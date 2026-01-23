When understanding how your dog feels, you must look at their body language. Dogs do not communicate using words like you and I would, but they do communicate using body language. Because that is their main way of communication, most dogs thrive at communicating this way. You just have to be observant.

If you truly look at your dog and pay attention to how they are acting, you will be able to better understand them and prevent any issues that may arise. Dogs and children do not always get along because children are extremely unpredictable. They are fast-moving and loud and are still learning how to operate and take in the world. In turn, this can make dogs uncomfortable.

Main takeaways Learn how to tell the different signs of discomfort your dog may show when they are uncomfortable around children.

What are the signs your dog is calm, cool, and collected around a tiny human?

Gain knowledge about the best ways to respond to your dog's discomfort to keep your child safe and your dog happy.

Understand when you should reach out to a professional for help in the case that your dog is uncomfortable with children.

Understanding canine body language

Signs of discomfort in dog behavior

Dogs show their feelings through their body language. Understanding this is the key to giving them their besrt life and keeping them happy and comfortable. Your dog may be showing signs of discomfort if they are tense, have a tucked tail, are yawning, panting, moving away, licking their muzzle, showing the whites of their eyes, or keeping their ears back. A low, wagging tail is also a sign of discomfort; a wagging tail is not always a sign of a happy dog. If you notice these, you should give your dog space.

Separate them from whatever is making them uncomfortable. You can do this by moving away from them and giving them space. You can also move them to another room (be sure to do this calmly). If your dog is showing signs of growling or snapping or is overall very uncomfortable, it is important you separate them from the thing making them uncomfortable immediately.

There is a hierarchy of dog body language. The more signs of discomfort your dog is showing and the higher they get on the ladder, the closer they are to displaying more serious aggression and a potential bite. If you notice any of these behaviors, it is important to remove them from the trigger. Then enlist the help of a trainer to work with you and your dog to get them comfortable with what is making them uncomfortable or help find ways to manage the situation.

Signs of calm dog behavior

You can tell that your dog is calm, cool, and collected when they are showing some of these signs. A calm dog will look relaxed; their eyes will look soft and loving, and their ears will be in a neutral position. They may be initiating interactions like rubbing up on you. Your dog’s mouth may be open and look relaxed. Or they may be sleeping and look comfortable with their surroundings.

Related article Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.

Most common signs your dog is uncomfortable with children

They have tense body posture.

When your dogs body looks tense and is moving rigidly, they are unhappy in a situation. If you can visually see that they are stiff or staring, then they are not comfortable, and should be separated from the child and given space.

They are tucking their tail or wagging it low.

Tail wagging is not always a sign of a happy dog. It is important to interpret what you are seeing in the moment. A tail tucked between their legs or a low and slow wagging tail is just another way your dog is beginning to show signs of discomfort.

Their ears are pinned back.

Dogs’ ears can express a wide variety of emotions. Typically, when a dog moves their ear straight back and shows signs of a tense body, there is something wrong. They are exhibiting signs of anxiety, nervousness, or discomfort.

They are yawning or licking their lips.

Licking is another one of those tricky signs. Lip licking or fast licking toward a child is a sign your dog is uncomfortable. There is a big difference between licking something that is making your dog happy and licking when they are unhappy or uncomfortable. Short, quick licks can show that your dog is uncomfortable and trying to get whatever is making them uncomfortable to back away.

When they lick their lips or chops, your dog is trying to tell you, “Hey, please give me space. I am not happy in this situation.” One yawn may show that your dog is tired if that fits in with what you are observing. But if you are noticing excessive yawning, such as two or more yawns in a few minutes, then they are trying to express their needs and discomfort.

They are s howing the whites of their eyes.

Also called “whale eye,” this behavior is a sign that a dog is stressed. Typically, when you look at a dog, you see very little white of their eyes, and you mostly see the colored part/pupil. Your dog may look at you from the side, which shows more of the whites of their eye. If you see this, be sure to help your dog feel safe by giving them the space they are looking for.

