Does Your Dog Care Where You Live?

House or apartment? City or country? Find out what your pup really thinks about your space.

Since I adopted her seven years ago, my Blue Heeler and I have lived together in four different apartments, one house with a fenced yard, and now a yellow camper van. Many pet lovers have strict beliefs about how dogs should live — consider the still-common rescue requirement that adopters have a fence, for example, or at minimum a yard of their own. But my experience with Scout’s training, exercise, and enrichment suggests environment isn’t everything.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s not something. Certain living arrangements can be tough for domestic dogs to handle. (Many modern situations are tough for people to handle, too.) This shows in the data. Homeowners are more likely opens in new tab to have dogs than renters, and so are Americans in rural areas compared to opens in new tab suburban and urban dwellers.

The real question: How much of a difference does environment make? Would most dogs be happier roaming a farm’s couple-hundred acres — or can dedicated pet parents give our companions the best life ever, wherever?

To find out, I talked with dog parents and experts in suburbs, cities, and the middle of nowhere. Here’s what they said.

Some environmental factors make pet parenting easier.

It’s no use trying to rank which environments are always better for dogs, because each individual animal, home, and lifestyle is different. That said, our immediate living situations affect the exact ways we’re able to care for our pets.

“Any environment that makes it difficult for guardians to fulfill their dog or directly goes against a dog’s personality can be tough,” says Emily McLean, a trainer and instructor at an Assistance Dog International Member opens in new tab organization who currently shares a Denver duplex with her two dogs.

She says she most often sees pets struggle in suburbs and cities: “Dogs who need meaningful social connection and novelty can have a tough time in the suburbs, where it’s easy to fall into a routine. And any dog who struggles to regulate their arousal or anxiety can have difficulty in cities.”

Here are some of the questions to ask when you are considering where you should live with your dog.

Nikita Sursin / Stocksy

How convenient are bathroom breaks?

One of the best things about a yard is how little effort it takes to let your dog outside to poop and pee. “Having a puppy, it’s been amazing to have easy access to take her out every hour,” says Danielle Palko, mom to two dogs in the suburbs of Central Florida. “It’s not like living in an apartment where you have to go through this getting-ready process each time.”

I relate. When we lived in a house with a private backyard, we fostered several young dogs through a local rescue. It was a rewarding but challenging experience — and it would have stressed everyone out more if we had to corral the puppies down narrow staircases and through shared hallways every time they needed to relieve themselves. That apartment-complex maze is something we’d navigated with Scout for three years prior. Although we made it work, it wasn’t exactly a relaxing way to prepare ourselves for bedtime each evening.

Convenient outdoor access matters most for dogs with specific medical or behavioral needs. “If a dog struggles with stairs due to their age, a six-story walkup wouldn’t be ideal,” says certified trainer Jenna Bonarrigo and animal pathways director at Muddy Paws Rescue opens in new tab in New York City. “Or if they have a condition that requires them to use the bathroom more frequently, living on the 35th floor of a high-rise might not be the best fit.”

McLean brings the perspective of a professional trainer who routinely helps guardians work through their pets’ behavioral problems. A common issue she sees is dog reactivity opens in new tab : growling, barking, and lunging at other dogs, especially on leash.

“If you have a yard, you don’t have to worry about running into your neighbors and their dogs when you’re bleary-eyed in the morning,” she explains. “Tight situations can be a problem even for otherwise social dogs.”

Does your dog get enough quiet time?

The environments our dogs’ wolf ancestors evolved for are quite different from the places many of us now call home. It’s no wonder that can cause a few problems. “Situations that don’t allow dogs to decompress can contribute to behavioral issues,” McLean cautions. If there’s always something going on — whether our pets find the stimulation interesting or frightening — it can be hard for them to relax. And when our dogs don’t get enough rest? They have less capacity to handle tomorrow’s joys and challenges.

Bonarrigo says she sometimes sees pups struggling in loud, high-traffic areas. “Some of our dogs are overwhelmed by the city. They might not want to go outside on walks, pancaking and refusing to move. They might jump and bark every time they see a person or bicycle, or cower if a bus zooms by.”

Most of the time, Muddy Paws foster homes are able to slowly expose their rescue dogs to more challenging situations, building positive associations over time.

