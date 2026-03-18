Few things are as mind-opening and life-altering as traveling. Being a pet parent is on the short list, though. So, what happens when you combine the two? An unforgettable experience.

Of course, to ensure what you remember is joyful and fun-filled, you might want to add one of the best travel dog crates to your luggage gear collection. For starters, dogs feel most grounded when they have a place of their own. Plus, having a travel dog crate also keeps them safe if you want to step out without them while on vacation.

Whatever you do, though, don’t just buy any old travel dog crate. You want to really consider your dog’s behaviors and habits and what your needs will be while traveling. Think of it like this: The last thing you want is a heavy, hard-sided crate if you’re backpacking — or a soft, flimsy crate if you’re planning to stay a while. All this to say that we’re here to help you uncover the best travel option for your pup and your lifestyle as a whole. Check out our list of 10 top-notch travel dog crates below.

Our top travel dog crate picks

How to choose the travel dog crate that is right for you

What size of crate should I look for?

The travel dog crate you choose should be large enough for your dog to comfortably lie down. If you have a small dog and are traveling by plane, you’ll want a crate sized for under-seat stowing.

What is the safest kind of travel dog crate?

The safest travel dog crates are hard-sided, as they’re more durable. That said, if you’re not concerned about crash ratings, dog-crate safety boils down to smooth design and high ventilation so your pup can comfortably lounge and breathe while stowed.

What is the best type of travel dog crate?

Nowadays, travel dog crates exist in soft- and hard-sided designs, as well as mesh, wire, sheet metal, and plastic silhouettes. Ultimately, it boils down to your chosen aesthetic and what type of adventure you need it for.

What is the best price point for travel dog crates?

Quality travel dog crates exist at every price point, with budget and luxury options. While highly rated options are available for less than $50, you often get what you pay for, so it’s advised not to skimp when shopping for a top-notch travel dog crate.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for travel dog crates

Best wire

opens in new tab MidWest Homes for Pets 36-Inch iCrate opens in new tab $ 69 The MidWest Homes iCrate is the classic black wire crate that many vets and rescues recommend when bringing home puppies and new dogs. It’s affordable, sturdy, easy to clean, and simple to break down and stow. As a bonus, the crate door is designed with two slide-bolt latches to help prevent escapes — something that’s especially helpful when exploring new places with your doggo. $69 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Well-ventilated wire design.

Single double-latch door.

Rounded corners and edges for safety and comfort.

Leak-proof plastic pan.

Folds flat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that, while the interior edges are smooth, the exterior edges are not; so if your pup likes to reach through, it may be a safety concern.

Overall review

Shoppers love this crate, with one noting, “This crate is great! It assembles easily, and you can quickly collapse it for transporting or storing it, if necessary.” Others mentioned the security of the crate’s door, which locks perfectly but opens easily, too.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best dual-entry

opens in new tab MidWest Homes for Pets iCrate Fold & Carry Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate opens in new tab $ 76 $ 62 $ 62 The only complaint with the original black wire iCrate was that it could be used only in one direction. The brand heard shoppers’ concerns and debuted the MidWest Homes for Pets Double Door iCrate, complete with two double slide-bolt latches on each door. This wire crate is a great option for travelers without set space configurations, as it will allow them to adapt to the room (cabin, tent, etc.). Plus, the side door has a larger opening and can be left ajar to let your dog easily move between their den and the greater environment, which can help them adjust more easily while traveling. $62 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Well-ventilated wire design.

Two double-latch doors.

Rounded corners and edges for safety and comfort.

Leak-proof plastic pan.

Folds flat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that wire edges aren’t smooth and can cause scratches and cuts.

Overall review

“Thick and durable construction for an economical price,” one reviewer notes. Others loved this crate’s thick bottom pan, clever door latches, and two doors, which allows for versatility of placement.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best soft-sided

opens in new tab Amazon Basics 2-Door Portable Soft-Sided Folding Travel Crate opens in new tab $ 48 Wire crates have their perks, but there’s something to be said for soft-sided crates, especially when traveling. The Amazon Basics 2-Door Portable Soft-Sided Folding Travel Crate is designed with solid, fabric panels with dark mesh windows for a den-like experience that’s breathable and shielded from bugs, dirt, and debris (which could easily make their way into a wire crate). If your pup likes fresh air and the ability to come and go freely, though, there’s also the option to roll up the front door and roll back the top. Psst: If your dog is a chewer or an escape artist, avoid soft-sided crates, especially while traveling. Your pup could potentially break free. $48 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Front and top double-zipper doors.

