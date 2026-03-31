16 Toxic Plants Pet Parents Should Avoid in Their Garden

Spring’s a-bloomin’, so make sure your yard is safe for your dog or cat.

I know, I know: florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. ’Tis the season when the outdoorsy among us begin thinking about making a trip to the garden center, but before you sink your fingers into some nice, fresh dirt, remember: Not all plants are safe for pets. Some cause tummy troubles, some cause respiration issues, and a few can even be deadly. If you have a cat or dog at home, it’s best to avoid all of them.

Early signs of toxicity can include vomiting and diarrhea, while some plants can also affect organ systems. Other clinical signs can include increased or decreased heart rate, irregular respiration, disorientation, or wobbling. That said, most plant toxicities aren’t too severe, says Dr. Chris Martyniuk, a professor in the Department of Physiological Sciences at the University of Florida with expertise in environmental toxicology.

If your dog chomps something they’re not supposed to, there’s probably about a 70 percent chance they vomit on the rug and then go about their day. “Really severe toxicities are pretty rare,” Dr. Martyniuk says. “Maybe less than five percent.”

If you believe your pet has ingested a toxin, plant or otherwise, the first thing to do is call your emergency veterinarian. Don’t try to induce vomiting unless a vet recommends it (and tells you how to do so safely). When you call the vet, be prepared to list out the plants you have in and around your home, as well as any medications you have on hand. This will help your vet assess all possible causes of toxicity. They’ll also ask about potential clinical signs, like if you noticed them vomiting or wobbling, and if so, when the symptoms began.

If you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet before gardening, here are some of the plants vets say pet parents should avoid. That said, wherever you live, it’s worth taking the time to browse the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)’s list of toxic plants opens in new tab for cats and dog for a more comprehensive idea of which shrubs are safe and which to avoid.

When it comes to toxicity, an ounce of prevention is worth… well, you know.

16 toxic-to-pets plants that should not be in your garden

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Snake plant

They might be a mainstay of millennial apartments everywhere, but unfortunately, these are toxic for pets. “All parts of this plant can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,��” says Dr. Melanie Bowden, senior medical director at VEG ER for Pets in Seattle opens in new tab .

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Sago palms

All parts of this plant are toxic, but the seeds are the most dangerous part because they contain higher amounts of the cycasin toxin. “This toxin can cause liver failure and death,” Dr. Bowden says. “Other toxins contained in the plant can cause gastrointestinal upset, depression, and neurologic symptoms.”

Dr. Martyniuk notes that the mortality rate on sago palms is particularly high — around 30 percent. “The animal hospital probably sees maybe one case a week of sago palm toxicosis in dogs,” he says. “It’s very dangerous, and they’re everywhere.”

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Oleander

Gorgeous and relatively low maintenance, these are particularly popular in places where the climate can run hot and dry — like on the West Coast. Unfortunately, they’re also extremely toxic and can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea, along with neurologic symptoms, changes in heart rate and rhythm, and death.

“It has been found that ingestion of just 10 leaves from this plant can kill a mature horse,” Dr. Bowden warns. So, keep these plants away from dogs and cats, and if you suspect your pet has ingested it, call your emergency vet immediately.

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Lilies

This is one of the most famously toxic plants, especially for cats. “If cats eat one lily, they can go into renal failure,” Dr. Martyniuk says. “The kidneys will shut down.”

“Check your bouquets,” Dr. Bowden says, especially if you have a cat. “Even exposure to lily pollen can be deadly.” And while lilies are often not as lethal for dogs, the ASPCA notes that they can still be toxic opens in new tab .

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Lily of the valley

Not to be confused with proper lilies, lily of the valley is extremely toxic to both cats and dogs, even in small doses.

“These flowers may be cute, but ingestion of even a small amount of any part of this plant can cause vomiting, heart arrhythmias, low blood pressure, disorientation, coma, seizures, and death,” Dr. Bowden says. If your pet has consumed even a small amount, she adds, that “constitutes an immediate emergency.”

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Lantana

These beautiful, flame-colored flowers are very popular in Florida, but for both dogs and cats, they can also cause vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, trouble breathing, and liver damage.

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Ivy

We love the dark academia vibes that ivy imparts, but our pets won’t likely benefit from close study.

“The foliage of the branching ivy tends to be more toxic than the berries,” Dr. Bowden says. These plants can cause drooling, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

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Jade plant

Toxicity is more common in cats with this one, but dogs can experience it, too. In addition to vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy, Dr. Bowden warns that this plant “can also lead to neurologic symptoms including loss of coordination, tremoring, and a stumbling gait.”

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Heavenly bamboo

This one is actually a bigger risk to wild birds than our pets, largely because, as Dr. Martyniuk explains, cats and dogs usually aren’t too enticed by this plant’s berries. “But if they do chew on it,” he says, “they can go into respiratory distress.”

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Rhododendrons

Before you ask, yes — this sadly includes azaleas. “These are typically outdoor plants, but the flowers are occasionally brought indoors,” Dr. Bowden says. Dr. Martyniuk explains that these plants contain neurotoxins that, if chewed enough, can cause neurological issues including seizures.

“The most common signs, with smaller amounts ingested, are vomiting and diarrhea,” Dr. Bowden says. “Although