Can Dogs Eat Tater Tots? Here’s What to Know

Potatoes. You can boil ‘em, mash ‘em, or stick ‘em in a stew. You can also grate them into tiny pieces, mush the shreds into little cylinders, and then deep fry them. It’s usually best to let large food manufacturers handle that part and just reheat the tater tots in your air fryer. This is arguably the best way to enjoy potatoes when you need a quick side dish, but is it OK to share your delicious tots with your dog?

Main takeaways Plain tater tots aren’t toxic to dogs, but their fat content makes them a poor snack choice.

Feeding tater tots to dogs risks stomach upset and pancreatitis.

Sweet potato tater tots have the same potential issues for dogs as regular tater tots.

Watch for symptoms of stomach upset like vomiting and diarrhea if your dog eats tater tots.

Are tater tots safe for dogs?

Tater tots are not toxic to dogs, but they aren’t really a great thing to give your dog. Plain tots don’t contain harmful ingredients , but their fat content makes them a less-than-ideal snack for pups. Tater tots consist primarily of potatoes and vegetable oil, with some sugar, salt, and preservatives added in. There are tater tots that have onions mixed in, and those are toxic to dogs.

Each tater tot contains about 19 calories, depending on the brand. About half of the calories come from fat (vegetable oil) and half from carbohydrates (potatoes, sugar). Tater tots don’t contain much protein at all.

Except for the danger of a burned tongue from snatching tots fresh out of the oven, the major concerns for dogs that eat tater tots are stomach upset and pancreatitis. While some dogs seem to have iron stomachs, others develop vomiting or diarrhea after even mild changes in their diet. The high fat content of tater tots does put dogs eating them at risk for pancreatitis .

Pancreatitis often occurs in dogs due to overstimulation of the pancreas after a fatty meal. In mild cases, it causes nausea and loss of appetite. Severe episodes of pancreatitis can lead to abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and significant systemic illness requiring hospitalization.

How many tater tots can a dog have?

Zero is the ideal number of tater tots for a dog to eat. Despite this, a single tater tot is unlikely to cause much harm for most dogs. Because plain tater tots aren’t toxic to dogs, there’s no definite cutoff for danger. But the more tater tots a dog eats, the more likely it is that problems will develop. Each additional greasy snack makes it more likely that your dog will develop some explosively awful poops, likely at an inconvenient time and place.

In general, it’s good to keep calorie counts in mind when sharing snacks with your dog. To maintain a proper balance of nutrients, treats and snacks should make up less than ten percent of your dog’s daily calorie intake. This is important because a single tater tot contains over five percent of a ten-pound dog’s recommended calories.

What about sweet potato tater tots?

While sweet potato tots are a marginally healthier option, they’re still not great for dogs. They contain a little less fat and a little more carbohydrates, but carry the same potential issues for stomach upset. It’s best to avoid letting your dog dig into these as well.

What to do if your dog eats tater tots

For most tater tot ingestions, waiting and watching for problems is going to be the best plan. Certainly give your dog’s veterinarian a call to give them a heads-up and make sure they don’t recommend any specific intervention based on your dog’s medical history.

While monitoring your dog, make sure they have water freely available. Symptoms to watch for include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Abdominal discomfort

If you note any symptoms, contact your vet for guidance.

Healthier alternatives to tater tots for dogs

As long as your dog doesn’t have any dietary restrictions, you can share some healthy kitchen snacks with them. Using dog-safe fruits and vegetables as treats or food additives can add some variety to your dog’s diet and make your dog feel like they’re included in all the kitchen excitement. Just remember to watch the calorie count for those snacks. It’s possible to overdo it, even with healthy foods.

Every dog has their own preferences, but some healthy alternatives to tater tots include:

Blueberries

Carrots

Green beans

Strawberries

Bananas

Mangoes

Pumpkin

Bottom line

Although delicious, tater tots are not an ideal treat for your dog. Plain tater tots aren’t toxic to dogs, but those containing onions could cause issues. The fat content of tater tots can cause stomach upset and pancreatitis. Stick to healthier alternatives like dog-safe fruits and vegetables when looking for a treat to share with your pup.

FAQs

Can I give my dog tater tots occasionally?

Although tater tots aren’t toxic to dogs, they’re not a great snack for them due to their fat content.

Can dogs eat potatoes?

Most dogs can eat plain cooked potatoes in limited amounts without issues. Raw potatoes are toxic to dogs.

Why are tater tots bad for dogs?

Tater tots are deep fried, so they’re high in fat content. Fatty foods can cause stomach upset and pancreatitis in dogs.

What happens if a dog eats a tater tot?

A single tater tot won’t harm most dogs, but some dogs could develop vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of appetite.