Fabric and mesh design for a well-ventilated, den-like silhouette.

Durable yet lightweight PVC frame to hold shape.

Collapsible.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers.

Overall review

Shoppers note that this crate makes their dogs feel “cozy and safe,” observing that the soft sides are at once comfortable for their dogs and also make it easy to collapse and store this travel crate.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best collapsible

opens in new tab EHEYCIGA Collapsible Dog Crate 36 Inches opens in new tab $ 43 The EHEYCIGA Collapsible Dog Crate is an Amazon’s Choice soft-sided collapsible dog crate that earns high marks and endless glowing reviews about its four locking zipper doors (all of which can be rolled up and secured), sturdy yet lightweight frame, and compact, collapsible design that can be carried by a top handle or rolled into a backpack. FYI: It’s made with waterproof fabric, which ensures accidents won’t leak through. But because it has mesh windows, obviously water can seep through those. $43 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Front, side, and top double-zipper doors.

Locking zippers.

Memory foam pad.

Built-in safety leash.

Well-ventilated fabric and mesh design.

Waterproof.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers or pups with sharp nails, as they can puncture the fabric.

Overall review

Reviewers note that this collapsible travel dog crate is sturdy, folds up easily, and comes with a travel bag, making for easy storage when not in use. “The whole thing is actually sturdy, and I was so impressed that I actually just ordered another one in the same color for our next puppy, so I will have it in case they sell out,” one reviewer wrote.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for backpacking

opens in new tab Lesure Soft Collapsible Dog Crate opens in new tab $ 85 The Lesure Soft Collapsible Dog Crate is very similar to the EHEYCIGA Collapsible Dog Crate, only even more portable. The lightweight, sturdy, soft-sided crate breaks down and rolls up into a slim backpack that’s smaller than a sleeping bag, making it the ideal size for trekking. $85 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Roll-up doors on top, front, and sides.

Waterproof fabric.

Included padded sherpa mat.

Built-in safety leash.

Locking zippers.

Cons

Some shoppers complain that this crate is easy to chew through (but that’s the case with most soft crates, unfortunately).

Overall review

Reviewers wrote about how well-designed this travel dog crate is, with one noting that “this is one of the best-designed collapsible items I’ve ever seen. It sets up in a snap, using no tools. It breaks down equally easily. It takes less than a minute to set up and less than a minute to take down. But it’s super sturdy once assembled. It’s VERY impressive in that way.” We loved thoughtful touches like its padded sherpa mat, too, and locking zippers.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best top-carry

Pros

Classic hard-sided kennel design.

Ventilated wire door and plastic side panels.

Tamper-proof dual-squeeze front door lock.

Top hinge door.

Easy to clean.

Cons

Not suitable for large dogs.

Some shoppers report that the top door feels flimsy.

Overall review

This is an easy-to-assemble hard-sided crate, and reviewers report that it’s “extremely easy to get animals into! Just lower them in from the top and close the lid!” One downside: Due to its size, it’s only suitable for small dogs.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most stylish

Pros

Eye-catching design.

Airline compliant.

Tear-resistant fabric and mesh design.

Luggage sleeve for easy travel.

Built-in leash clip.

Removable sherpa bed.

Top and front double-zip doors.

Built-in storage compartments.

Shoulder straps convert to a leash.

Cons

Only suitable for pets up to 25 pounds.

Overall review

I actually have personal experience with this one. When my Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua was a puppy, I got this carrier for him for his first trip to the beach. I used it to keep him contained in the car, as well as for him to sleep in at night. In both instances, he seemed perfectly comfortable to curl up and snooze in the carrier, which comes with a plush sherpa pad. To this day, when he sees the carrier in the basement, he runs over and hops inside, ready for his next adventure. Definitely a worthwhile buy!

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best all-in-one