“If our staff believes a dog truly cannot be successful in a certain area, we find them a home in a quieter environment,” Bonarrigo tells me — but she makes sure to note that this happens more rarely than you might think.

Are there easy chances for them to their energy out?

Think running, sniffing, digging opens in new tab , and chasing — aka enrichment. Some living situations come with these opportunities already built in. If you live near a sprawling county park, odds are your dog will enjoy calmer — and more frequent — morning walks than if you have to traverse several city blocks to find a patch of grass large enough for a game of fetch or tug.

Don’t go thinking enrichment is all about access to expansive green spaces or hiking trails, though. “Exercise and bonding do not require a fenced, grassy area,” Bonarrigo insists. “Those things can happen on engaging walks; in short, indoor training sessions; or sitting on a bench in Central Park learning how to be neutral in a chaotic environment.”

phM2019 / Shutterstock

Is there room for your dog to have a safe space?

“The size of your home is not as important as what goes on within and outside of it,” Bonarrigo says. She speaks from experience. Muddy Paws Rescue adopted out more than 1,000 dogs opens in new tab — and registered nearly 4,000 new adopters — into a huge variety of living situations last year.

According to McLean, interior space matters most when dogs struggle with behavioral problems like anxiety. It’s also more of a factor if the place we call home actually doesn’t provide room to maneuver (like, in my personal experience, a 70-square-foot camper van).

The good news is that we likely don’t spend the majority of our pets’ lives stuck inside the house anyway. And when we do, many dogs choose to nap away the day’s lazy hours in one or two favorite spots. You don’t need much more square footage than a dog bed for that.

Can you find veterinary care nearby?

If you’re not in a consistent, developed environment, veterinary care can be a challenge, says veterinary technician Francesca Solda. She knows the struggle firsthand. For the past three years, Solda has lived on the road in a converted bus with her partner and two dogs.

“Emergencies or health concerns can be stressful, as some places don’t accept new patients. Or we might be in an area that doesn’t have a vet for many many miles.”

This seemingly niche concern applies even if you aren’t traveling full time. The Journal of Shelter Medicine and Community Animal Health noted that opens in new tab “research indicates spatial disparities in the distribution of veterinary staff.” In plain English? Some rural environments — or even corners of cities, particularly those without accessible public transportation — are located far from affordable veterinary care.

“Rural or remote areas may be ‘care deserts’ where there are few to no veterinary services available,” The Canadian Veterinary Journal confirmed opens in new tab .

Dedicated pet parents can fulfill their dogs’ needs anywhere.

Everyone I talked to vehemently agrees: Environment — whether you live in a suburban house, on a rural property, or in the heart of a city center — isn’t the most important thing. While some situations make pet parenting easier than others, you can give your pups a full life in apartments, houses, campers, and more.

“Each dog is an individual, with their own unique needs, preferences, and fears,” Bonarrigo reminds me. “Most dogs can acclimate to the environment they end up in when they are given time to decompress and adjust.”

Because of this, it’s rare for Muddy Paws Rescue to turn away interested adopters. “Our staff and volunteers are trained to recognize significant red flags, of course, but we are always looking for all the reasons to say yes as opposed to one detail resulting in a rejection.”

McLean has similarly seen training clients find ways to fulfill their dogs in a huge range of homes. “My s ervice-dog clients live all over the country, from apartments in downtown Denver to rural farms in New England,” she says. “Most of my pet dog clients live in apartments, townhomes, and suburban homes.”

Crowded environments have socialization benefits.

McLean says it’s usually easier to avoid potential behavioral problems in a house — “you don’t have the logistics of taking dogs down flights of stairs, you have easy chances to explore, and if there is tension between resident dogs, you have more space to separate them.” But she also doesn’t sleep on the unique opportunities of city living. Pet parents just have to see them that way: as opportunities.

“Suburbia can be isolating,” McLean says. “It’s easy to trap yourself in a small social circle and avoid exposing your dog to novel people and experiences. But as a city dweller, you have to seek out shared spaces for training and fulfillment. Because of this, you also have to get used to advocating for your dog’s needs.”

This exposure can be wonderful for our pets — and for us. McLean raised her newest companion, a working-line German Shepherd named Blue, on a bustling college campus in Los Angeles. Daily access to socialization opportunities coupled with McLean’s thoughtfulness in structuring each experience helped Blue grow into a remarkably adaptable dog.

