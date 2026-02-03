And how to help them move those little legs.

It’s a time-honored ritual: Every winter, dogs across the world receive their first pair of winter boots, only to stumble around while their parents laugh. We’ve all probably seen videos opens in new tab of this sacred rite on TikTok opens in new tab , Facebook opens in new tab , and Instagram opens in new tab , and as bad as I feel chuckling at these pups’ misfortune, I must admit it never gets old.

But why is it that the minute shoes go on their paws, so many dogs start wobbling like drunken sailors? And more importantly, how can we help them find their footing?

When does my dog need booties?

Depending on where you live, your dog might not need shoes at all. But if your area tends to get extremely cold during winter or hot during summer, they’re a must.

For winter: If the temperature drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, VCA Animal Hospitals opens in new tab recommends putting your dog in a jacket and booties and limiting walks to five to 10 minutes.

Regardless of temperature, watch for salt on the ground. These products can irritate or even burn your dog’s paws or cause health concerns if ingested while cleaning their feet.

For summer: Hold your bare hand to the pavement for 10 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.

Why can’t dogs walk in booties?

Although it might seem like our dogs spontaneously forget how to walk the minute booties go on their feet, the real answer is less dramatic than that.

According to Dr. Nita Vasudevan, a veterinarian for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , a lot of dogs struggle with footwear because the sensation is unfamiliar and restrictive, and it throws off their sense of balance.

“A dog’s paws are packed with sensory receptors that help them feel the ground, regulate temperature, and understand where their body is in space,” Vasudevan says, “which is why covering them may be a little off-putting.”

Boots can change the way a dog’s joints move and how they distribute pressure through their feet. Per Vasudevan, puppies, seniors, and dogs with arthritis or neurologic sensitivity might display more noticeable signs of trouble.

Some dogs might stumble or fall over, and others refuse to walk altogether. As funny as this might be in a two-second video, it can become a bigger problem if the ground outside is covered in salt, and it’s time for your dog to do their business.

How do you help your dog get used to booties?

Don’t rush this. If your dog is having trouble with their new shoes, take the time to help them adjust. Canine behaviorist Dion Studinski, owner and head trainer at Ancillary K9 Dog Training opens in new tab , suggests working one bootie at a time.

“Start by letting the dog wear one bootie indoors for short periods,” Studinski says. “Slowly build up to wearing all four booties, keeping sessions brief, relaxed, and paired with positive feedback.”

It’s all about baby steps. Practice around the house first, and then maybe try a short outing — preferably on a route your dog knows well. Ideally, you’d do this before it’s cold outside. That way, you’ll have plenty of time to figure things out before the booties become a necessity.

What should you do if your dog hates booties?

For some dogs, the bootie aversion runs deeper than just struggling to walk. Dogs with anxiety, for example, might dislike the sound or feeling of the boot touching the ground. Most dogs can get past this, but for some — especially those who don’t like having their feet handled — it might take a little more work.

If your dog hates it when you touch their paws, Erica Feuerbacher, associate professor of applied animal behavior for Virginia Tech’s School of Animal Sciences, recommends helping them get used to that before moving on to booties.

If your dog yanks a paw away when you reach for it, Feuerbacher says you should probably stop. “The dog is communicating really nicely to us that it’s uncomfortable, and if we persist in doing that, we might end up putting the dog in a really bad situation where they feel the need to escalate beyond that.”

Once you’ve worked with your pup to make the paw-handling process more comfortable, you can move on to the booties. Here, cooperative care can be a helpful tool. As Feurerbacher explains, it’s a way to help dogs (and cats opens in new tab !) participate in their own husbandry.

“You might even have the dog train the dog to pick up their paw so you don’t have to hold it,” Feuerbacher says. “Holding or restraining the paw might be part of the problem because a lot of dogs don’t want their paws restrained.”

To create a positive association, give your dog treats while putting the booties on and taking them off a few times. While on the walk, you can also take them somewhere they really love to create even more good vibes.

“Once you're out on the walk, they're going to be so distracted by all the fun things they're smelling and seeing that they tend to then forget that there's something on their foot and start walking more normally,” Feuerbacher says.

Are there any alternatives to dog booties?

If your dog just cannot deal with traditional booties, you do have some options.

Studinski recommends paw balms or waxes like Musher’s Secret, which can create a temporary barrier against salt, ice, and cold while still allowing dogs to feel the ground naturally. If you use this method, trim the excess fur between your pup’s paw pads to prevent ice from building up in the nooks and crannies.

Another option? Full-leg protective gear that runs all the way up the legs. It might sound even more cumbersome to us, but according to Studinski, it actually distributes pressure more evenly, which can help your pup’s feet feel more natural and less constricted.

Whatever you choose, you and your pup will be out for happy winter strolls in no time.