Why Are Dogs So Weird About Having Their Feet Touched?

What is it about dogs and their paws? Whether you’re going in for a nail trim or trying to slide a bootie onto their feet, some dogs are just not having it. They might pull their paws away or, in extreme cases, start growling like you’re trying to steal their dinner. Not cute.

In some cases, we can work around this strange aversion. (I, for one, never trim my dogs’ nails; as someone who is terrified of clipping too close to the quick, I bring them into the vet.) But sometimes, avoiding paw contact just isn’t an option — like when it’s 11 p.m., the ground is covered in snow, and your dog needs to go outside. Someone has to wipe those feet when they come back in, unless you want that brand-new rug to feature some muddy paw prints as decoration.

If your dog seems hellbent on keeping you away from their paws, don’t despair — you don’t need to move to Florida or cover your floor in sandpaper. You can work through this.

But before you do, consider this advice from Jennifer Abrams, associate certified applied animal behaviorist and owner of Abrams Animal Behavior Consulting: Whatever you're trying to do with your dog, look at it from their perspective. "Are you doing this for you, or are you doing it for them?" she says. "Is it something that they really benefit from?"

Why do dogs hate having their paws touched?

It's not just one of their phobias. For starters, our dogs' paws are very sensitive. Jody Epstein, a board-certified applied animal behaviorist and owner of Nutz About Mutz, notes that their feet are full of sensory receptors, all of which provide constant feedback about balance, surface texture, temperature, and body position.

“If we take hold of a paw without warning,” Epstein says, “many dogs will respond by pulling their foot away reflexively in self-preservation.” Beyond that, dogs who are especially sensitive or who have dealt with a lot of forced physical contact in the past might growl, snap, or even bite.

It also doesn’t help that a lot of us can be a little abrupt when handling our dogs’ paws. “When we touch their paws, we’re often either trying to get something out of them … or we’re trying to clean them. We can be a little brusque.”

If your dog is sensitive around their feet and makes a lot of clicking noises when walking on tile or hardwood, Abrams adds, it’s also worth checking to see if their nails need a trim. If you’re a chicken like me, ask your vet or a groomer for help.

How can we help dogs get used to paw handling?

Communication is key. Epstein suggests developing a cue to let your dog know you are going to touch them and practicing it together — something like, “I’m going to touch.” Then, when you’re ready to reach for a paw, ease into it by starting at your dog’s shoulder or hip, slowly making your way down to the foot. Then, reward your pup with food.

“This can help the touch become less scary,” Epstein says. Usually, our dogs’ reactions in these situations come from feeling caught off guard. “So, telling them your plan can help them participate in the interaction without getting as nervous or upset.”

For footwear, Epstein suggests refining a process before winter so you have plenty of time to practice, “Start with putting just one bootie on and paying the dog. Play games or ask for skills and pay with treats for engaging. Invite them to move around, either coming to you or chasing a toy, to help them get used to the sensation of the shoe.”

When you’re ready, you can add a second shoe or switch the shoe already on your dog to a different foot. “Build on this until you can put all four shoes on and play with your dog and they are not fussing,” Epstein says, adding that the same goes for balm products like Musher’s Secret — “though you will want to avoid carpet, as balms may leave a greasy residue.”

If you find your dog is still struggling, consider seeking help from a fear-free trainer. “They will be able to help you break down the process into small enough bits for your dog to be successful,” Epstein says.

How should we respond if our dogs pull away?

If your dog seems reluctant when you reach for their foot, don’t dismiss it.

“If you don't address it, and you just keep putting them in that situation where they’re saying, ‘please don’t’ and we’re ignoring it, you’re probably going to push them to give bigger warnings,” Abrams says.

Back off and take a beat before trying again — next time, with a delicious reward.

“If you need to do something immediately,” Abrams adds, “you can take a paper plate or their bowl or a lick mat and spread peanut butter or even wet food — anything that's spreadable that the dog likes.”

This performs two functions: It’s a great distraction, and it’s also great positive reinforcement. As Abrams puts it, “It starts to build positive associations between having their feet touched and getting something they really like.”

What should we do if they become aggressive?

If your dog growls, snarls, or air-snaps while you’re trying to handle their feet, stop what you’re doing right away. As Epstein points out, these are distance-increasing signals — your dog’s way of asking for space. It’s important not to punish these behaviors because doing so could teach your dog to skip straight to biting next time.

“Dogs can't speak ‘Human,’” Epstein says, “and so they are using these signals to be as clear as possible that we are too close and they need us to stop what we are doing or give them space. We need to respect that communication and pause.”

If your dog gives you these warning signals, Abrams says, “You just have to take a lot of steps back and work really slowly.” She suggests using an approach called “cooperative care” to help your dog participate in the process and feel less intimidated. “Work at their pace,” Abrams says, “and you can get to a point where you can touch the paws.”

And when in doubt, if you’re just not making progress, you can always call a trainer.