.5 ounces, 5 ounces, 8 ounces, or 750 milliliters. Choose your varietal (cocktail or mocktail) and make a few menu selections for a pairing that will make you want to spend all afternoon at Sixty Vines.

River House Wine & Bar

437 Southwest 2nd St.

If you prefer standalone dining establishments, swap a visit to Sixty Vines (a nationwide chain) for a pop-in to River House Wine & Bar, a hidden gem located in the Miami River Inn. The lush, secluded bar delivers jungle-island vibes and a curated selection of wine, beer, and craft cocktails. The charming destination lets well-behaved pups lounge with their parents on the outdoor patio.

Shops

Shopping is a must in Miami. Thankfully, the markets and malls below allow dogs to stroll through. Just double-check with each store before entering with your pup.

The Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

