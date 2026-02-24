8 Best Slow-Feeder Dog Bowls

For when your pup needs to chill out at chow time.

Meal time is one of life’s simplest pleasures for dogs, and if your pup is a major foodie, they most likely scarf down their food within seconds. While it might be cute, eating too fast can result in choking, digestive issues, and food aggression. As the parent of a white Shih-Poo for 10 years, I have plenty of personal experience when it comes to controlling dogs around grub. My secret weapon? A slow-feeder dog bowl.

What differentiates a slow-feeder dog bowl from a traditional dog bowl is its shallow ridges and grooves. The patterns make it more challenging to access food, which naturally causes dogs to eat more slowly. Dr. Iryna Smyrnova, a veterinarian based in Wood Dale, Illinois, adds that slow-feeder bowls can also make your dog feel fuller sooner, which can help with weight management. Some are even designed as puzzles to stimulate your pup mentally.

Our top slow-feeder dog bowl picks

We sifted through tons of products and reviews to find the best slow-dog feeders that deserve a gold star. No dog is the same, so we made sure to find a variety of products to make your shopping journey easier.

How to choose the right slow-feeder dog bowl for you

What size of dog bowl should I buy?

Consider the size of your dog. Larger breeds need a sturdy bowl that stays planted (perhaps a stainless-steel style) to keep it from moving around when eating and deep grooves to accommodate their snouts. Smaller dogs, on the other hand, benefit from wider and semi-deep grooves, given they have shorter snouts. It’s also important to keep in mind the volume of food the bowl can hold.

What material should the dog bowl be made out of?

Decide what material best suits you and your dog’s preferences to make the search easier. Stainless steel, plastic, silicone, and ceramic are commonly used. Material affects durability and cleaning, so it’s important to figure out if you want to prioritize a dog bowl that’s easy to sanitize or is lightweight. Smyrnova favors stainless steel because it’s long-lasting, easy to clean, and bacteria-proof. No matter the material you choose, it’s crucial to make sure it’s nontoxic and safe to eat from.

Does the price of the dog bowl matter?

Prices for slow-feeder dog bowls are generally affordable, but it ultimately depends on which material or style you choose. For example, the smart Yakry Automatic Dog Feeder starts at $80. Whether your budget is on the high or low end, there are tons of great options on the market.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for slow-feeder dog bowls

Best overall

opens in new tab Outward Hound Large Slow Feeder Bowl opens in new tab $ 9 The Outward Hound Large Slow-Feeder Bowl wins the top spot for its four-cup food (wet or dry) capacity, unique maze patterns, BPA-free plastic, and super affordable price tag. The grooves range from 2 to 2.75 inches deep (depending on the design and color), so this bowl suits medium to large dogs best. There are five different maze patterns and slowness levels to choose from to keep your dog engaged. Each color and pattern represents a different level, so be sure to determine your dog’s needs before purchasing. A non-slip bottom also keeps the bowl from sliding around. And when it comes time for clean up, it holds up in the dishwasher. $9 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Can fit up to four cups of food.

Depth ranges from 2 to 2.75 inches.

Three slowness levels.

Five color options and maze designs.

The bottom is non-skid.

It’s dishwasher-safe.

Pricing starts under $10.

Cons

It’s only suited for medium-to-large dogs.

The material is plastic if you prefer something more durable.

Overall review

This slow-feeder dog bowl impresses us on all fronts. Your pup will be sure to take their time when chowing down, yet feel rewarded once they reach their food. It’s designed for medium-to-large breeds, but some reviewers say it’s actually slightly too big. Others boast that it’s effective at slowing down their pups, with one user highlighting that it now takes her puppy 20 minutes to eat instead of three. Some also prefer to use this bowl for dry food over wet.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best ceramic

opens in new tab La Tauci Slow-Feeder Ceramic Bowl opens in new tab $ 24 $ 23 $ 23 If you favor hygiene and can’t stand stains, the La Tauci Slow-Feeder Ceramic Bowl should be in your digital cart ASAP. It’s dishwasher-safe like our best overall, but won’t harbor any sneaky bacteria if you choose to hand-wash (or don’t have a dishwasher). The ceramic is also glazed, which prevents staining and discoloration long-term. It comes in three different sizes that accommodate either small, medium, or large dogs. Each size has a different design and depth. For example, the grooves are 1.4 inches deep for small dogs and go up to 2.1 inches for large dogs. It’s heavier than plastic for minimal movement, but it can crack or chip if you’re not careful. $23 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Comes in three sizes.

