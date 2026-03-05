Few countries have such a strong history with dogs as China. The country’s story has been tied to canine friends for more than 7,000 years. Dogs can be seen in art, on pottery, and in stories throughout Chinese history. They have been the pets of royalty and of everyday people, and breeders have created many fascinating, unique breeds of dog over the centuries.



That relationship continues today. Many iconic dog breeds have since left China and become popular in the United States. Today, many of us have dogs whose breed originated in China, and we may not even know it. Here, we dive into some of the most popular Chinese dog breeds and the history behind them.

Main takeaways Dogs have held a place in Chinese society for thousands of years.

Many popular toy dog breeds come from China, such as the Pug and the Pekingese.

Today, Chinese dog breeds are popular all over the world, not just in China.

Dogs have been present in China for thousands of years — some think somewhere between 7,000 and 15,000 years. They are the oldest domesticated animal in that country and were historically bred for work such as herding, hunting, and transporting goods. As time went on, dogs took on a different role in Chinese society, becoming companions to royalty. Emperors oversaw the breeding of dogs and were selective in whom they chose as pets. This led to the creation of many unique, unusual-looking dog breeds, such as the Pug and the Chow Chow.



There was a time when Chinese dogs never left the country. Today, you can find Pekingese, Shih Tzus, Pugs, and more in homes across the U.S. Chinese dogs are often very popular with people seeking toy dogs and faithful companions. Although nobody knows when the first dog was exported from China, some believe that the Pug was the very first one.



Here, we dive into some of the most popular Chinese dog breeds.

Pug

Your Pug today might be a couch hog who constantly begs for treats, but this breed actually has a really interesting, long history. Known for their trademark flat face and small size, the Pug is actually one of the world’s oldest breeds. Nobody knows exactly when they were first bred, but some believe they originated in China around 400 B.C. Other dogs in China were companions for emperors and other royalty, while the Pug was actually a companion to Tibetan Buddhist monks. They were first brought to Europe in the 16th century and have been popular as pets ever since.

Chow Chow

The English name “Chow Chow” is actually unlike the Chinese names for the breed (Songshi Quan or “puffy lion dog,” and nobody is sure where this cute moniker came from. The Chow Chow is a very old breed and can be traced back more than 8,000 years. They’re known for their lion-like appearance — and with their impressive size and orange coloring, it’s easy to see why. They have long been companion dogs, and one Chinese ruler was said to own more than 5,000 of them. As pets, they are smart and independent. They do tend to bond with one person in the home, but they often don’t manage to form strong connections with more than that.

Chinese Crested

With all of the very distinct-looking dogs on this list, it can be hard to choose which one is the most unique. That being said, the Chinese Crested is a very strong contender. They are mostly hairless, except for occasional hilarious tufts of hair around places like their face, ears, and tail. They often have spots on their skin. Their hairlessness actually makes them mostly hypoallergenic, so they could be a great pet for someone with mild allergies. They’ve been around for a very long time, so nobody knows exactly how these special dogs came to be. The Chinese Crested once hunted smaller animals, but today they are mostly pets. They are very friendly, calm, and can be great with both children and other animals.

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu, despite being so tiny, is named for their lion-like appearance. Their Chinese name actually comes from the word “lion.” They are one of the most popular Chinese dog breeds all over the world, beloved for their playful personality and affectionate nature. They were companions to Chinese nobility for centuries, and have a very long, colorful history. Although they are very fluffy, the Shih Tzu is actually hypoallergenic. Most pet parents will keep their hair shorter for convenience and to limit grooming, but the show standard is for them to have very long, very silky fur.

Pekingese

According to Chinese folklore, the Pekingese was created when a lion and a marmoset fell in love. Sadly, the lion was too big, so the Gods shrank them down to the size of a marmoset, thus creating the Pekingese. In reality, the Pekingese was probably a result of breeding toy dogs with much larger ones. As with many Chinese dogs, they were a favorite of royalty, and today their popularity persists all over the world. They don’t need much exercise and are very loyal and docile, making them perfect family dogs for people who don’t want to walk their pet too much.

Shar Pei

The Shar Pei is known throughout the world for their strange, folded facial skin. However, there is a more traditional version of the Shar Pei, who originated in Hong Kong with less wrinkled skin. Although they originally worked as property guardian dogs, these pups have become popular as pets in China and beyond. After the Guinness Book of World Records singled them out as the world’s most endangered dog in 1978, there was a huge drive in the U.S. to revive the breed, and many were smuggled into the country. Today, they are less endangered, particularly in the U.S. They are very loyal and affectionate towards their families.

Kunming Dog

There are many unique dogs on this list, but few as unique as the Kunming Dog. The Kunming is one of the youngest dog breeds on this list and was only recognized as a breed in 2007. Developed in Kunming, the breed resulted from mating Alsatians with local dogs and wolf-dog hybrids in the 1950s. They’ve been used for many tasks, such as finding narcotics and explosives, and they are the only Chinese working-dog breed who is recognized internationally. It’s not all work, though. The Kunming Dog is also a family pet throughout China, and they are known for being very intelligent and loyal. They do, of course, need lots of stimulation.

Xiasi

Reports differ on when the Xiasi first appeared, with some saying 202 B.C. and others saying later, around 1080 A.D. They have even been mythologized in Chinese folklore. Pronounced “she-ah-seh,” the Xiasi has a wiry coat and an almost terrier-like appearance. Although they were bred to hunt, they make great pets because they are incredibly loyal and affectionate. Unfortunately, however, there are very few of them left, and in 1999, they were considered critically endangered. If you can adopt one, you might find yourself getting lucky: In the Guizhou province, it is believed that having a Xiasi can bring you wealth.

Formosan Mountain Dog (Taiwan Dogs)

The Formosan Mountain Dog, or Taiwan Dog, is one of the oldest dog breeds in the world. They were once wild animals, but they were soon domesticated and are now used as guard dogs, hunting dogs, and even rescue dogs. They are also popular as pets. The Taiwan Dog is very agile with very high energy — so as pets, they need a lot of exercise and stimulation. However, they are also clever and develop strong bonds with their parent. They respond very well to training, making them a great pet for someone with the time and energy to give them what they need.

Which Chinese dog breeds are best for you?

There is no way of knowing exactly which dog is right for you without meeting them. Although knowing their breed can tell you a little about a dog’s expected size, behavior, and temperament, every single dog is unique. However, you can consider qualities you would like in a dog, such as a calm demeanor, and look into Chinese dog breeds who tend to be more docile.

Which Chinese dog breeds should you avoid?

There is no dog breed everyone should avoid. Every pet parent has unique needs, desires, and personal circumstances that influence the type of dog they’re looking for, and what is right for you won’t be right for everyone. Think about the nonnegotiables for you in a pet (such as size) and go from there.

Bottom line

Over the centuries, selective dog breeding in China has created many fascinating, unique breeds whom people in other countries continue to love and welcome into their homes. If you’re looking for a pet, there is a Chinese dog breed for everyone.