8 Best Slow-Feeder Dog Bowls
For when your pup needs to chill out at chow time.
Meal time is one of life’s simplest pleasures for dogs, and if your pup is a major foodie, they most likely scarf down their food within seconds. While it might be cute, eating too fast can result in choking, digestive issues, and food aggression. As the parent of a white Shih-Poo for 10 years, I have plenty of personal experience when it comes to controlling dogs around grub. My secret weapon? A slow-feeder dog bowl.
What differentiates a slow-feeder dog bowl from a traditional dog bowl is its shallow ridges and grooves. The patterns make it more challenging to access food, which naturally causes dogs to eat more slowly. Dr. Iryna Smyrnova, a veterinarian based in Wood Dale, Illinois, adds that slow-feeder bowls can also make your dog feel fuller sooner, which can help with weight management. Some are even designed as puzzles to stimulate your pup mentally.
Our top slow-feeder dog bowl picks
We sifted through tons of products and reviews to find the best slow-dog feeders that deserve a gold star. No dog is the same, so we made sure to find a variety of products to make your shopping journey easier.
Best overall: Outward Hound Large Slow Feeder Bowl
Best ceramic: La Tauci Slow-Feeder Ceramic Bowl
Best automatic: Yakry Automatic Dog Feeder
Best puzzle: Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow-Feeder
Best elevated: Niubya Elevated Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl
Best stainless steel: Our Pets Stainless-Steel Slow-Feed Dog Bowl
Best collapsible: Bonza Collapsible Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl
Best convertible: PawsPik Double Wall Slow-Feed Puzzle Dog Bowl
How to choose the right slow-feeder dog bowl for you
What size of dog bowl should I buy?
Consider the size of your dog. Larger breeds need a sturdy bowl that stays planted (perhaps a stainless-steel style) to keep it from moving around when eating and deep grooves to accommodate their snouts. Smaller dogs, on the other hand, benefit from wider and semi-deep grooves, given they have shorter snouts. It’s also important to keep in mind the volume of food the bowl can hold.
What material should the dog bowl be made out of?
Decide what material best suits you and your dog’s preferences to make the search easier. Stainless steel, plastic, silicone, and ceramic are commonly used. Material affects durability and cleaning, so it’s important to figure out if you want to prioritize a dog bowl that’s easy to sanitize or is lightweight. Smyrnova favors stainless steel because it’s long-lasting, easy to clean, and bacteria-proof. No matter the material you choose, it’s crucial to make sure it’s nontoxic and safe to eat from.
Does the price of the dog bowl matter?
Prices for slow-feeder dog bowls are generally affordable, but it ultimately depends on which material or style you choose. For example, the smart Yakry Automatic Dog Feeder starts at $80. Whether your budget is on the high or low end, there are tons of great options on the market.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for slow-feeder dog bowls
Best overall
Pros
Can fit up to four cups of food.
Depth ranges from 2 to 2.75 inches.
Three slowness levels.
Five color options and maze designs.
The bottom is non-skid.
It’s dishwasher-safe.
Pricing starts under $10.
Cons
It’s only suited for medium-to-large dogs.
The material is plastic if you prefer something more durable.
Overall review
This slow-feeder dog bowl impresses us on all fronts. Your pup will be sure to take their time when chowing down, yet feel rewarded once they reach their food. It’s designed for medium-to-large breeds, but some reviewers say it’s actually slightly too big. Others boast that it’s effective at slowing down their pups, with one user highlighting that it now takes her puppy 20 minutes to eat instead of three. Some also prefer to use this bowl for dry food over wet.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best ceramic
Pros
Comes in three sizes.
The depth of grooves ranges from 1.4 to 2.1 inches.
Ceramic is glazed to combat staining.
It’s dishwasher safe.
The weight helps it stay put.
Cons
Ceramics can chip or crack if you’re not careful.
Overall review
Reviewers highlight the bowl’s aesthetic and its ability to keep their dog’s eating at a steady pace. The ceramic looks and feels premium, and is also microwave-safe if you need to heat up leftovers. One reviewer also boasts that it has increased their dog’s eating time from 30 seconds to three minutes. And if your pup is on the taller side, you can purchase a slow-feeder and stand bundle.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best automatic
Pros
You can control portions and timing through an app.
It’s made with BPA-free plastic.
Different sizes are available for small and large dogs.
