The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Santa Barbara

Also known as the “American Riviera,” Santa Barbara is not only one of California’s most beautiful beach towns, but the nation’s as a whole. Beloved for its Mediterranean-like climate, scrumptious food and beverage scene, and overall high-end aesthetic, Santa Barbara is the ideal destination for travelers yearning for a luxury coastal vacation with their pup(s).

Speaking of, dogs are welcome widely throughout Santa Barbara, with restaurants, bars, shops, parks, and hotels encouraging pooches to stop and stay awhile. For the full rundown of where to go and what to do, keep reading for Kinship’s comprehensive dog-friendly guide to Santa Barbara.

Cafes and eateries

Food is fuel, and dogs are family. That’s why various Santa Barbara restaurants allow pups to come along for some of the most important moments of the day: meal time! Ahead, find a sampling of the robust dog-friendly restaurant scene in Santa Barbara.

Finney’s Crafthouse

35 State St., Ste. A

@finneyscrafthouse opens in new tab

At Finney’s opens in new tab — where pups are permitted on the patio — good food is a craft, and the team puts theirs on full display with over 50 from-scratch menu items. Everything from the sauces and marinades to the pizza dough and burger blends is crafted in-house every day. Of course, Finney’s also serves craft beer — over 30 taps worth, to be exact.

Crushcakes & Café

1315 Anacapa St.

@crushcakescafe opens in new tab

The team at Crushcakes & Café opens in new tab is enamored with delicious food. They pour their hearts and souls into making not only cupcakes, but breakfast and lunch items, too. At Crushcakes & Café, patrons can enjoy a diverse menu of pastries, baked goods, scrambles, huevos rancheros, avocado toast, soups, salads, sandwiches, and burritos. Best of all, well-behaved pups are permitted inside and out.

Arigato Sushi Santa Barbara

1225 State St.

Craving sushi for dinner? Arigato Sushi opens in new tab is one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved sushi spots, and they allow dogs on the patio. With dozens of rolls, nigiri and sashimi, and à la carte options, Arigato caters to practically every sushi palette, including those who have never tried it or who prefer veggie options to seafood and raw fish.

On The Alley

117 Harbor Way opens in new tab

@on_the_alley opens in new tab

On The Alley opens in new tab is a great spot for a casual breakfast, lunch, or early dinner. Patrons can choose from all-day breakfast options, burgers, wraps, sandwiches, fish and chips, tacos, and salads. OTA also serves coffee, soda, cocktails, wine, and beer. In other words, there’s something for the whole family, a great point of pride for this top-rated spot.

The Brewhouse Santa Barbara

229 W. Montecito St.

@sbbrewhouse opens in new tab

The Brewhouse opens in new tab is a fan favorite for its flavorful menu and house-brewed beers. The American bistro serves everything from onion rings and nachos to burgers, tuna melts, salmon, and filet mignon. So, whether you’re starving or looking for a small-plate snack, this dog-friendly Santa Barbara gem has you covered.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Hoping to head out for happy hour or for a relaxed weekend hang with friends? These Santa Barbara breweries, wineries, and bars invite pups along for the outing.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

137 Anacapa St.

@figmtnbrew opens in new tab

At Santa Barbara’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., opens in new tab nestled in the city’s iconic and eclectic Funk Zone, guests can choose from 32 house-brewed beers, all of which are on tap and in to-go bottles. Pups are permitted on the patio.

Third Window Brewing Co.

406 E. Haley St., Ste. #3

@thirdwindowbrewing opens in new tab

Third Window Brewing Co. opens in new tab is built on the cornerstones of friendship and the idea that beer can enhance such. The popular dog-friendly brewery sells lagers, farmhouse beers, abbey-style ales, IPAs, and stouts, just to name a few. Available on tap and in to-go bottles and cans, you may very well discover a new favorite at-home bev.

Brass Bear Brewing

28 Anacapa Street

@brassbearbrewing opens in new tab

Brass Bear Brewing opens in new tab is another Funk Zone gem, showcasing locally-sourced ingredients, home-brewed lagers, IPAs, and ales, and a mouth-watering menu to accompany their flavors. It’s worth mentioning that the aesthetic of Brass Bear is truly top-notch, with a cozy interior and spacious courtyard draped with tree-strung bistro lights outside. You’ll be glad you can bring your pup along to experience it.

Lama Dog

116 Santa Barbara St.

3435 State Street

@lamadogtaproom opens in new tab

Lama Dog opens in new tab is also located in the Funk Zone, as many Santa Barbara breweries are. The quaint tap room and bottle shop sells around 350 hard-to-find brews, along with a revolving tap list of both beer and wine. Dogs are allowed on the patio.

The Cruisery

501 State St.

@thecruisery opens in new tab

If craft cocktails are more your jam, head over to The Cruisery, opens in new tab a dog-friendly restaurant and bar that specializes in delicious concoctions like tangerine aperol spritzes, bourbon-fig blends, and spiked lavender lemonade. All of the menus (and items) have quirky titles, which only adds to the experience. Enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner, and/or drinks. Whatever you do, don’t forget to order your pup something off the dog menu opens in new tab , complete with pup-approved brunch, burgers, and bowls.

Shops

Santa Barbara is known for its high-end shopping, which stretches from nationally known brands to crazy-talented local artists. Check out some of the best dog-friendly shops and shopping districts in Santa Barbara, below.

The Funk Zone

137 Anacapa St.

@thefunkzone opens in new tab

Remember those mentions of the Funk Zone? opens in new tab It’s Santa Barbara’s most eclectic district, dotted with breweries, tasting rooms, restaurants, galleries, and shops — most of which pups are permitted to stroll through.

La Arcada Plaza

1114 State St.

@la_arcada_plaza_official opens in new tab