No matter where you live, here’s how to give your dog what they deserve.

“It’s quite possible to give dogs great lives without having your own farm,” McLean promises. “You might just have to get creative!”

Bonarrigo wants pet parents to know there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to caring for a dog. “A healthy, happy, fulfilled dog isn’t about checking off a long list,” she says. “It’s about noticing how your individual pet responds to their routine and environment.”

Spend time outside of your home.

Scout and I share a measly 70-square-feet with my partner. Our reality doesn’t feel like “three creatures crammed into one small space,” though, because we prioritize opportunities to get out and explore. (Living in a van creates oodles of those chances.) Although I’m pretty confident my dog would rank her favorite homes as van first, then house, followed by various apartments, she gets the majority of her enrichment outside of where we live.

McLean agrees that your apartment or house shouldn’t be the only space your dog explores. “Dogs are hardwired to explore and take in new sensory experiences,” she says, citing novelty as one key for a healthy, happy pet. “Lack of routine is the best thing for dogs and the worst thing for humans. I try to rotate the parks I go to with my dogs. If there’s a different walking route you can take, or ways to change up the games you play, that’s my cheat code to activate curiosity anywhere you live.”

“Since adopting a new puppy, we’ve made it a priority to socialize her to new situations and bring our older dog along, too,” Palko says. “When we do this, they’re more tired at home and more focused outside.”

If regular walks stress you out, you’re in good company. It’s easy to feel like “walking the dog” is a chore among the rest of our modern responsibilities. Check this out for alternate fulfillment ideas.

Prioritize mental stimulation, play, and rest.

“I wish more people understood that mental stimulation is often more effective than hours and hours of exercise,” Solda told me. “If your dog still isn’t tired after a long walk, chances are they need something to satisfy them mentally.”

McLeans top recommendations include breed-inspired enrichment and play. Because she works at a service-dog organization that has its own breeding program, she’s acutely aware of genetics. She cautions guardians not to fixate on their dog’s breed traits but instead use them as a starting point. “I wish there was a greater understanding that we can’t generalize behavioral problems in breeds,” she says. “But I do see breed as a way to identify possible areas for fulfillment.”

McLean also advocates for safe off-leash time, especially if you and your dog spend the bulk of your time in a stressful environment. The chance for your pup to move their body freely can rejuvenate both of you, whether at a private dog park opens in new tab , on an off-leash legal hiking trail, or — if your dog is a good fit for them — traditional dog parks.

When fully untethered time isn’t possible, McLean recommends a sturdy retractable leash (not the thin ones that aren’t much more than a piece of string) or a long line to give your dog more freedom to explore.

Finally, don’t forget about that all-important decompression we touched on earlier. “Include plenty of sleep and downtime in your dog’s routine,” Bonarrigo reminds. “Dogs need far more rest than most people realize.”

Keep health top of mind.

Finding a veterinarian opens in new tab you trust with your dog’s health is worth the effort regardless of where you call home. “I’m a huge advocate for preventative care,” Solda says. She recommends a yearly exam with bloodwork — even if your pet seems healthy. “The right tests can find heart murmurs, masses, kidney or liver disease, and so many other issues before symptoms present.”

Where you live with your dog matters less than what you do with your dog.

Unless your dog is the happiest-go-luckiest creature you’ve ever met, then yes, they care where you live. At least a little. But it’s not what they care about most.

When it comes down to it, what really counts is lifestyle. A dog cared for by an engaged guardian who provides regular fulfillment — regardless of the size of their home space or its exact location — will be happier than one who’s simply tossed in a backyard on their own.

Plus, welcoming a dog into our lives isn’t about perfection. It’s about meeting their needs in the ways we’re able. “An imperfect life out of a shelter is still light years better than being without a home,” McLean emphasizes.

“If you build a consistent relationship where you pay attention to your dog’s body language and adjust based on what they’re telling you, you end up meeting almost all of their needs — appropriate exercise, structure and routine, mental enrichment, and a sense of safety — naturally,” Bonarrigo says. “It’s less about doing everything and more about being responsive to the dog in front of you.”

Worry less about where you live with your dog. Worry more about what you do to make their life worthwhile.