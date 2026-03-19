9 Best Dog-Training Collars-Help Your Pup Learn the Basics · Kinship

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9 Best Dog-Training Collars to Help Your Pup Learn

Here are some gentle, effective options to choose from.

by Rebecca Norris
March 19, 2026
Cute Doodle puppy sitting outside.
Nickbeer / iStock

In This Article:

Our Top Dog Training Collar Picks Frequently Asked Questions

Dog training isn’t for the weak. It requires an immense amount of patience and dedication, and even then, progress can feel limited. Something that can help is a dog-training collar — but probably not the kind that just popped into your mind. As widely available as e-collars (collars that vibrate and shock as a means to curb unwanted behavior) are, here at Kinship, we’re major proponents of positive reinforcement and do not endorse these methods. We suggest gentler alternatives: martingale collars, head collars (aka gentle leaders), and harnesses.

Certified professional dog trainer and co-founder of Dogboy NYC, Robert Haussmann agrees that e-collars are ill-advised. “There’s no one-size-fits-all collar option for training a puppy or a dog,” he told Kinship. “There are a lot of things that come into the picture and the puzzle.” 

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Things to consider when shopping for a dog-training collar include the size of your dog and how severely they pull. If your pup only moderately pulls, Haussmann says that a martingale collar can work like a charm, as the tightening pressure can mitigate their desire to lunge forward. If you have a major puller on your hands, however, Haussmann warns that a martingale collar can actually tighten too much, which could damage their neck.

To avoid such an occurrence, he recommends reaching for a no-pull harness or head collar to better control the forward momentum. Just be vigilant about not yanking the leash attached to a head collar, as that can cause notable damage to the neck, too, vets warn. 

Don’t worry, we’re not going to just leave it at that. To help you best navigate the world of dog-training collars, we scoured the web for the top-rated designs on the market. Ahead, explore the best martingale collars, head collars, and harnesses for training.

And remember, these accessories are meant to be used for just that: training. When not walking or working on agility, swap these out for a classic flat collar to prevent accidents and injuries, like a martingale collar getting stuck on something and tightening unintentionally.

Our top dog-training collar picks

We’ve searched for the best collars that will help with training your dog. Read on to see which options are best for your pup.

How to choose the dog-training collar that’s right for you

What size should the collar be?

A proper-fitting dog-training collar — and any dog collar, for that matter — should have enough space to fit two fingers beneath it. If you have to squeeze your fingers under, go up a size; if there’s more than enough room, consider sizing down.

Which dog-training collar is safest?

Nowadays, plenty of less-humane dog-training collars exist, from e-collars to prong collars. While these collars are heavily debated among pet professionals, Kinship strongly advises against using them and instead recommends martingale collars, gentle leads, and harnesses for safe walking. (Just be sure not to tug too hard on gentle leads, as that can come with its own issues — more on that in a bit.)

While many martingale collars have D-rings for tags, gentle leads and harnesses do not, so be sure to put a regular flat collar with identification on your dog for safety’s sake.

What type of dog-training collar is best?

While e-collars are the top search result for dog-training collars, many vets and trainers consider them to be inhumane. Furthermore, a 2020 study found that positive reinforcement worked better overall for training. With this in mind, Kinship recommends using martingale collars, which gently tighten upon pulling to curb the behavior; head collars, which loop around the neck and muzzle to gently redirect pulling; and harnesses, which provide more leverage for control while also removing pressure from the neck.

Are dog-training collars expensive?

Humane dog-training collars aren’t expensive; they range from around $15 to $45.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog-training collars

Best overall martingale collar

Wolfgang Heavy Duty Overland Martingale Dog Collar with Quick Release
Wolfgang Heavy Duty Overland Martingale Dog Collar with Quick Release
$30

The Wolfgang Heavy Duty Overland Martingale Dog Collar with Quick Release is durable, great for a variety of sizes (it comes in small, medium, and large), and it has a quick-release option in the event that you need to remove it in a flash. It doesn’t hurt that it’s sold in a bunch of prints, too.

$30 at Chewy

Pros

  • Eye-catching design.

  • Quick-release plastic buckle.

  • Sold in three adjustable sizes.

  • Designed to withstand 800 pounds of pull.

Cons 

  • Some shoppers report that the collar frays within a year of wear.

  • D-ring is plastic, which may not hold up over time.

Overall review

Shoppers say that this collar is “exactly what you want in a dog collar” and point to its durability and variety of sizes. Other shoppers appreciated the variety of colors it comes in, though some were disappointed that the D-ring was made of plastic, not metal.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best martingale collar for big dogs

2 Hounds Design 2″ Nylon Martingale Dog Collar
2 Hounds Design 2″ Nylon Martingale Dog Collar
$24

The 2 Hounds Design 2″ Nylon Martingale Dog Collar works remarkably well on large dogs, as the extra-wide band helps to better withstand their force. (For reference, standard dog collars are typically an inch wide.) Aesthetically, this collar is as simple as it gets — it’s sold in solid black, red, and blue. That said, fun prints are available at different links and under slightly different names, but the design looks the same.

$24 at 2 Hounds Design

Pros

  • Two inches thick.

  • Sold in four sizes and three colors.

