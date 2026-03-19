9 Best Dog-Training Collars to Help Your Pup Learn
Here are some gentle, effective options to choose from.
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Our Top Dog Training Collar Picks Frequently Asked Questions
Dog training isn’t for the weak. It requires an immense amount of patience and dedication, and even then, progress can feel limited. Something that can help is a dog-training collar — but probably not the kind that just popped into your mind. As widely available as e-collars (collars that vibrate and shock as a means to curb unwanted behavior) are, here at Kinship, we’re major proponents of positive reinforcement and do not endorse these methods. We suggest gentler alternatives: martingale collars, head collars (aka gentle leaders), and harnesses.
Certified professional dog trainer and co-founder of Dogboy NYC, Robert Haussmann agrees that e-collars are ill-advised. “There’s no one-size-fits-all collar option for training a puppy or a dog,” he told Kinship. “There are a lot of things that come into the picture and the puzzle.”
Things to consider when shopping for a dog-training collar include the size of your dog and how severely they pull. If your pup only moderately pulls, Haussmann says that a martingale collar can work like a charm, as the tightening pressure can mitigate their desire to lunge forward. If you have a major puller on your hands, however, Haussmann warns that a martingale collar can actually tighten too much, which could damage their neck.
To avoid such an occurrence, he recommends reaching for a no-pull harness or head collar to better control the forward momentum. Just be vigilant about not yanking the leash attached to a head collar, as that can cause notable damage to the neck, too, vets warn.
And remember, these accessories are meant to be used for just that: training. When not walking or working on agility, swap these out for a classic flat collar to prevent accidents and injuries, like a martingale collar getting stuck on something and tightening unintentionally.
Our top dog-training collar picks
We’ve searched for the best collars that will help with training your dog. Read on to see which options are best for your pup.
Best overall martingale collar: Wolfgang Heavy Duty Overland Martingale Dog Collar with Quick Release
Best martingale collar for big dogs: 2 Hounds Design 2″ Nylon Martingale Dog Collars
Best martingale collar for small dogs: Awoo Marty Collar
Best overall head halter: BARKLESS Soft Dog Head Collar
Best head halter for big dogs: PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar
Best head halter for small dogs: Halti OptiFit Nylon Padded No Pull Dog Headcollar
Best overall harness: PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs
Best harness for big dogs: Carhartt Training Dog Harness
Best harness for small dogs: Sporn Original No Pull Training Halter Dog Harness
How to choose the dog-training collar that’s right for you
What size should the collar be?
A proper-fitting dog-training collar — and any dog collar, for that matter — should have enough space to fit two fingers beneath it. If you have to squeeze your fingers under, go up a size; if there’s more than enough room, consider sizing down.
Which dog-training collar is safest?
Nowadays, plenty of less-humane dog-training collars exist, from e-collars to prong collars. While these collars are heavily debated among pet professionals, Kinship strongly advises against using them and instead recommends martingale collars, gentle leads, and harnesses for safe walking. (Just be sure not to tug too hard on gentle leads, as that can come with its own issues — more on that in a bit.)
While many martingale collars have D-rings for tags, gentle leads and harnesses do not, so be sure to put a regular flat collar with identification on your dog for safety’s sake.
What type of dog-training collar is best?
While e-collars are the top search result for dog-training collars, many vets and trainers consider them to be inhumane. Furthermore, a 2020 studyopens in new tab found that positive reinforcement worked better overall for training. With this in mind, Kinship recommends using martingale collars, which gently tighten upon pulling to curb the behavior; head collars, which loop around the neck and muzzle to gently redirect pulling; and harnesses, which provide more leverage for control while also removing pressure from the neck.
Are dog-training collars expensive?
Humane dog-training collars aren’t expensive; they range from around $15 to $45.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog-training collars
Best overall martingale collar
Pros
Eye-catching design.
Quick-release plastic buckle.
Sold in three adjustable sizes.
Designed to withstand 800 pounds of pull.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the collar frays within a year of wear.
D-ring is plastic, which may not hold up over time.
Overall review
Shoppers say that this collar is “exactly what you want in a dog collar” and point to its durability and variety of sizes. Other shoppers appreciated the variety of colors it comes in, though some were disappointed that the D-ring was made of plastic, not metal.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best martingale collar for big dogs
Pros
Two inches thick.
Sold in four sizes and three colors.
Sturdy metal D-ring.
Cons
Not suitable for small dogs.
Overall review
Shoppers love the width of this collar, with one writing that it makes it safer for them to train their dog. Others appreciated the metal D-ring, though some were disappointed that this was suitable for large dogs only.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best martingale collar for small dogs
Pros
¾-inch thickness doesn’t overwhelm small dog frames.
Solid brass hardware.
Quick-release buckle.
Sold in seven colors.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the metal hardware causes discoloration on the collar.
Overall review
If you’re looking for a collar that provides tension but no yanking, shoppers report that this martingale collar from Awoo might be a great choice. “This collar has been an excellent solution for us!” writes one reviewer, while others fondly note the many colors the collar comes in — seven, in total.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best overall head halter
Pros
Padded for comfort.
Front control.
Reflective stitching.
Snout buckle for extra security.
Sold in three sizes and five colors.
Cons
Not suitable for short-snout or flat-face breeds.
Some shoppers report that it doesn’t lie flat.
Overall review
Shoppers point out this leash’s durability and strength, while others appreciate its softness and colors. “The strap length is also very adjustable and easy to work with, and I love how easy it is to remove the head collar from our Doberman,” one shopper comments.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best head halter for big dogs
Pros
Slim, simple design.
Padded nose lip.
Quick-release neck strap.
Sold in three sizes and nine colors.
Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller in Headcollars.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the collar arrives without nose padding.
Some shoppers report the collar rubs and causes snout irritation.
Overall review
Shoppers overall reported high levels of satisfaction with this collar, with one writing, “The Gentle Leader has dramatically changed for the better how our dog behaves on walks and runs.” Others enjoyed the different sizes and colors it comes in, and how it calmed their dog’s tendency to tug.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best head halter for small dogs
Pros
Padded snout loop.
Responsive under-chin design.
Snout safety link.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the neck collar doesn’t adjust down to a small enough size.
Overall review
If you have a short-muzzle breed, you might appreciate this particular training dog collar, which shoppers noted works well for small dogs and dogs with shorter muzzles. Shoppers also noted the responsivity of the under-chin design.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best overall harness
Pros
Slim, simple design.
Adjustable design.
Sold in eight sizes and 10 colors.
Amazon #1 Best Seller in Dog Halter Harnesses.
Cons
Some shoppers report that it runs big and runs the risk of escapes.
Overall review
Shoppers love this harness for dogs who have a history of pulling out of or loose from collars. “My dog is a 24-pound Pug mix. She is sweet and wonderful, but nobody wanted to walk her! She pulls so badly and constantly. She slips out of any harness we buy her. It's awful! Ugh! She's getting chubby from lack of exercise and missing out on lots of good family fun. This harness was my last hope. I am blown away!” writes one shopper, while others note the harnesses’ slim, simple, and smart design.