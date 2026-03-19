Here are some gentle, effective options to choose from.

Dog training isn’t for the weak. It requires an immense amount of patience and dedication, and even then, progress can feel limited. Something that can help is a dog-training collar — but probably not the kind that just popped into your mind. As widely available as e-collars (collars that vibrate and shock as a means to curb unwanted behavior) are, here at Kinship, we’re major proponents of positive reinforcement and do not endorse these methods. We suggest gentler alternatives: martingale collars, head collars (aka gentle leaders), and harnesses.

Certified professional dog trainer and co-founder of Dogboy NYC, Robert Haussmann agrees that e-collars are ill-advised. “There’s no one-size-fits-all collar option for training a puppy or a dog,” he told Kinship. “There are a lot of things that come into the picture and the puzzle.”

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Things to consider when shopping for a dog-training collar include the size of your dog and how severely they pull. If your pup only moderately pulls, Haussmann says that a martingale collar can work like a charm, as the tightening pressure can mitigate their desire to lunge forward. If you have a major puller on your hands, however, Haussmann warns that a martingale collar can actually tighten too much, which could damage their neck.

To avoid such an occurrence, he recommends reaching for a no-pull harness or head collar to better control the forward momentum. Just be vigilant about not yanking the leash attached to a head collar, as that can cause notable damage to the neck, too, vets warn.

Don’t worry, we’re not going to just leave it at that. To help you best navigate the world of dog-training collars, we scoured the web for the top-rated designs on the market. Ahead, explore the best martingale collars, head collars, and harnesses for training.

And remember, these accessories are meant to be used for just that: training. When not walking or working on agility, swap these out for a classic flat collar to prevent accidents and injuries, like a martingale collar getting stuck on something and tightening unintentionally.

Our top dog-training collar picks

We’ve searched for the best collars that will help with training your dog. Read on to see which options are best for your pup.

How to choose the dog-training collar that’s right for you

What size should the collar be?

A proper-fitting dog-training collar — and any dog collar, for that matter — should have enough space to fit two fingers beneath it. If you have to squeeze your fingers under, go up a size; if there’s more than enough room, consider sizing down.

Which dog-training collar is safest?

Nowadays, plenty of less-humane dog-training collars exist, from e-collars to prong collars. While these collars are heavily debated among pet professionals, Kinship strongly advises against using them and instead recommends martingale collars, gentle leads, and harnesses for safe walking. (Just be sure not to tug too hard on gentle leads, as that can come with its own issues — more on that in a bit.)

While many martingale collars have D-rings for tags, gentle leads and harnesses do not, so be sure to put a regular flat collar with identification on your dog for safety’s sake.

What type of dog-training collar is best?

While e-collars are the top search result for dog-training collars, many vets and trainers consider them to be inhumane. Furthermore, a 2020 study opens in new tab found that positive reinforcement worked better overall for training. With this in mind, Kinship recommends using martingale collars, which gently tighten upon pulling to curb the behavior; head collars, which loop around the neck and muzzle to gently redirect pulling; and harnesses, which provide more leverage for control while also removing pressure from the neck.

Are dog-training collars expensive?

Humane dog-training collars aren’t expensive; they range from around $15 to $45.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog-training collars

Best overall martingale collar

Pros

Eye-catching design.

Quick-release plastic buckle.

Sold in three adjustable sizes.

Designed to withstand 800 pounds of pull.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the collar frays within a year of wear.

D-ring is plastic, which may not hold up over time.

Overall review

Shoppers say that this collar is “exactly what you want in a dog collar” and point to its durability and variety of sizes. Other shoppers appreciated the variety of colors it comes in, though some were disappointed that the D-ring was made of plastic, not metal.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best martingale collar for big dogs

Pros

Two inches thick.

Sold in four sizes and three colors.

Sturdy metal D-ring.

Cons

Not suitable for small dogs.

Overall review

Shoppers love the width of this collar, with one writing that it makes it safer for them to train their dog. Others appreciated the metal D-ring, though some were disappointed that this was suitable for large dogs only.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best martingale collar for small dogs

opens in new tab Awoo Marty Collar opens in new tab $ 30 The Awoo Marty Collar is a slim, ¾-inch martingale collar sold in seven solid colors and four sizes. The durable, high-quality collar works well on dogs of all sizes, but the slimmer width makes it especially suitable for smaller pups who may feel overwhelmed by a larger collar. $30 at Awoo opens in new tab

Pros

¾-inch thickness doesn’t overwhelm small dog frames.

Solid brass hardware.

Quick-release buckle.

Sold in seven colors.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the metal hardware causes discoloration on the collar.

Overall review

If you’re looking for a collar that provides tension but no yanking, shoppers report that this martingale collar from Awoo might be a great choice. “This collar has been an excellent solution for us!” writes one reviewer, while others fondly note the many colors the collar comes in — seven, in total.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

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Best overall head halter

Pros

Padded for comfort.

Front control.

Reflective stitching.

Snout buckle for extra security.

Sold in three sizes and five colors.

Cons

Not suitable for short-snout or flat-face breeds.

Some shoppers report that it doesn’t lie flat.

Overall review

Shoppers point out this leash’s durability and strength, while others appreciate its softness and colors. “The strap length is also very adjustable and easy to work with, and I love how easy it is to remove the head collar from our Doberman,” one shopper comments.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best head halter for big dogs

opens in new tab PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar opens in new tab $ 20 The PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar is slim in design but offers ample yet gentle pressure to adequately guide large dogs through walks and training. And because the nose loop is padded, it’s more comfortable than many other gentle leaders on the market. Let’s put it like this: Over 70,000 Amazon shoppers have sung its praise, earning it the No. 1 Best Seller rank in headcollars. $20 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Slim, simple design.

Padded nose lip.

Quick-release neck strap.

Sold in three sizes and nine colors.

Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller in Headcollars.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the collar arrives without nose padding.

Some shoppers report the collar rubs and causes snout irritation.

Overall review

Shoppers overall reported high levels of satisfaction with this collar, with one writing, “The Gentle Leader has dramatically changed for the better how our dog behaves on walks and runs.” Others enjoyed the different sizes and colors it comes in, and how it calmed their dog’s tendency to tug.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best head halter for small dogs

Pros

Padded snout loop.

Responsive under-chin design.

Snout safety link.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the neck collar doesn’t adjust down to a small enough size.

Overall review

If you have a short-muzzle breed, you might appreciate this particular training dog collar, which shoppers noted works well for small dogs and dogs with shorter muzzles. Shoppers also noted the responsivity of the under-chin design.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best overall harness

opens in new tab PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs opens in new tab $ 23 Some dogs simply don’t respond to martingale collars and head collars. In that event, the PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs is a great option. It has a gently-tightening martingale design, but in full-chest form. This provides the same slight, behavior-curving squeeze, but with more leverage and on a less sensitive area of your pup’s body. $23 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Slim, simple design.

Adjustable design.

Sold in eight sizes and 10 colors.

Amazon #1 Best Seller in Dog Halter Harnesses.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it runs big and runs the risk of escapes.

Overall review

Shoppers love this harness for dogs who have a history of pulling out of or loose from collars. “My dog is a 24-pound Pug mix. She is sweet and wonderful, but nobody wanted to walk her! She pulls so badly and constantly. She slips out of any harness we buy her. It's awful! Ugh! She's getting chubby from lack of exercise and missing out on lots of good family fun. This harness was my last hope. I am blown away!” writes one shopper, while others note the harnesses’ slim, simple, and smart design.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best harness for big dogs