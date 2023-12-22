The Best Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Warm in Winter · Kinship

7 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Cosy

Because a snuggly pup is a happy pup

by Nick Levine
December 22, 2023
If your pup loves to curl up in a cosy corner, a heated dog bed could be a sound investment – especially as many models can be packed up and taken on your travels. Heated dog beds and pads can also be particularly soothing for pups with arthritis or joint pain. So, here are seven of the best heated dog beds on the market, including self-heating options and models designed especially for small and large breeds.

Wainwright's Self Warming Square Dog Bed
$30

This dog bed is self-heating, which means it uses reflective materials to soak up your pup’s natural body heat, then send it right back at them. The dual sided cushion is machine washable so it’s easy to keep clean and fresh.

$30 at Pets at Home
Toozey Dog Heat Pad
$28.99

If your pup loves to wrap their gums around just about anything, this heated pad is a failsafe option because its chew-proof wires can’t be messed with. It has six temperature settings and an automatic switch-off function so it’s pretty versatile, too.

$28.99 at Amazon
Woov Cordless Heating Dog Bed
$159.95

Because this heated dog bed is cordless – it runs on a rechargeable battery – it can be safely used outside. The robust fabric is UV and dirt-proof and there are three different heat settings so you can get it ‘just right for your pup (which isn’t always easy when the weather keeps changing from day to day).

$159.95 at Stoov
DEOMAN Pet Heating Pad for Extra Large Dog
$65.03

If you’re the proud parent of a Labrador, Retriever or any other large pup, this capacious pet ped has you – and all of your dog’s body – covered. It takes around 10 minutes to heat up and is suitable for use anywhere indoor or well sheltered.

$65.03 at Amazon
WEAREWE Pet Heating Pad
$17.99

This fluffy heated pad uses an USB charger, so you can even top it up from your laptop. Just double-check the size before ordering as it’s really only spacious enough for petite pups.

$17.99 at Amazon
NICREW Pet Heating Pad
$32.99

This heated pad is easy to personalise to your pup: it has six different heat settings and can be set to switch off automatically after 4, 8 or 12 hours. Plus, the fleece cover is removable, so you can pop it in the wash following a ‘mucky pup‘ moment (they happen to the best of us).

$32.99 at Amazon

Nick Levine

Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.

