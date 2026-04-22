What to Do If You Run Into a Mountain Lion With Your Dog

It’s a terrifying possibility, but here are some steps you can take to be safe.

In late February, Glendale resident Laura McVay watched as a mountain lion attacked her beloved small dog, Declan. The pair had been out for a routine walk around their neighborhood, just a few feet away from their front door.

“I pulled his leash and started screaming,” McVay said to CBS News opens in new tab . But it was too late, and the lion took off with Declan: “At that time I realized it was a mountain lion. And then he went straight up the street to the hillside. I just saw the back of him, with his leash trailing behind him, and that was the last time I saw him.”

It’s a pet parents’ worst nightmare. But the reality is that we live alongside dangerous, yet magnificent wild creatures. When we take care of our own animals, we must do our best to coexist with wildlife.

It’s rare to encounter a mountain lion in residential areas, but there are still plenty of precautions pet parents who live in mountain lion territory should take. Additionally, if you’re an outdoorsy person who loves hiking alongside your dog, there are extra precautions you should take.

Where do mountain lions live?

Mountain lions are also known as cougars, pumas, and panthers. True to its name, the mountain lion tends to live in mountainous regions — though it can also live in forests and deserts. In the United States, mountain lions can be found in 16 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Mountain, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, with a tiny population in Florida.

If you live in one of those states, especially if you live near any sort of wildlife habitat, you’ll want to keep an eye on your pets when outdoors.

Always supervise your pets when outside.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department says opens in new tab to always keep your pets supervised when they are outdoors. Cats and small dogs are especially vulnerable. Even in a fenced in area, pets are not safe. Mountain lions can jump up to 18 feet opens in new tab , after all. If you do need to keep your animal outside, make sure they are in a secure pen or enclosure with a roof.

The Mountain Lion Foundation opens in new tab advises that dogs be kept inside overnight and accompanied on a leash for any late-night or early morning outings. Mountain lions are especially active during dawn and dusk.

“If you’re walking a dog at night or in the early morning, turn on outdoor lights, and/or use a flashlight,” the Mountain Lion Foundation website reads. “Some pet owners are using light-up collars or clip-on collar lights, which may be effective for keeping track of your pet and deterring predators. Carrying a small, inexpensive air horn can be very effective at scaring away any wildlife or feral dogs you may encounter walking your dog at night or in the early morning.”

Wildlife-proof your home.

A 2011 study opens in new tab showed that while a dog’s presence often deterred mountain lions from attacking hikers on trails, a dog hanging outside a home actually increased the chance of a mountain lion. So, it’s a good idea to not just keep your dogs inside, but also make sure that your home itself isn’t attractive to wildlife.

The Mountain Lion Foundation opens in new tab recommends reducing hiding places, by trimming bushes and low tree limbs, cleaning up old wood and junk piles, and covering up crawl spaces. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife department opens in new tab says it’s a good idea to bury wire mesh 18 inches to two feet deep in places where animals could possible get into basements or foundations.

Additionally, you should not leave any food outside. Even food that wouldn’t normally appeal to lions could attract deer and other prey animals, which will then encourage lions and other predators. Make sure to also secure garbage cans.

You also can consider wildlife deterrents like motion-activated sprinklers and lights. It’s also a good idea to coordinate with your neighbors.

Be extra cautious when hiking.

Securing your home against mountain lions and keeping your eye on pets in residential areas is one thing; venturing into the great outdoors with your dog is another.

Generally, if you’re hiking somewhere in mountain lion territory, like Ojai Valley Land Conservancy, it’s best to travel in groups. In fact, the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy opens in new tab advises hikers to make lots of noise so that lions are aware of their presence and stay away. They even recommend carrying an airhorn. Additionally, Joey Livingston, Colorado statewide public information officer, advises bringing bear spray along.

“Bring bear spray, leave the headphones at home, and be prepared to make a decent amount of noise while hiking to let wildlife know you are in the area,” he tells Kinship.

“If wildlife hear you coming, they will often retreat before you even know they’re there, helping to prevent an encounter," adds Jennifer Sepulveda from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

You can also wear bright, high-contrast colors, which signifies to mountain lions that you are not prey. The Mountain Lion Foundation advises staying clever of any dead animal — it could be the sign of a mountain lion’s cache.

When hiking with your dog, the most important thing to remember is to keep your pet close.

“Always make sure you keep your dog on a leash,” Livingston says. “If you encounter a mountain lion, pull your dog close and bag away. Do not continue down the trail. Do not bend down and do not run, just keep yourself tall and back away giving the lion space.”

If you do end up spotting a mountain lion, do not approach — especially if it is feeding or has kittens.

“If you encounter a mountain lion with your dog, keep your dog near you and do not allow it to chase, charge, or bark at the wildlife,” Sepulveda tells Kinship. “From there, follow other recommendations for how to respond to a cougar encounter: stop, face the cougar, and talk to it firmly while backing away.”

Throwing a rock might work, so long as you do not break eye contact with the lion. Don’t run, as running may provoke a lion’s prey instinct. If you’re able to, pick up your pet.

Both the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department opens in new tab and the Mountain Lion Foundation opens in new tab advise making yourself as large as possible by raising your arms and opening up your jacket. Make noise to both alert others in the area and to scare off the lion.

Mountain lions rarely attack, but if they do, fight back. Protect your neck and throat. Use nearby rocks, sticks, and any tools you might have on you to protect yourself and your pets. A big walking stick might make all the difference.