  • Sturdy metal D-ring.

Cons

  • Not suitable for small dogs.

Overall review

Shoppers love the width of this collar, with one writing that it makes it safer for them to train their dog. Others appreciated the metal D-ring, though some were disappointed that this was suitable for large dogs only.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best martingale collar for small dogs

Awoo Marty Collar
Awoo Marty Collar
$30

The Awoo Marty Collar is a slim, ¾-inch martingale collar sold in seven solid colors and four sizes. The durable, high-quality collar works well on dogs of all sizes, but the slimmer width makes it especially suitable for smaller pups who may feel overwhelmed by a larger collar.

$30 at Awoo

Pros

  • ¾-inch thickness doesn’t overwhelm small dog frames.

  • Solid brass hardware.

  • Quick-release buckle.

  • Sold in seven colors.

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the metal hardware causes discoloration on the collar.

Overall review

If you’re looking for a collar that provides tension but no yanking, shoppers report that this martingale collar from Awoo might be a great choice. “This collar has been an excellent solution for us!” writes one reviewer, while others fondly note the many colors the collar comes in — seven, in total.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best overall head halter

BARKLESS Soft Dog Head Collar
BARKLESS Soft Dog Head Collar
$16

If your pup is a heavy puller, skip the martingale collars and try the BARKLESS Soft Dog Head Collar, an Amazon’s Choice design beloved for its padded muzzle and secure snout buckle. It’s worth mentioning that, like e-collars, head collars, which are designed like horse bridles, are widely debated. Rather than a matter of humanity, there’s concern that sudden pressure on the head can damage not only the snout, but the neck, too. “Dogs’ necks are not built like a horse’s and can easily be damaged by an owner pulling too hard in one direction,” Charlie DiBono, trainer and founder of Body and Mind K9, told Kinship. Because of this, it’s incredibly important to learn how to use a head collar before actually using one.

$16 at Amazon

Pros

  • Padded for comfort.

  • Front control.

  • Reflective stitching.

  • Snout buckle for extra security.

  • Sold in three sizes and five colors.

Cons

  • Not suitable for short-snout or flat-face breeds.

  • Some shoppers report that it doesn’t lie flat.

Overall review

Shoppers point out this leash’s durability and strength, while others appreciate its softness and colors. “The strap length is also very adjustable and easy to work with, and I love how easy it is to remove the head collar from our Doberman,” one shopper comments.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best head halter for big dogs

PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar
PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar
$20

The PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar No-Pull Dog Collar is slim in design but offers ample yet gentle pressure to adequately guide large dogs through walks and training. And because the nose loop is padded, it’s more comfortable than many other gentle leaders on the market. Let’s put it like this: Over 70,000 Amazon shoppers have sung its praise, earning it the No. 1 Best Seller rank in headcollars.

$20 at Amazon

Pros

  • Slim, simple design.

  • Padded nose lip.

  • Quick-release neck strap.

  • Sold in three sizes and nine colors.

  • Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller in Headcollars.

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the collar arrives without nose padding. 

  • Some shoppers report the collar rubs and causes snout irritation.

Overall review

Shoppers overall reported high levels of satisfaction with this collar, with one writing, “The Gentle Leader has dramatically changed for the better how our dog behaves on walks and runs.” Others enjoyed the different sizes and colors it comes in, and how it calmed their dog’s tendency to tug.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best head halter for small dogs

Halti OptiFit Nylon Padded No Pull Dog Headcollar
Halti OptiFit Nylon Padded No Pull Dog Headcollar
$29
$24

The Halti OptiFit Nylon Padded No Pull Dog Headcollar is a favorite among pet parents of itty-bitty dogs, as the gentle leader has an adjustable, padded nose loop suitable for everyone from Dachshunds to Boston Terriers.

$24 at Amazon

Pros

  • Padded snout loop.

  • Responsive under-chin design.

  • Snout safety link.

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the neck collar doesn’t adjust down to a small enough size.

Overall review

If you have a short-muzzle breed, you might appreciate this particular training dog collar, which shoppers noted works well for small dogs and dogs with shorter muzzles. Shoppers also noted the responsivity of the under-chin design.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best overall harness

PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs
PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs
$23

Some dogs simply don’t respond to martingale collars and head collars. In that event, the PetSafe Easy Walk Harness for Dogs is a great option. It has a gently-tightening martingale design, but in full-chest form. This provides the same slight, behavior-curving squeeze, but with more leverage and on a less sensitive area of your pup’s body.

$23 at Amazon

Pros

  • Slim, simple design.

  • Adjustable design.

  • Sold in eight sizes and 10 colors.

  • Amazon #1 Best Seller in Dog Halter Harnesses.

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that it runs big and runs the risk of escapes.

Overall review

Shoppers love this harness for dogs who have a history of pulling out of or loose from collars. “My dog is a 24-pound Pug mix. She is sweet and wonderful, but nobody wanted to walk her! She pulls so badly and constantly. She slips out of any harness we buy her. It's awful! Ugh! She's getting chubby from lack of exercise and missing out on lots of good family fun. This harness was my last hope. I am blown away!” writes one shopper, while others note the harnesses’ slim, simple, and smart design.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best harness for big dogs