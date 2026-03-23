Have you ever seen your dog wander off with a sock, a slipper, a chew, or the TV remote and found it hidden behind a pillow or buried in the backyard days, weeks, or even months later? Yeah, same. While it can feel random or mildly chaotic, this quirky habit is super common.

As it turns out, this behavior isn’t just mischief or boredom. Dogs hide things for any number of reasons. Ahead, veterinarians and dog behavior experts break down why dogs bury household things, when it’s normal, when it’s a red flag, and how to handle it without disrupting your dog’s sense of security.

Why do dogs love to bury our items?

Dei Huettenmoser, lead veterinarian at Small Door Vet opens in new tab , says burying is an instinctive behavior rooted in dogs’ ancestral history. “Wild canids cached excess food to protect it from scavengers and return to it later, and today’s dogs retain that same drive,” she explains. “Even when the item isn’t edible, the instinct to 'save it for later' can be triggered by high-value objects, excitement, or simply having surplus energy.”

In multi-pet homes, burying can also function as a protective behavior to keep valued items away from others.

So, even though our dogs are fully taken care of and don’t need to smuggle food away, many dogs will do it anyway because their instincts tells them to — particularly if they aren’t that hungry in that moment or if a bone is something new, adds Rhea Northcut, a certified professional dog trainer and resident separation anxiety opens in new tab expert at Wiggle Butt Academy opens in new tab .

If you have two dogs who are different breeds and one tends to bury or hide household things more often than the other, it might literally be because of their breed. Dr. Huettenmoser says breeds developed for hunting, digging, or independent work (such as Terriers, Hounds, and northern breeds) tend to show burying and “caching,” aka hiding, behaviors more strongly. “These dogs were selectively bred for tasks that reinforced digging or resource protection, so the instinct remains more pronounced,” she explains.

Your dog’s age might affect how much they hide things, too. Puppies often explore this behavior during play, while adolescent dogs may bury more as they experiment with independence and resource value. “Senior dogs usually bury less, but cognitive changes can sometimes reactivate or intensify the behavior,” Dr. Huettenmoser says. “Additionally, dogs from deprived early environments may cache more frequently because of past resource insecurity.”

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What if your pup does this all the time?

While occasional burying is normal, a sudden increase or obsessive pattern can suggest stress, environmental conflict, or anxiety, similar to other repetitive displacement behaviors. “In rarer cases, compulsive disorders or cognitive dysfunction (in senior dogs) can present as repetitive hiding or hoarding behaviors,” Dr. Huettenmoser explains.

The biggest issue with burying items, according to Northcut, is if the dog is also guarding the area where the item is hidden. “It’s important that we don’t disturb their items, otherwise, they may end up feeling extra stressed when the item they hid for safekeeping turns up stolen,” she explains. “Generally, if a behavior is stress-driven, you will see stressed-out body language to go with it — think slinking around with their item, eyeballing everyone nearby, panting, etc.”

Oftentimes, these stress behaviors can be signs of unmet needs. Northcut adds that lack of exercise and mental stimulation is the crux of many behavior issues. “However, we want to be mindful of how any chosen exercise is going to affect our dog’s mental state. Some exercise might be tiring for the dog, but may end up leaving them more stressed out than they started,” she says. “I find walks in the neighborhood to be one of these things.”

Neighborhood walks have so many variables — cars, dogs barking, other dogs’ territory, etc. — which can stress out our dogs. “My preference is off-leash or long-leash exercise in nature,” Northcut says. “This could be a wooded trail, a quiet park, or even just an empty field.” Northcut’s hot tip: Churches tend to have the best property for off-leash walks — go on off-days, and there won’t be anyone there.

Another thing to note is that sudden changes in behaviors around burying household things can have medical drivers. “Pain, mobility issues, and neurological conditions can alter how a dog interacts with their environment, occasionally leading to new repetitive behaviors,” Dr. Huettenmoser says.

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How to reduce excessive burying or hiding

Walks are great, and Northcut is also a big proponent of teaching trade games. “Many dogs end up hiding items or guarding items because the people around them were frequently taking things from them when they were puppies,” she explains. “We want to teach our dogs that if they bring us things, we will give them better stuff in return, and oftentimes, we will also give the item back that they started with as well.”

If they think they will lose the item, even if they get a treat in return, they might find the trade to be worth it. So, she likes to practice this with lots of items that her dog is allowed to have back. “You bring it to me, you get a cookie, and you get the item back,” she says. “It’s a great game!”

At what point is a vet visit necessary?

If you think your dog’s excessive hiding and burying is getting out of control, it might be time to head to the vet.

“A veterinary evaluation is recommended if the behavior appears suddenly, becomes compulsive or disruptive, is paired with anxiety signs (panting, pacing, growling over resources), or coincides with other changes like appetite loss, disorientation, or reduced mobility,” Dr. Huettenmoser explains. “Any time burying feels out of character for the dog or begins affecting household safety, it’s worth ruling out medical and behavioral causes.”