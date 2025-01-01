Elizabeth Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.
Recent Kinship articles by Elizabeth Nelson
7 Signs Your Cat Is an Extrovert
They’re not all moody loners.
11 Ways You’re Annoying Your Cat Without Realizing It
Not everybody loves a dance party.
These Videos Will Bring Your Cat Out of Hiding—But Are They Okay to Use?
Come out, come out, wherever you are!
Hot and Cold: Why Do Cats Give Us Such Mixed Signals?
That whole cuddle and then attack scenario, explained.
Why Do Polydactyl Cats Have That Extra Toe?
Here's what do they do with all those little toe beans.
Can You Turn an Outdoor Cat Into an Indoor Cat Without Making Them Miserable?
Bird flu experts say your outdoor cat should stay inside, but is that even possible?
What Are the Consequences of Breeding Designer Cats?
As shelters overflow with animals, it’s worth asking.
9 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Cats
Cats—they’re just like us! OK, not really.
Do Cats Feel Remorse? Sometimes It Feels Like They’re Saying “Sorry”
They clearly feel something after they’re naughty—but what is it?
Why Are Cats Always Acting So Sneaky?
Sometimes it feels like we're living with a little spy.
Want to Say “I Love You” to Your Cat? Try Slow-Blinking
Studies show this is the best way to bond with your kitty.
Crate-Train Your Puppy at Night in 7 Easy Steps
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
Cats Actually Like It When You Talk in Your Baby Voice, Study Says
Is your cat ignoring you? Try making your voice a little cuter.
Why Does Your Cat Pee on Your Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2025
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2025
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
Will My Kitten Bond With My Other Pets?
Here's how to help the new arrival settle in.
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2025
Help your little one learn the ropes.
Do Dogs Love Christmas Lights as Much as We Do? The Internet Seems to Think So
It might be time to take your dog on a holiday lights tour.
How to Get Rid of Dog Pee Smell in Carpet, Couches, Beds and Outside
Accidents happen. Here’s how to clean them up.