The depth of grooves ranges from 1.4 to 2.1 inches.

Ceramic is glazed to combat staining.

It’s dishwasher safe.

The weight helps it stay put.

Cons

Ceramics can chip or crack if you’re not careful.

Overall review

Reviewers highlight the bowl’s aesthetic and its ability to keep their dog’s eating at a steady pace. The ceramic looks and feels premium, and is also microwave-safe if you need to heat up leftovers. One reviewer also boasts that it has increased their dog’s eating time from 30 seconds to three minutes. And if your pup is on the taller side, you can purchase a slow-feeder and stand bundle.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best automatic

opens in new tab Yakry Automatic Dog Feeder opens in new tab $ 70 If you’re short on time or constantly on the go, the Yakry Automatic Dog Feeder schedules and portions dog food ahead of time through its Smart Life app. There’s no maze pattern in the bowl for mental stimulation, but the trade-off is that you can control the exact amount of food that comes out of the feeder. Two sizes are available: 8-liter capacity for small to medium dogs and 12-liter capacity for large dogs. It also comes equipped with a built-in camera to keep an eye on your dog while you’re away. $70 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

You can control portions and timing through an app.

It’s made with BPA-free plastic.

Different sizes are available for small and large dogs.

A built-in camera is included for when you’re away.

Cons

The bowl doesn’t feature a maze pattern.

It’s more pricey, yet it is still under $100.

Overall review

An automatic slow-feeder is perfect for busy dog parents who are constantly away at work or tied up with other responsibilities. Users say the app is intuitive and simple to use, while the camera quality is surprisingly good. Depending on size and usage, the food capacity can also last up to two weeks.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best puzzle

Pros

Adds more challenge to your pup’s meal time.

Made of nontoxic plastic.

Has four non-slip rubber mats underneath the base.

Works for breed sizes.

It’s a two-in-one deal that’s affordable.

Cons

It’s too big to fit into the dishwasher.

Not intuitive for every dog.

Overall review

Dog parents love that the Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow-Feeder keeps their pup engaged and excited. They also find it more durable than similar models on the market, with one reviewer saying it doesn’t get destroyed as easily. Ultimately, it depends on your dog (big or small) — some say their dogs had trouble figuring it out.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best elevated

opens in new tab Niubya Elevated Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl opens in new tab $ 26 An elevated slow-feeder dog bowl can help reduce neck and back strain for your pup. Whether your dog is small or large, this dual-bowl by Niubya adjusts to five different heights: 3.15, 8.66, 9.84, 11.02, and 12.2 inches. It’s also great for training to graduate to a regular dog bowl, because only one side features a puzzle maze. Each bowl is made of stainless steel and pops out of the stand when it comes time to clean. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe. $26 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Easy-to-clean stainless steel is dishwasher safe.

The stand adjusts to five heights.

One bowl has a puzzle maze, while the other does not.

Elevation can make eating more comfortable.

Cons

Some reviewers say it’s too small for larger dogs and too large for smaller dogs.

Overall review

The adjustable height serves different purposes. Reviewers say it’s great for when your dog has a growth spurt, has a long neck or needs better posture. While some have mixed opinions about whether or not it works for their small or large dog, it’s a solid choice worth giving a shot. Users also love its stability and appreciate the non-slip pads at the bottom of each leg.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

opens in new tab OurPets Durapet Premium Stainless Steel opens in new tab $ 20 If your dog is a heavyweight, the Our Pets Stainless Steel Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl can withstand them as they grub. This steel bowl is heavy-duty and stable, thanks to a rubber ring embedded at the bottom to keep it in place. And even if they’re on the lighter side, a smaller size is available for tinier breeds. The bowl doesn’t feature a puzzle per se, but it does have domed sides with a depth ranging from 1.65 to 2.5 inches to make eating more challenging. The smaller size can hold 3 cups of food, while the larger size can hold 8 cups. $20 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

It comes in two sizes to accommodate different breeds.

