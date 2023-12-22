7 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Cosy
Because a snuggly pup is a happy pup
If your pup loves to curl up in a cosy corner, a heated dog bed could be a sound investment – especially as many models can be packed up and taken on your travels. Heated dog beds and pads can also be particularly soothing for pups with arthritis or joint pain. So, here are seven of the best heated dog beds on the market, including self-heating options and models designed especially for small and large breeds.
Nick Levine
Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.