A built-in camera is included for when you’re away.
Cons
The bowl doesn’t feature a maze pattern.
It’s more pricey, yet it is still under $100.
Overall review
An automatic slow-feeder is perfect for busy dog parents who are constantly away at work or tied up with other responsibilities. Users say the app is intuitive and simple to use, while the camera quality is surprisingly good. Depending on size and usage, the food capacity can also last up to two weeks.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best puzzle
Pros
Adds more challenge to your pup’s meal time.
Made of nontoxic plastic.
Has four non-slip rubber mats underneath the base.
Works for breed sizes.
It’s a two-in-one deal that’s affordable.
Cons
It’s too big to fit into the dishwasher.
Not intuitive for every dog.
Overall review
Dog parents love that the Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow-Feeder keeps their pup engaged and excited. They also find it more durable than similar models on the market, with one reviewer saying it doesn’t get destroyed as easily. Ultimately, it depends on your dog (big or small) — some say their dogs had trouble figuring it out.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best elevated
Pros
Easy-to-clean stainless steel is dishwasher safe.
The stand adjusts to five heights.
One bowl has a puzzle maze, while the other does not.
Elevation can make eating more comfortable.
Cons
Some reviewers say it’s too small for larger dogs and too large for smaller dogs.
Overall review
The adjustable height serves different purposes. Reviewers say it’s great for when your dog has a growth spurt, has a long neck or needs better posture. While some have mixed opinions about whether or not it works for their small or large dog, it’s a solid choice worth giving a shot. Users also love its stability and appreciate the non-slip pads at the bottom of each leg.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Pros
It comes in two sizes to accommodate different breeds.
Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Durable and sturdy for larger dogs.
Cons
Doesn’t offer much mental stimulation.
The medium size is sold out.
The lack of a puzzle may not slow down your dog enough.
Overall review
Stainless steel is easy to sanitize and durable, but this style is best for dogs who eat only slightly fast. Reviewers say that while it does slow down their dog’s eating, they still inhale their food relatively quickly. If your dog is super eager around food, a slow-feeder with a puzzle and multiple grooves is best.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best collapsible
Pros
It’s portable and compact.
A clip is included to attach to a bag.
The silicone material is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.
It can hold up to four cups of food.
Cons
It’s only available for large dogs.
It lacks durability if chewed.
Overall review
Reviewers love the lightweight and compact design of this slow-feeder dog bowl. It’s surprisingly sturdy despite having no non-slip grip at the bottom. Dog parents also highlight it’s great for water breaks. While Bonza claims the silicone is tear-resistant, users say their pup was able to chew through it. So, it’s probably best to avoid it if you have a dog who is on the aggressive side.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
Best convertible
Pros
It has a removable insert that converts into a regular dog bowl.
Both the silicone and stainless steel are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
It can hold up to 8 cups of food.
Cons
The depth works best for larger breeds.
Dogs may chew through the silicone insert.
Overall review
This bowl is a useful training tool for your pup. Although the depth is best for larger breeds, smaller dogs can benefit. For instance, it made an extremely fast-eating Shih-Tzu / Pug mix dramatically slow down. Also, always make sure to pull out the insert when cleaning — some users have complained of liquid and food seeping underneath. Because of this, dry food may be the most ideal when using this product.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
FAQs
What is the best slow-feeder dog bowl material?
Choosing the best material can depend on many factors, but ultimately, one that’s hygienic, durable, and sturdy is ideal. This can look different for every dog, so it’s all about preference and how they react. For instance, silicone can tear from chewing, while scratching can damage plastic. In this case, a stainless steel slow-feeder dog bowl is best. As for ceramic, it can break or chip if dropped, so that’s most likely not an ideal material for a dog who likes to play rough. You also want to make sure any material you choose is nontoxic.
Do slow-feeder dog bowls work?
Slow-feeders can help change eating behavior. The ridges and grooves create a barrier that teaches dogs to eat more slowly and pace themselves. This results in better digestion and a reduced risk of choking. The patterns also intrigue and challenge dogs to alleviate boredom.
What are the disadvantages of slow-feeders?
Some puzzles featured in slow-feeders are too complex and may confuse your dog, leading them to eat very little or drastically extend meal times. Their frustration may lead them to chew on the bowl, which is an issue if the material is silicone or plastic. These bowls may also be more difficult to clean — food may get stuck in the grooves, for example.