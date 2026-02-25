The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina, is one of the most popular destinations in the South — for both people and pups! The city is beloved for its charming cobblestone streets, stunning historic architecture, mouth-watering Lowcountry cuisine, many beautiful churches, and exquisite white sand beaches.

In short, “The Holy City” (one of Charleston’s many nicknames) has something for everyone! To ensure your visit is a hit for the people and pups going on the trip, here’s our dog-friendly guide to Charleston, complete with dog-friendly restaurants, shops, parks, and hotels.

Cafes and eateries

Charleston has a scrumptious dining scene dripping in southern comfort. The dining spots below allow dogs to join in on breakfast, lunch, and dinner dates.

Eli’s Table

129 Meeting St.

@ElisTable opens in new tab

Eli’s Table opens in new tab is one of Charleston’s most popular dining destinations for worldly takes on classic Lowcountry fare. Guests can anticipate a menu filled with delectable dishes like fried green tomato salad, Creole coconut shrimp and grits, and banana pudding crème brûlée. Pups are permitted on the patio, where they’ll be welcomed with water and treats.

Ellis Creek Fish Camp

1243 Harbor View Rd.

@elliscreekfishcamp opens in new tab

Ellis Creek Fish Camp opens in new tab is adored by visitors and locals alike with its casual, camp-inspired atmosphere, serene waterfront marsh views, and fare that spans shareable snacks, like hushpuppies and firecracker shrimp, to sandwiches, seafood plates, and a roster of entrées . (There’s a bar with beer, wine, and cocktails, too!) Of course, the real highlight of this Charleston gem is the fact that dogs are allowed everywhere since it's outdoor, picnic-style dining.

Swig & Swine BBQ

1217 Savannah Hwy.

@swigswinebbq opens in new tab

You can’t go to Charleston without indulging in the region’s signature low-and-slow barbecue. Swig & Swine BBQ opens in new tab receives rave reviews for its traditional, wood-smoked meats, delicious Southern sides, and a wide bourbon and craft beer selection. Just be sure to arrive with an appetite. With brisket, sausage, ribs, mac and cheese, corn pudding, and BBQ plates on the menu, you’re bound to want to eat up. Pups are permitted on the patio.

Three Little Birds Cafe

65 Windermere Blvd.

@3littlebirdschs opens in new tab

Three Little Birds Cafe opens in new tab is a precious, pup-friendly breakfast and lunch spot with a sizable menu of unique creations. From the strawberry and goat cheese stuffed French toast and black bean Benedict to the Cuban and Monte Cristo sandwiches, Three Little Birds Cafe is bound to leave an impression.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 Saint Andrews Blvd.

@mex1coastalcantina opens in new tab

Charleston might have beautiful beaches of its own, but if you want Baja-inspired surf culture and cuisine, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina opens in new tab is worth a visit. The ultra-fresh, always laid-back eatery serves up street corn queso, various takes on shrimp tacos, and larger entrees for those looking for a more substantial meal. And if you’re a pickier eater, don’t fret! Mex 1 has a build-your-own menu to easily customize salads, quesadillas, and Baja bowls.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long work day or chill-out over the weekend, the breweries and wine bars below allow you to bring your pup along for your booze break.

Bay Street Biergarten

549 East Bay St.

@baystreetbiergarten opens in new tab

Football, food, and fun — that’s what Bay Street Biergarten opens in new tab is all about. The fan-favorite Southern grub pub is a standout with its mouthwatering menu, spacious outdoor, dog-friendly patio, and full calendar of events. You can even order authentic German fare from the mostly American menu. Jägerschnitzel and cheese spaetzle, anyone?

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. & Taproom

1505 King St. #115

@eobrewing opens in new tab

The owners of Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. & Taproom opens in new tab kicked off the craft brewery scene in Charleston. After witnessing the success of their craft beer store, The Charleston Beer Exchange, the friends opened Edmund’s as an extension of it in 2017. With an expansive tap list, to-go brews, memorable shareables and sandwiches, and casual, dog-friendly atmosphere, visitors can’t get enough.

Revelry Brewing

10 Conroy St.

@revelrybrewing opens in new tab

Revelry Brewing opens in new tab is the perfect option for craft beer aficionados with a taste for Italian. The hip brewery has a massive beer list paired with “unauthentic Italian-Inspired Americana,” featuring dishes like mozzarella sticks and disco fries (garlic fries drenched with vodka sauce, pesto, and mozz). As great as the food and beer are, it’s the rooftop, dog-friendly atmosphere that makes Revelry such a hit.

Frothy Beard Brewing Company

1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

@frothybeardbrewing opens in new tab

Frothy Beard Brewing Company opens in new tab marries brow-raising craft brews with a fun, quirky atmosphere where you’ll want to spend hours. Fortunately, pooches are permitted on the patio. For an extra-memorable visit, be sure to check out the Frothy Beard event calendar — you might just be able to pop into bingo, trivia, or a craft fair.

Uncork Charleston

476 King St.

@uncorkcharleston opens in new tab

While many breweries now serve wine, too, true vinophiles will appreciate Uncork Charleston opens in new tab , where over 40 unique wines grace the menu. The dog-friendly wine bar is also a hot spot for live music; check the event calendar opens in new tab and plan ahead.

Shops

Nowadays, many restaurants and bars allow dogs outside. But walking inside and shopping with pups can be a bit trickier. Fortunately, Charleston is home to many pup-forward districts and boutiques. Check them out below.

Historic King Street

King Street, Charleston

@kingstchs opens in new tab

Historic King Street opens in new tab is Charleston’s city center, where top-tier shopping, dining, lodging, and people watching merge. From a historical stance, King Street dates back some 300 years and is named after King Charles II of England. From a modern-day perspective, it’s an incredibly charming area of Charleston — one you’ll most definitely want to stroll with your doggo. While you’re there, be sure to turn off onto East Bay to see Charleston’s iconic Rainbow Row — the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot with your pooch.

Woof Gang Bakery

341 King St.

@wgbcharleston opens in new tab