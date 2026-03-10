The One Thing You Should Never Do When Your Dog Is Pulling the Leash

Some days, it feels like our pups take us for walks instead of the other way around. They get us outside, breathing fresh air, and remembering to put one foot in front of the other. Except sometimes they get a little too excited, and suddenly they are literally pulling you down the sidewalk, as if they are completely in charge.

And while their sudden Boss Mode might seem random, it probably isn’t. Your pup might be reactive to certain sights or smells, like other dogs or animals. They could have tons of pent-up energy that they’re trying to get out. Maybe they have some idea where they’re going, like the park, but they just want to get there faster. Thankfully, this is one of those situations where there is a cheat code to avoiding these issues before they start. Actually, it comes down to... one main thing.

The one thing you shouldn’t do on your end of the leash.

Dog trainer Nicole Ellis opens in new tab suggests a pretty simple thing you shouldn’t do when your dog is forcefully tugging you down the street: Keep walking. She says when you keep moving forward, it only tells your dog that their current behavior is fine. So... stop. Reset. Work on reinforcing any anti-pulling training work you’ve done. Then continue on the walk.

“When you continue moving forward, you’re unintentionally rewarding the behavior by saying, ‘You pull and we will get to where you want to go/sniff,’” she says. Dogs tend to keep on doing what works, so if pulling gets them closer to a smell, dog or destination, they’ll repeat it. “Over time, this creates a habit, and often a stronger, faster pull.”

Veterinarian Dr. Anna Foreman agrees with Ellis, adding that letting a dog pull you in the direction they want to go is one of the worst things you can do. “If a dog learns that pulling an owner in a certain direction leads to getting their own way, they will quickly repeat this behavior,” she says. “For example, they may refuse to move if they don’t want to go somewhere, which is especially challenging in large dogs. They may try to pull towards a dangerous situation,” she adds.

It’s important not to allow the pulling behavior to continue during walks because it can actually be dangerous, Ellis says. This is particularly true if you walk your dog with a collar rather than a harness.

“In that case, all that pressure is concentrated on the neck, which is a very sensitive area. Repeated pulling can contribute to such things as tracheal damage especially in small breeds, neck strain, thyroid pressure, and increased eye pressure of dogs prone to eye issues or bulging eyes,” she says. It can also be dangerous for you, increasing the risk of injury to your shoulders, wrists, or back.

Additional no-nos when your dog is pulling.

Continuing to walk a pulling dog is the biggest faux pas. But there are some other things that you should never let your dog do when they pull.

Don’t let them call the shots.

Ellis says you should never let your dog drag you to greet people or other dogs. You decide where you go, not them.

Don’t deny them adequate stimulation.

Make sure you don’t forget to give them breaks or sniff time. Your dog’s walk might sometimes feel like an obligation for you, but for them, it’s the most exciting part of their day. They need the stimulation, and more than that, they enjoy it. Always build in time for a little bit of a sniffari.

“Walks should be about connection, safety, and enrichment, not just covering distance,” Ellis advises. “It’s better to go for a shorter, more controlled walk than a longer where you are lacking control of your pet.”

Don’t incorporate negative reinforcement.

Dr. Foreman says if your dog pulls on the leash, you should never shout at them or punish them. “Dogs do not learn by negative reinforcement. They simply will not understand why they are being punished. These mechanisms are more likely to induce anxiety,” she says.

Don’t pull back on the leash.

In a similar vein, you shouldn’t jerk back the leash, as this can cause injury. She advises that instead, you should simply stop walking and stand still. Most importantly, be consistent with training. “Dogs need consistency to learn. If they are given mixed messages (for example, one owner allows them to pull and another one doesn’t), they will not change their behavior.”

Here’s what else can help you avoid pulling on a walk.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed as you try to curb this habit, Ellis offers some tips.

Practice leash walking in your home.

It might sound silly, but Ellis says that in doing this, you can practice without the smells and sight distractions outdoors, setting them up for success when they do get outside. Ellis says that she walks her own dogs next to a wall to teach them how to walk close to her.

It can be difficult, particularly if you have a rescue dog, to make time for home or garden training. They need to get outside as soon as possible! But you can practice leash training in the home even if they’re already going on walks.

Go on trial walks in low-distraction areas.

Ellis suggests trying this with plenty of treats on hand. You should reward your dog frequently when the leash is loose, especially in distracting environments. Then, stop or change direction the moment the leash goes tight.

Make sure their needs are met before the walk.

Ellis says to ensure that your pup has had enough mental enrichment, sniffing time, and exercise before you try leash training. If they are in a good place before they take on something like a walk, it will be more successful for everyone.

They should have well-fitting gear.

She also recommends using equipment that fits properly and is comfortable, such as a Y-shape harness instead of a collar. This will make things easier for both of you. It’s a good idea to make the necessary adjustments during your practice walks at home.

Remember: Your dog is not doing this to spite you.

Pulling can happen for many reasons, and none of them are a fault of your dog’s personality. You should never punish them for struggling to walk on the leash. They might be nervous, especially if they find the outside world overwhelming.

Walking on a leash isn’t a natural behavior for a dog, and it takes time for them to learn it. Reward-based training and positive reinforcement will be the way to get them to where they need to be in most situations. With patience, kindness, and lots of treats, you can make sure that your walks are as easy and fun as they can be.