They are growling or snapping.

As we move up the dog aggression ladder, we get farther away from a calm dog. Anytime a dog is growling or snapping at a child, it is imperative that you calmly separate them both from the situation. Growling and snapping are right below biting on the aggression ladder. When a dog is growling or snapping, they are very uncomfortable. These behaviors are typically the final step before something more serious. You must listen to your dog immediately.

They are turning away or avoiding the child.

If you notice that when your child comes close to your dog, they walk away or look away, this is another sign they are asking to be left alone. They want space and are directly telling you this. Be sure that your dog can move to a space where they feel safe and not cornered by the child.

How to respond to signs of discomfort

Teach children appropriate interactions.

A small child must never be left unattended with a dog. No matter how good you think your dog is, it is important to keep both your child and your dog safe. One way to keep your dog and child safe is to begin teaching appropriate interactions right away. As soon as your baby can interact with a dog, it is important to show they the right ways to do it, such as giving examples and modeling how to pet a dog on their head or back softly.

If your child grabs their fur or hits the dog, calmly tell them no, and show them how to do it the right way. If they don’t listen, remove them and try again later. Always make sure your child is calm when interacting with a dog. If you know the child is hyper or upset, give the dog space and let your child calm down before interacting.

Avoid hugging or kissing your dog in front of your child. Your dog may be OK when you do that to them, but when it’s coming from a child, they may be uncomfortable. Kids love to copy their parents, so try your best to only interact with your dog in the same way you want your child to act when they are present.

Intervene to help your dog when they are very distressed.

If you notice your dog showing any signs of distress, it is important to calmly and positively stop the interaction and allow the dog space. If you notice your child interacting with your dog in a way that is not appropriate, you should separate them and try again later. Be sure to manage the dog/child encounters and enlist the help of a dog trainer if your dog is very uncomfortable.

Create a safe space for your dog.

Create a space where your dog can go that your child can not. A space where your dog can feel safe and out of reach from the tiny human. Your child should NEVER go inside a dog’s crate, whether the dog is inside or not. Teach them that the crate is off limits and only for your dog. Always allow your dog to eat in peace. Do not allow a child to bother your dog as they are eating; allow them to eat in their safe space.

Give your dog an out.

Never allow your child to corner a dog. Always be sure there is an escape route for them. A cornered dog is a dog that feels insecure and has no way out. This may cause them to feel like they need to protect themselves.

Never punish your dogs with warning signs.

If you punish your dog for their body language, all you are doing is teaching them to hide the signs that they are using to show discomfort. If you punish a dog enough for showing warning signs, you may no longer have that precursor to tell you something is wrong. If the dog no longer shows these signs, they may jump to a more serious behavior without warning.

Get professional help.

When it comes to the safety of your child and the wellbeing of your dog, it is important to get professional help at the start of any issues. Do not wait until they have gotten serious or worse before intervening. It is always best to intervene before things get serious.

Enlist the help of a professional dog trainer at the first signs of discomfort that your dog shows around your child. This will give you the knowledge and power to make sure your dog feels safe and comfortable, which in turn keeps your child safe. In this type of situation, you want to be sure to seek the help of a certified professional dog trainer (CCPDT). When helping your dog in this type of situation, you want to make sure you are using positive reinforcement to train your dog. This will help them learn to make positive associations with the child.

Related article 9 Reasons Why Dogs Put Their Ears Back Here’s how your dog’s ears can clue you in to how they’re feeling.

Bottom line

As your dog's guardian, it is your job to keep them comfortable and safe. In order to understand your dog, you must listen to their body language. This will help to give them the best quality of life. Always be sure to give a dog space when they are showing signs of discomfort around a child. When they do this, this is their way of telling you to back up; they need room.

Ignoring them can lead to negative consequences. At the first signs of discomfort, you should seek the support of a positive reinforcement professional dog trainer to help you through this difficult time.