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Durable and sturdy for larger dogs.

Cons

Doesn’t offer much mental stimulation.

The medium size is sold out.

The lack of a puzzle may not slow down your dog enough.

Overall review

Stainless steel is easy to sanitize and durable, but this style is best for dogs who eat only slightly fast. Reviewers say that while it does slow down their dog’s eating, they still inhale their food relatively quickly. If your dog is super eager around food, a slow-feeder with a puzzle and multiple grooves is best.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best collapsible

opens in new tab Bonza Collapsible Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl opens in new tab $ 10 A collapsible slow-feeder dog bowl is ultra-portable, making it great for bringing along to the park, walks, or on car rides — specifically this one from Bonza. It packs down completely flat and easily clips onto a bag. It’s only available for large dogs and can hold up to 4 cups of food. Bonus: the BPA-free silicone material is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

It’s portable and compact.

A clip is included to attach to a bag.

The silicone material is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

It can hold up to four cups of food.

Cons

It’s only available for large dogs.

It lacks durability if chewed.

Overall review

Reviewers love the lightweight and compact design of this slow-feeder dog bowl. It’s surprisingly sturdy despite having no non-slip grip at the bottom. Dog parents also highlight it’s great for water breaks. While Bonza claims the silicone is tear-resistant, users say their pup was able to chew through it. So, it’s probably best to avoid it if you have a dog who is on the aggressive side.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best convertible

opens in new tab PawsPik Double-Wall Slow-Feed Puzzle Dog Bowl opens in new tab $ 30 The ultimate goal is to train your dog to eat more slowly. Once that time comes, you’re going to want to test their patience with a normal dog bowl. To make the transition easier, the PawsPik Double-Wall Slow-Feed Puzzle Dog Bowl has a removable silicone insert with 3.7-inch deep grooves. The rest of the bowl is made of durable stainless steel. The bottom also has non-slip suction cups that won’t budge. $30 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

It has a removable insert that converts into a regular dog bowl.

Both the silicone and stainless steel are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

It can hold up to 8 cups of food.

Cons

The depth works best for larger breeds.

Dogs may chew through the silicone insert.

Overall review

This bowl is a useful training tool for your pup. Although the depth is best for larger breeds, smaller dogs can benefit. For instance, it made an extremely fast-eating Shih-Tzu / Pug mix dramatically slow down. Also, always make sure to pull out the insert when cleaning — some users have complained of liquid and food seeping underneath. Because of this, dry food may be the most ideal when using this product.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

FAQs

What is the best slow-feeder dog bowl material?

Choosing the best material can depend on many factors, but ultimately, one that’s hygienic, durable, and sturdy is ideal. This can look different for every dog, so it’s all about preference and how they react. For instance, silicone can tear from chewing, while scratching can damage plastic. In this case, a stainless steel slow-feeder dog bowl is best. As for ceramic, it can break or chip if dropped, so that’s most likely not an ideal material for a dog who likes to play rough. You also want to make sure any material you choose is nontoxic.

Do slow-feeder dog bowls work?

Slow-feeders can help change eating behavior. The ridges and grooves create a barrier that teaches dogs to eat more slowly and pace themselves. This results in better digestion and a reduced risk of choking. The patterns also intrigue and challenge dogs to alleviate boredom.

What are the disadvantages of slow-feeders?

Some puzzles featured in slow-feeders are too complex and may confuse your dog, leading them to eat very little or drastically extend meal times. Their frustration may lead them to chew on the bowl, which is an issue if the material is silicone or plastic. These bowls may also be more difficult to clean — food may get stuck in the grooves, for example.