A Proposed New York Bill Could Give Pet Parents Tax Relief

A proposed New York bill could make tax season a little easier for pet parents.

No, it won’t make your beloved dog or cat a dependent . But the new bill in the New York State Assembly proposes tax credits related to pet care. This would include expenses from the 2026 fiscal year, for up to two pets.

For each pet in a house, you would be able to claim up to $150 on everyday expense. That includes stuff like food, leashes, grooming, toys, litter, and other items deemed “essential.” So yes, if you live in New York state, your dog’s beloved and chewed-up Lamb Chop could be deductible.

Additionally, New York residents can also claim up to $300 for medical and veterinary expenses. This covers things like annual check-ups, medications, tests deemed necessary by veterinarians, and emergency care. In total, that’s $450 per pet or $900 for the two pets the bill allows for.

The bill cites rising costs of veterinary prices and pet care in general, along with a rise in inflation and unemployment.

“A U.S. News survey opens in new tab found that 76 percent of respondents went into debt to save their pet’s lives and 63 percent of respondents said veterinary bills are their biggest source of pet debt,” the bill states opens in new tab . “Additional data showcases that in 2020, households with one cat averaged $248 on yearly veterinary care and households with two or more dogs averaged $391. Given the hundreds of dollars spent for cat and dog expenses each year, a tax credit for cat and dog owners will provide much needed monetary relief.”

Unfortunately for people with birds, hamsters, lizards, or any other companion animals, the proposed bill is very clear about specifying that the credit would only be for a “dog or cat kept primarily for the purpose of companionship.” Anyone who qualifies must provide proof of ownership for the domestic pets, along with documentations of the costs. If this bill passes, any purchase made starting on January 1, 2026 will qualify.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Steve Raga from New York’s District 30. On Facebook, Raga shared a post to his District’s local group opens in new tab , announcing the bill with coverage from NBC New York.

“I'm proposing legislation to help New Yorkers afford the cost of caring for their furry family members,” he wrote. “My bill would allow New Yorkers to claim up to $150 for everyday pet expenses and $300 for vet bills per pet. No one should have to choose between staying afloat and caring for family.”

Raga is also co-sponsoring a bill opens in new tab designed to tighten and codify the language around animal cruelty in the state of New York.

While we’re perhaps a long way from being able to claim a pet as a legal dependent in the way that a New York attorney tried to do late last year, this proposed bill is another small step in acknowledging pets as part of the family. Pennsylvania’s House passed a bill last year that classified pets as “living beings that are generally regarded as cherished family members” instead of property in divorce proceedings. A New York judge opens in new tab also ruled that pets can be considered “immediate family” when it comes to compensation for emotional distress.

A claim of $450 per pet might not seem a lot, especially when it comes to the rising cost of pet care. But any little bit goes a long way to help beloved kitties and pups. Just try not to spend it all on catnip.