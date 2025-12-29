8 Things You Should Never Do With a Reactive Dog on a Walk

Pet parenthood can come with some uncomfortable situations. Spider-Man, my nine-year-old Cattle Dog mix, has historically struggled with reactivity on walks. The leash goes on, and things are just different. He whines to interact with little dogs, but snarls and lunges at big, fluffy dogs like Huskies. Little kids making chaotic movements clearly make him feel uncomfortable. A friendly sniff of another dog can turn nasty on a dime.

While I didn’t have the tools and understanding to cope with his reactivity at first, training and daily diligence have helped immensely in reducing frequency and severity of reactive behaviors. Now, I have an overall happier pup and much more peace.

These days, we walk the other way or cross the street if there are multiple dogs up ahead — especially ones I know he doesn’t like. I’ve encouraged him to hop onto low ledges, which builds his confidence and provides an activity to do as a distraction. And playtime is a top priority. He needs to run around a bit so he has less pent-up energy when it’s time for a walk.

Shaina Norton, certified dog behaviorist and trainer, points to environmental triggers as common issues for dogs who have “big feelings” about what they think are potentially threatening situations. “Living in crowded urban spaces is difficult and unnatural for most dogs where triggers are everywhere,” she says. “It’s hard for pet parents to get enough space away from other dogs on a busy street, so most often a reactive dog just doesn’t feel safe walking around the city.” Because they feel like they have nowhere to go, they often resort to barking and lunging to deter the other dog from getting closer.

That doesn’t mean pet parents should stick to business as usual and continue to see repeated problematic behavior. They should work with the dog to understand underlying triggers and help the dog however they can. Trainers share advice on what not to do with a dog showing reactive behaviors while on a leash.

Aleksey Boyko / Stocksy

Don’t label your dog.

“Each single individual dog we look at is going to be a case study of one,” says Dot Baisly opens in new tab , certified dog behaviorist and executive director of International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. Rather than label a dog as “reactive,” Baisly instead focuses on the body language that describes the reaction, such as barking, lunging, growling, or the dog’s hackles going up.

Then, she focuses on the triggers. Is the dog chasing after squirrels, only barking at men, focusing on certain sizes or breeds of dogs? Are they acting out of fear or frustration? Understanding what is causing the dog’s reactions is the first step in working with the dog to minimize exposure, work on other coping skills, and teach them how to remove themselves from the trigger instead of reacting.

“It’s my job as the owner, caregiver, and handler to help them find better ways,” Baisly says. “I focus on reinforcing behavior I do like and instilling behaviors that replace the behaviors I don’t like.”

Never keep your dog in stressful situations.

“Reactivity often stems from fear or frustration, and so the intention of a reactive dog is to get distance from their triggers,” Norton says. They simply want more space away from what they’re reacting to.

The most immediate response a pet parent can take is working to avoid triggers. Walking the dog at less busy times of the day, crossing the street when another dog is approaching, and avoiding elevators with other dogs will help to protect both of you while you work on training.

Christian Müller / Adobe Stock

Don’t skip the training.

The trainers interviewed for this story emphasize that pet parents seek certified, ethical, positive-reinforcement trainers who can help reactive dogs learn new coping skills. Areas of focus for these trainers include improving the dog’s confidence, building resilience after stressful situations, and teaching them predictable patterns to help them adapt to their environments, Norton says.

Punishment is not on the table for these trainers. “Punishment will never work when trying to train a reactive dog, and it will often, in fact, make them worse,” Norton says.

Pet parents should work with the dogs on leash training, including emergency U-turns so they walk the opposite direction from their trigger. Also, teaching the dog to listen to their handler via an enrichment game or high-value treat will distract them from their trigger and reinforce more positive behaviors.

Baisly also suggests finding a fenced-in yard to work on off-leash exercises a few times a week. In the yard, they may still encounter some of the same triggers but can work on overcoming them without having the added challenge of the leash. Over time, you’ll be able to incorporate the leash into your training.

Don’t get distracted.

“Always pay attention; don’t be on your phone or listening to music when walking your dog,” Norton says.

Distractions can sometimes be unavoidable on walks, though, so it’s important to be sure the dog is secure. Even when bending down to pick up poop, a pet parent isn’t able to pay full attention for a few moments. In case the dog is triggered and lunges, Baisly recommends stepping on the leash. There should still be slack for the dog, but having a firm foot on the ground will help to keep control of the leash so everyone is safe.

Never avoid the vet.

Like humans, dogs behave in reaction to their environment, which includes their own physical wellbeing. If, for example, the dog has painful matted fur, their behavior could be exacerbated by the discomfort. Pain, allergies, and gastrointestinal discomfort can all contribute to behavior issues.

“Pet parents should always make sure their dog has a clean bill of health from their veterinarian,” Norton says.

Don’t use these restraints.

Both Norton and Baisly strongly advise against retractable leashes due to many documented injuries — both to dogs and humans. They also do not recommend aversive tools, such as prong collars and shock collars, which are painful and don’t address underlying behavioral issues.

Baisly says that both these tools suppress the behavior but remove effective communication, which doesn’t help the dog navigate their stressors. “I prefer to address the need behind the behavior as opposed to trying to make the behavior go away.”

Instead, Norton and Baisly both point to well-fitted harnesses and sturdy leashes as being the tools of choice. Attaching the leash to two points on the harness and using a simple leash are most secure. “In case equipment fails, you have a backup,” Baisly says.

Baisly adds that pet parents should hold the leash securely, instead of simply looping it around the wrist.

Look! / Adobe Stock

Never discourage your dog’s instinctual needs.

Norton says that dogs who live in high-rise buildings or in downtown city areas without a lot of green space often struggle with reactivity. They also might not get enough physical exercise in open spaces, like parks and fields, leading to built-up frustration and lack of enrichment.

“Sniffing is a very important part of a dog’s daily life and without a lot of grass, bushes, or trees around it can be difficult for dogs to naturally decompress,” Norton says, adding this can lead to more reactivity in their environments.

Baisly notes that she uses sniffing games with the dogs she works with. She’s helping them engage in their environments in a different way. Some dogs also like to have higher ground in stressful scenarios. If they can jump up onto a short wall, bench, or boulder, they might feel less vulnerable and able to handle the situation.

Try not to get frustrated — with the dog or yourself.

When dogs lash out, they’re not being disobedient; they are likely simply having a hard time handling their environment, Norton says.

If the pet parent is also feeling stressed or upset, Norton advises taking a break and choosing a different time to walk the dog. “Remember there are two ends of the leash, and your dog can sense when you are angry, anxious, or even scared.”

After a reactive moment happens, Baisly recommends pausing, asking yourself what went wrong, and try to change the negative emotional response to a positive interaction for the dog, such as playing a game or another distraction they enjoy.

“I always tell people that it’s OK, and you’re not alone,” Baisly says. “It’s not the owner’s fault the dog is that way. It’s also not [caused by] the dog’s breed.” She adds that every dog, every breed, and at every size has the chance of developing these types of behaviors. Give yourself grace, seek professional help, and do your best to have “patience with yourself and your dog.”