What Should You Do When Your Dog Eats a Wild Mushroom?
Mushroom hunting is fun—not so much for your dog.
Immediate Steps to Take if Your Dog Eats a Mushroom Symptoms of Mushroom Poisoning in Dogs Typical Veterinary Intervention and Treatment Types of Mushrooms Commonly Found in Lawns How to Prevent Future Mushroom Incidents
So, you’re outside playing with your dog when, suddenly, you spot your pup chewing on something suspicious. Of course, you run over and quickly look to see what it is, and — oh, no — it’s a mushroom. And you instantly panic.
Your concern is not silly. Although some mushrooms are harmless (and others cause only mild stomach upset), some mushrooms can be life-threatening to dogs. The big problem is understanding the difference without having an expert on hand to help you. This guide will explain exactly what to do, the symptoms to watch for, and what your veterinarian will likely do if your dog has ingested a mushroom.
Immediate steps to take if your dog eats a mushroom
An appropriate level of urgency is required if you suspect your canine pal has eaten a mushroom.
Assess the situation
The first thing to do is to take a breath and remain calm. Then answer the following questions:
Are you just suspicious that your dog could have eaten a mushroom, or did you actually see it happen?
How long ago did this happen?
Did your pup just take a slight nibble or eat the whole thing?
How is your dog acting right now?
One problem is that even if your dog seems fine, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. Unfortunately, some very dangerous mushrooms don’t show their symptoms for hours. The safest thing to do if you’re not sure is assume a mushroom was eaten and act as if it could be toxic.
Contact your veterinarian
You should immediately call your vet. If it’s after hours and they’re not open, contact an emergency clinic. When you call, they will ask some specific questions that you need to be able to answer, including:
Your dog’s weight, age, and medical history
How long it has been since your dog ate the suspected mushroom
Any symptoms that are present
A photo of the mushroom, or if you can describe it
If your vet tells you to come straight to the hospital, don’t take a “well, let’s see how things go” approach. With mushroom poisoning, time matters.
Inducing vomiting
This is an important topic because this is where many well-meaning pet parents get into trouble. Do not induce vomiting unless a vet tells you to do so. Some people immediately pull out a bottle of hydrogen peroxide to induce vomiting. Although this may be used in specific situations, it’s not safe in all cases. Some types of mushrooms can cause neurologic signs, including seizures, which may make a dog vomit — and that could be dangerous because it could lead to aspiration pneumonia.
Collecting a sample for identification
If it’s possible and safe to collect a mushroom, part of a mushroom, or one that’s growing beside it that looks identical, then collect:
The remaining mushroom
Any vomited material
A picture of where it was growing
Put the mushroom in a paper bag or in a paper towel, not in a plastic bag, which will speed up decay. Sometimes, identification can help determine the treatment, but a lack of identification should not prevent you from seeking care.
Symptoms of mushroom poisoning in dogs
The symptoms will depend on the mushroom species and toxin involved. As already stated, some signs can appear quickly, even within 30 minutes, while others could take up to 24 hours or longer.
Common symptoms include:
Drooling
Vomiting
Abdominal pain
More serious symptoms could include:
Excessive thirst or urination
Difficulty walking or weakness
Jaundice, which is the yellowing of the gums or eyes
Collapsing
It’s a dangerous myth to believe that if your dog isn’t sick yet, they’re in the clear. Unfortunately, some of the most toxic mushrooms can lead to delayed liver or kidney failure. Early treatment is critical, before symptoms even start.
Typical veterinary intervention and treatment
Treatment depends, on the symptoms, the suspected toxicity, and the timing. But it could include:
Induced vomiting, if the ingestion of the mushroom was recent and it’s safe to do so
Activated charcoal, which limits the absorption of the toxin
IV fluids, which can help protect the kidneys and support circulation
Medications for nausea and to protect the gastrointestinal system
Medications that can support the liver
Bloodwork monitoring, which may need to be done over several days
In severe cases, your dog will have to stay in the hospital. Unfortunately, certain mushrooms are so toxic that even the most aggressive treatment may not be successful. That is why early action offers the best outcome.
Types of mushrooms commonly found in lawns
The mushrooms that you’ll find in your yard thrive best in moist conditions. They can actually show up overnight. Common categories include:
Amanita species: They are among the most dangerous and can lead to fatal liver failure.
False parasol: This common lawn pest can cause severe gastrointestinal upset.
Ink caps: This mushroom can cause GI distress, though the effects are unpredictable.
Puff balls: Usually not much of a problem, they tend to have a low toxicity unless they’re in a very immature state, when identification is tricky.
Don’t take this personally, but pet parents tend to be unreliable at visually identifying the type of mushroom. Even experienced mushroom hunters avoid guessing — and when your dog’s health is concerned, so should you.
How to prevent future mushroom incidents
Obviously, you can’t always control what grows in your yard or other places you may be walking your dog. But you can, to some extent, reduce the risk.
When you see mushrooms in your yard, wear gloves and remove them.
Improve drainage and rake organic debris.
During damp weather, keep a close eye on your dog when you’re outside.
Keep working with your dog on the “leave it” cue until they really get it down pat.
If you’re in unfamiliar grassy areas, it’s best to keep your dog on a leash.
If you have a dog who’s a voracious snack seeker, assume they might eat anything on the ground and plan accordingly.
Bottom line
If your dog eats a mushroom — or you suspect that they may have — don’t guess and don’t wait. Although some mushrooms are harmless, others are very toxic and can cause medical emergencies. Even if your dog appears to be fine, symptoms of some of the more toxic ones can be delayed and become severe as much as 24 hours later. Do not induce vomiting unless your vet tells you to do so.
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years, specializing in small animals. Her work has appeared in Allivet, AsktheCatDoctor, WhiskerDocs, Ask the Cat Doctor Radio, Ask the Cat Doctor TV, and numerous other websites, brochures, newsletters, newspapers, and ebooks. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to spend time with her three children, two grandchildren, three cats, two grand-cats, and five grand-dogs.
