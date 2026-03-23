When my daughter Molly moved into her own apartment, I wasn’t worried that she’d miss me; I was worried she’d miss our three cats. But as it turned out, there was no reason to be concerned. For the past couple of years, Molly’s roommate has been putting food out for the stray cats who frequent her Brooklyn backyard, and three of them — Mama, Tiger, and Bob — have become regulars.

They love to stretch out and sun themselves on the patio; when the weather is bad, they take shelter in a small shed furnished with cat beds. When they hear the back door open, they come running, knowing it’s mealtime. It seems that, like her mom, Molly is destined to be a cat lady.

As much as Molly is enamored with her new kitty crew, however, they’re not house cats. They’ll come inside and will even curl up on the couch for a cuddle, but Molly says that cuddliness has its limits. Bob panics if someone closes the door, alternately hiding under the couch or knocking over his food bowl in his scramble to escape. Mama is happy to be inside, just as long as the door is open and her exit path is clear. Only Tiger, who spent a month indoors recovering from surgery on a wound, will tolerate being inside for extended stretches — and even she prefers the great outdoors, spending most nights outside now that she’s healed.

Will this trio ever be fully domesticated, or will they always be feral at heart? I asked two cat behaviorists and a veterinarian what it takes for a feral cat to truly become comfortable as an indoor cat — and whether it’s even possible. It turns out, the answer isn’t as simple as I thought.

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What does “feral” actually mean?

Certified cat behavior consultant Stephen Quandt has worked with thousands of cats over the course of his career. A veritable fountain of feline wisdom, he says the word “feral” is frequently misused. “A feral cat is a wild animal who hasn't had socialization with humans, usually at a young age, and as such has no desire to be even remotely connected to people,” he says. “Feral cats can't be touched or pet. They generally can't even be in the same room with people.” By that definition, Molly’s cats aren’t feral at all.

How does a truly feral cat behave? Quandt, who was on the scene during the aftermath of the devastating Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011, recalls a feral cat at the emergency shelter who escaped her enclosure and climbed a 30-foot steel I-beam straight up in order to get away. And at another shelter where he works, feral cats have climbed the walls and punched through ceiling tiles to escape. That's feral.

What some people think of as “feral” is often just a stray — a cat who may have been socialized at some point, but is now living outdoors. Both feral and socialized cats are domesticated, Quandt explains, meaning both have inherited the genetic potential to become tame.

But can they be domesticated?

The experts I spoke to agreed that it depends on a number of factors. The cat’s personality, their age, and how much patience you have all play a part. Cat behaviorist Heather Alvey opens in new tab told me about a client who adopted a cat that turned out to be more feral than they’d bargained for.

“They knew the cat was undersocialized and was going to be a project,” she says. “They were ready to do the work, but this particular cat was even more wild than they were prepared for.” After months of patience and collaboration with Alvey, that cat became, in her words, “the sweetest love-bug.”

But not every story ends up that way. Quandt notes that conventional wisdom says kittens over 16 weeks opens in new tab who haven't received human socialization have moved past the point where it can be easily achieved. While it’s not impossible, it becomes much harder to predict whether they can be socialized, to what degree, and how long it will take.

“I have seen untouchable adult cats who, a year after being fed regularly while outdoors, decided that they could accept petting and moved inside the feeder’s house,“ he says. “Others may become ‘food friendly’ and will approach a person who regularly feeds them but never allow petting.” (Mama, Tiger, and Bob seem to fall closer to this camp.) His bottom line: “You should have no expectations but lots of hope. Think of socialization not just as a process, but as a series of decisions that the cat makes.”

Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinary consultant with Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , adds that the age of the cat matters enormously. “The window for socialization is between two and nine weeks of age, so you want to be within that window or as close to it as possible,” she says.

Kittens who are brought inside and socialized early are likely to become fully domesticated. Older cats are a different story: Some may progress to being semi-feral and eventually domesticated but it’s unlikely that a former adult feral cat will become a lap cat. “That level of closeness involves a deep trust and desire for human contact that adult feral cats rarely develop,” Dr. Hunt says.

Here’s what to do if there’s a feral cat in your yard.

If you’ve got a cat in your yard who can't be touched and doesn't have a tipped ear — a sign that they’ve already been captured and sterilized — Quandt recommends reaching out to a TNR (trap-neuter-return) group for help. The goal is to get the cat trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ear-tipped, then returned to where it was found. “Once you have a sterilized cat in your area, this will prevent other unsterilized cats from entering,” he explains.

If the cat is friendly enough to touch, you can consider taking it in, but Quandt stresses that the cat will need a vet exam first, and should be scanned for a microchip to see whether they’re simply lost. Put up signs in your neighborhood and post to lost cat message boards, in case someone is looking for their furry family member.

And in the meantime? Alvey’s advice is simple: provide a safe, warm space, fresh water, and regular food. But go easy on the affection. “Don’t try to pet them while they’re eating. Don’t make receiving food and water contingent on interacting with them,” she says. “Many people think they’re creating a positive association, but what they’re doing is forcing an unwanted interaction that crosses the cat’s comfort threshold. The way to build trust with a cat is to show them that you respect their boundaries.”

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Go slow, and manage your expectations.

A shed, like Molly’s roommate has for Mama, Tiger, and Bob, makes a good transitional space for a cat you’re trying to bring inside. (A garage or covered porch works, too.) Quandt recommends starting by letting the cat get used to your presence; over time, you can gauge whether the cat will tolerate closer contact.

Dr. Hunt agrees, urging potential cat parents to follow the cat’s lead. She suggests trying wand toys or strings that allow engagement from a distance, and waiting until the cat is comfortable with you before moving them inside. She also warns that anytime you do something the cat doesn’t like, or that scares the cat, the taming process will be set back.

The common thread from every expert? “There is no rushing the process,” Alvey says. And remember that a happy ending doesn’t have to look a certain way. Not every cat will end up sleeping next to your head at night, whether they started out feral or not. Mama, Tiger, and Bob may never be happy living an indoor life, but they have warm beds, full bellies, and humans who care about them.

They’re living life on their own terms — just like my daughter, who’s flown the coop, but who always has a place at home if she wants it. Whether we are parenting cats or humans, our job is to give our loved ones the space and the safety to make their own decisions, and to respect whatever they may choose.