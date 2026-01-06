Why Your Dog Gets Extra Cuddly in the Winter

Most folks dread winter for multiple reasons: It can get lonely and isolating; it’s harder to spend more time outdoors; and to top it all off, it’s freezing. But I am not one of these people. I’ve started to look forward to the cozy nights in next to my fireplace, a great book in my hands, and my extra cuddly dog sleeping against my hip on the couch.

Although my pup is pretty cuddly most of the year, she won’t miss out on an extra cuddle sesh when the weather is really cold. This got me thinking, though: Are dogs actually cuddlier in the winter, or are we just noticing it more because we’re all hibernating together? According to the experts, it’s a mix of warmth, instinct, and, yes, emotional connection, too.

The science of cozy: It’s (mostly) about body heat.

From a physiological perspective, dogs naturally seek body heat when the temperature drops. Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, a veterinarian with TelaVets.com opens in new tab , says dogs are instinctively wired to look for warmth when it’s cold out; it’s part of their natural survival behavior.

“Even though most dogs today are spoiled indoor pets, those instincts are still there — when your dog curls up next to you in winter, part of it is affection, but a lot of it is simply practical,” he says. “Cuddling helps conserve body heat and keeps their energy use lower when temps drop.”

Unsurprisingly, smaller dogs, seniors, and short-haired breeds tend to get cold the quickest. “Older dogs also have thinner coats and sometimes weaker circulation, so they really appreciate extra warmth, and that usually means more snuggling,” Dr. Rakestraw says.

Dogs get the winter blues, too.

It’s not just humans who might experience mild seasonal affective changes once the temperatures start to drop —some dogs might experience this, too. Shorter days mean less sunlight, which can affect their mood and activity levels.

“You might notice your dog sleeping more, being a little clingier, or just wanting extra comfort from you,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “It’s kind of their way of coping with the ‘winter blues.’”

Dogs are experts at finding cozy spots, and if the bed or floor is chilly, they’ll head straight for the warmest thing in the room, which is usually... you. “It’s not just about warmth, though — being close also helps them feel safe and calm, too,” Dr. Rakestraw says.

But they aren’t always snuggly when it’s cold.

For many dogs, winter cuddling is mostly about warmth, but how affectionate they get can really depend on their individual personality or breed. “For example, my German Shepherd won't become more cuddly, but my Coonhounds? Anything they can do to sap body heat is acceptable,” explains dog trainer Ali Smith, CEO and founder at Rebarkable opens in new tab , a puppy-training platform.

When a dog becomes more cuddly in the winter months, they’re probably looking for warmth, but it can sometimes be about something else. According to Smith, the only reason [winter cuddling] is about emotional/comfort-seeking is if the seasonal changes that go along with cold weather are affecting them.

“For example, Thanksgiving (guests), Christmas (guests, trees in the house, etc.), and New Year's (fireworks) are adding additional stress to their lives, and they may find you a comforting wind-down,” Smith says. “[In this case,] stress is very unlikely to be related to the actual weather.”

Some breeds or temperaments may crave closeness, while others are happy to keep their distance. “Dogs are all individuals, so it’s totally possible for some to be more affectionate than others, depending on what’s going on,” Smith says. “[But if we’re talking about winter cuddling based on dogs’ personalities or breeds,] it’s likely less to do with the weather of winter and more to do with how we act during winter (think shark-attacks-and-ice-cream opens in new tab analogy).”

Are they just copying us?

Dogs can often mirror our moods: When we’re cozy, calm, or even a little sad, our dogs can pick up on it and respond with closeness.

“Sometimes, when our dogs know we are down (which they read in our actions and body language), they can provide comfort naturally,” Smith explains.

My dog is a huge cuddler and will do anything to get in some extra snuggles in the morning while my husband and I lie in bed. When I’m lying on the couch watching TV or working from my laptop, my dog loves to come snuggle up next to me. Even when she’s not cozying up next to me, she loves to be near me. As soon as I get up from the couch, she thinks I’m about to play with her. When I’m in the kitchen making food, I often will find her at her bowl, chowing down on her own food.

When does this behavior get concerning?

Winter cuddles with your dog are special, but it’s important to make sure that your dog actually wants to snuggle up with you. Smith encourages pup parents to respect their dog’s boundaries and notice body language that says “enough.” She adds: “It’s always a good idea to check in with our dog to ensure they want affection, [not just when we want to give it].”

You might notice that older dogs tend to get extra cuddly in the winter, too. According to Dr. Rakestraw, cold weather can make arthritis flare up and joints ache more. “Older dogs often seek out warmth because it literally helps ease the pain a bit,” he says. “You’ll see them gravitate toward soft bedding, sunny spots, or right up against you on the couch.” Keeping them warm isn’t just about comfort — it can help reduce stiffness and soreness, too.

If your pup (young or old) starts to get extra cuddly but also has other symptoms like tiredness, limping, weight gain, or appetite changes, Dr. Rakestraw suggests getting them checked out. “Sometimes, what looks like a ‘clingy winter mood’ is actually discomfort or even thyroid issues,” he says.

How can you keep your dog happy and cozy all winter long?

Your dog shouldn’t have to rely on your body heat to stay warm all winter. Dr. Rakestraw recommends heated pet beds opens in new tab for older or thin-coated dogs.

“Sweaters or light jackets make a big difference on walks for smaller breeds,” he says. “And since dogs are usually less active in the winter, indoor games or short training sessions help burn energy and keep their mood up.”

Winter naturally brings pets and people closer. “There’s more downtime, more cuddles, and a lot more shared comfort,” Dr. Rakestraw adds. “That closeness deepens trust and makes the bond stronger.” Whether it’s for warmth, love, or a little bit of both, winter snuggles are truly one of the best parts of being a dog parent.