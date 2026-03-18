9 Best Travel Dog Crates for All Your 2026 Adventures
What’s a trip if your doggo can’t come?
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Few things are as mind-opening and life-altering as traveling. Being a pet parent is on the short list, though. So, what happens when you combine the two? An unforgettable experience.
Of course, to ensure what you remember is joyful and fun-filled, you might want to add one of the best travel dog crates to your luggage gear collection. For starters, dogs feel most grounded when they have a place of their own. Plus, having a travel dog crate also keeps them safe if you want to step out without them while on vacation.
Whatever you do, though, don’t just buy any old travel dog crate. You want to really consider your dog’s behaviors and habits and what your needs will be while traveling. Think of it like this: The last thing you want is a heavy, hard-sided crate if you’re backpacking — or a soft, flimsy crate if you’re planning to stay a while. All this to say that we’re here to help you uncover the best travel option for your pup and your lifestyle as a whole. Check out our list of 10 top-notch travel dog crates below.
Our top travel dog crate picks
Best wire: MidWest Homes for Pets 36-Inch iCrate
Best dual-entry: MidWest Homes for Pets iCrate Fold & Carry Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate
Best soft-sided: Amazon Basics 2-Door Portable Soft-Sided Folding Travel Crate
Best collapsible: EHEYCIGA Collapsible Dog Crate 36 Inches
Best for backpacking: Lesure Soft Collapsible Dog Crate
Best top-carry: Amazon Basics 2-Door Top-Load Hard-Sided Pet Travel Carrier
Most stylish: Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier Pro
Best all-in-one travel crate: EliteField 3-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Crate
Best crash-tested: Gunner G1 Kennel
How to choose the travel dog crate that is right for you
What size of crate should I look for?
The travel dog crate you choose should be large enough for your dog to comfortably lie down. If you have a small dog and are traveling by plane, you’ll want a crate sized for under-seat stowing.
What is the safest kind of travel dog crate?
The safest travel dog crates are hard-sided, as they’re more durable. That said, if you’re not concerned about crash ratings, dog-crate safety boils down to smooth design and high ventilation so your pup can comfortably lounge and breathe while stowed.
What is the best type of travel dog crate?
Nowadays, travel dog crates exist in soft- and hard-sided designs, as well as mesh, wire, sheet metal, and plastic silhouettes. Ultimately, it boils down to your chosen aesthetic and what type of adventure you need it for.
What is the best price point for travel dog crates?
Quality travel dog crates exist at every price point, with budget and luxury options. While highly rated options are available for less than $50, you often get what you pay for, so it’s advised not to skimp when shopping for a top-notch travel dog crate.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for travel dog crates
Best wire
Pros
Well-ventilated wire design.
Single double-latch door.
Rounded corners and edges for safety and comfort.
Leak-proof plastic pan.
Folds flat.
Cons
Some shoppers report that, while the interior edges are smooth, the exterior edges are not; so if your pup likes to reach through, it may be a safety concern.
Overall review
Shoppers love this crate, with one noting, “This crate is great! It assembles easily, and you can quickly collapse it for transporting or storing it, if necessary.” Others mentioned the security of the crate’s door, which locks perfectly but opens easily, too.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best dual-entry
Pros
Well-ventilated wire design.
Two double-latch doors.
Rounded corners and edges for safety and comfort.
Leak-proof plastic pan.
Folds flat.
Cons
Some shoppers report that wire edges aren’t smooth and can cause scratches and cuts.
Overall review
“Thick and durable construction for an economical price,” one reviewer notes. Others loved this crate’s thick bottom pan, clever door latches, and two doors, which allows for versatility of placement.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best soft-sided
Pros
Front and top double-zipper doors.
Fabric and mesh design for a well-ventilated, den-like silhouette.
Durable yet lightweight PVC frame to hold shape.
Collapsible.
Cons
Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers.
Overall review
Shoppers note that this crate makes their dogs feel “cozy and safe,” observing that the soft sides are at once comfortable for their dogs and also make it easy to collapse and store this travel crate.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best collapsible
Pros
Front, side, and top double-zipper doors.
Locking zippers.
Memory foam pad.
Built-in safety leash.
Well-ventilated fabric and mesh design.
Waterproof.
Cons
Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers or pups with sharp nails, as they can puncture the fabric.
Overall review
Reviewers note that this collapsible travel dog crate is sturdy, folds up easily, and comes with a travel bag, making for easy storage when not in use. “The whole thing is actually sturdy, and I was so impressed that I actually just ordered another one in the same color for our next puppy, so I will have it in case they sell out,” one reviewer wrote.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best for backpacking
Pros
Roll-up doors on top, front, and sides.
Waterproof fabric.
Included padded sherpa mat.
Built-in safety leash.
Locking zippers.
Cons
Some shoppers complain that this crate is easy to chew through (but that’s the case with most soft crates, unfortunately).
Overall review
Reviewers wrote about how well-designed this travel dog crate is, with one noting that “this is one of the best-designed collapsible items I’ve ever seen. It sets up in a snap, using no tools. It breaks down equally easily. It takes less than a minute to set up and less than a minute to take down. But it’s super sturdy once assembled. It’s VERY impressive in that way.” We loved thoughtful touches like its padded sherpa mat, too, and locking zippers.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best top-carry
Pros
Classic hard-sided kennel design.
Ventilated wire door and plastic side panels.
Tamper-proof dual-squeeze front door lock.
Top hinge door.
Easy to clean.
Cons
Not suitable for large dogs.
Some shoppers report that the top door feels flimsy.
Overall review
This is an easy-to-assemble hard-sided crate, and reviewers report that it’s “extremely easy to get animals into! Just lower them in from the top and close the lid!” One downside: Due to its size, it’s only suitable for small dogs.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Most stylish
Pros
Eye-catching design.
Airline compliant.
Tear-resistant fabric and mesh design.
Luggage sleeve for easy travel.
Built-in leash clip.
Removable sherpa bed.
Top and front double-zip doors.
Built-in storage compartments.
Shoulder straps convert to a leash.
Cons
Only suitable for pets up to 25 pounds.
Overall review
I actually have personal experience with this one. When my Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua was a puppy, I got this carrier for him for his first trip to the beach. I used it to keep him contained in the car, as well as for him to sleep in at night. In both instances, he seemed perfectly comfortable to curl up and snooze in the carrier, which comes with a plush sherpa pad. To this day, when he sees the carrier in the basement, he runs over and hops inside, ready for his next adventure. Definitely a worthwhile buy!