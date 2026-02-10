BARK Air is Redefining Travel With a Concierge Service Made Just for Dogs

They will help you have the most luxurious and dog-friendly vacation ever.

BARK is back at it again — this time, with a hotel concierge program that’s nothing short of a godsend for people who like to travel with their pups in off.

To start 2026 with pooches as a top priority, BARK announced its latest venture: BARK Happy opens in new tab , a canine-centered concierge service that will be kicking off in New Orleans just in time for Mardi Gras, then popping up at select hotels across the United States. The news comes less than two years after the petcare brand opens in new tab , which is iconic for its BarkBox subscription opens in new tab , debuted BARK Air , a first-of-its-kind, ultra-convenient (albeit jaw-droppingly expensive) dog-friendly airline.

Just as BARK Air is designed to allow pet parents to travel with ease, BARK Happy is structured to streamline the hotel stay experience. The comprehensive canine concierge program, which aims to land in hotels across the country, begins with pre-arrival planning to determine the palette and needs of pup guests. Upon arrival, dogs are greeted with personalized amenities, including tailored treats, beds, toys, and bowls, and curated itineraries based on the pre-arrival planning. Additionally, a BARK Happy Concierge team is available to assist with dog-friendly recommendations in the area.

While some top-tier hotels already offer this level of hospitality to their patrons, many do not. BARK Happy hopes to change that. It’s worth mentioning, though, that like BARK Air, these perks don’t come without a cost. In place of a traditional per diem pet fee, BARK Happy charges $150 per stay. Further bookable, dog-centered programming (like guided Pack Walks and Canine Comfort Wellness Kits) is also available.

“BARK Happy is our way of helping hotels raise the bar for dog hospitality, extending far beyond a dog bed and a water bowl,” BARK Air President, Michael Novotny said in the release. “While we’ve leveraged our aviation businesses to partner with hotels on destination retreats and special events, we’re now introducing an evergreen, high-touch service model that mirrors the level of care we’ve delivered through BARK Air since inception. The Windsor Court is the ideal inaugural partner as they’ve long championed pet travel, and together we’re taking it to the next level.”

BARK Happy’s partnership with The Windsor Court opens in new tab in New Orleans is especially fitting, given the city’s legendary Mystic Krewe of Barkus Parade opens in new tab — an iconic, long-standing Mardi Gras celebration for dogs — takes place on Sunday, February 8, and The Windsor Court is the official hotel partner of the parade.

“BARK Air brings an unmatched level of expertise in dog-first hospitality, and the partnership with BARK Happy allows us to elevate meeting our canine guests with the five-star standards our hotel is known for,” The Windsor Court General Manager, Ralph Mahana, said in a release. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to exceptional service, creating stays that feel just as memorable for dogs as they do for their humans. This partnership reflects our shared belief that luxury travel should be seamless, joyful, and inclusive through the entire visit.”

This BARK news comes at a pivotal time, as TripAdvisor’s newly released Trendcast 2026 opens in new tab details a 260 percent year-over-year increase in pet-friendly travel bookings.

“BARK Happy is part of our broader evolution from an airline into a dog-first hospitality ecosystem,” Novotny tells Kinship. “As more people travel with their dogs, the industry hasn’t fully caught up to what dogs actually want or need. We saw an opportunity to bring the same level of intention, planning, and care we’ve built at BARK Air into hotels to make traveling with dogs joyful and stress-free. It’s designed for people who want to explore alongside their dogs while prioritizing their pet’s comfort and enjoyment.”

Now, we wait to see which iconic properties will hop on board with BARK next.