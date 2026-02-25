Signs Your New Cat Is Adjusting to a New Home

Sometimes we forget that moving into a new home can be a massive change for a cat. They don’t know what’s happening to them or why. They’re just suddenly in a new place, with different sights, sounds, smells, and people they don’t recognize.

Some cats handle this kind of change really well, but others require time to adjust. That said, all cats need support during this process to feel safe and secure in their new surroundings.

Main takeaways Starting a new life in a new home is a huge change for any cat.

Many factors influence how well (and quickly) they adjust —from their history and experience with people, to the setup of their new space.

Although your cat should start showing at least small signs of adjustment and comfort pretty quickly, don’t rush the process. Let them set the pace.

Understanding the adjustment period

The adjustment period for your new cat is vital. A cat who is pushed past their comfort zone, forced into new and scary situations before they’re ready, will put their guard up. That’s not what you want.

The best way to help your cat settle into their new life is to give them a small, safe space (a home base) to start. Then, let them decide when they’re ready to venture out, explore, and engage.

What to expect

Each cat will have a unique experience during their adjustment period. Factors such as their age, history, health, and general confidence level play a big role during this time. Meanwhile, on your end, giving them a small space that feels secure, limiting nearby noise and activity, and letting the kitty move at their own pace are key.

Here are some behaviors you may see from your new cat in the early days.

Hiding or venturing out very cautiously : Cats need proof that they’re safe before they’re going to relax. They’ll slowly and carefully check out the area as they feel ready.

Vocalizing: Sometimes this is nervousness. Other times, it’s more about excitement, as if they need to tell you everything about their new home.

Mild changes in eating, drinking, and litter box habits: A nervous cat may not feel safe venturing out for these things right away, so keep them close to their preferred hiding spot.

Less interest in play: Nervous cats generally won’t let their guards down for play. This should be temporary and improve as they feel safe in the space and with you.

Less comfortable interacting with people or being held: Choice and control help cats feel safe. They may not want to interact much or give up any of that control until they feel secure.

Aggression toward other people and pets: Scared cats are naturally more reactive to anything that might feel intense or take away their choice and control in the moment. Don’t force interactions before they are ready.

Err on the side of caution. Go above and beyond to make them feel safe in their new home. Better to move too slowly than too quickly.

Timeline for adjustment

There’s no set timeline for your new cat’s adjustment. They will set their own pace.

Generally, they should start to show some signs of settling in within a week or two. Those may be small things, like coming out from a hiding spot, or big things like wanting to explore the entire home or play with you. They may not be fully settled this fast. It can take weeks or even months for a new cat to truly establish themselves in a new home. But you should at least see tiny signs of improvement within a week or so.

Beyond that, move at their pace. Gradually offer more opportunities for things like exploration and interaction with you. If they’re ready to accept it, great. If not, that’s OK. Don’t force it. They’ll settle in more quickly if they can control the pace.

Signs your cat is adjusting to their environment

Your cat’s behavior will give you tons of insight into how they’re feeling in a new home. Here are some important milestones to look for.

Exploring more

As a cat feels comfortable in their home base, they’ll start exploring other areas, getting familiar with the layout, sights, sounds, and smells around them. They may retreat to their home base if they get nervous, which is just fine. That’s what it’s there for.

Establishing a routine

You should start to see small routines emerge as they feel safe. You can help them establish routines for things like eating, playtime, resting time, and even cleaning the litter box.

Playfulness

Comfortable cats are much more playful. Your cat may not let their guard down enough to play initially, but they should open up as they get used to their new home. Play sessions inside their home base, and even within hiding spots, may be easier at first — instead of trying to encourage play in areas where they haven’t spent much time.

Eating and drinking well, and using the litter box

This is super important. A cat may not eat, drink, or use their litter box normally until they’ve established that their home base is safe and know they can move around without fear. If they’re still too fearful to do these things by day two, take a look at the space and your interactions. What might be making them fearful? Consider talking to your vet or the shelter/rescue. They may be able to offer insight and guidance.

Relaxed body language

You should start to see small signs — such as soft eyes, a relaxed face, lying down without trying to look very small, not jumping at every sound, their tail up and moving loosely — as your cat starts to let their guard down and settle in.

Developing bonds with other pets

For a new cat joining the family, introducing them to other pets should come only after they’ve gotten comfortable in their new home base and with you. At that point, consider following a slow introduction plan.

Getting comfortable around other people

Choice and control are very important to cats. If they feel nervous or unsure, they may be less open to interacting with people, because they don’t want anything interfering with their ability to do what feels safe, when and where it feels safe. As they become more comfortable, they’ll be more interested in engaging with and being around people.

How to help your new cat settle in

There are many ways to help your cat feel safe and secure in their new home. Here are some things to try:

Start them in a small room.

Provide lots of hiding spots.

Keep key resources (food, water, litter box, toys) near hiding spots, so they don’t have to venture far to get what they need.

Initially, stick with a food, litter, and litter box style that they’re used to.

Keep activity and loud noises to a minimum.

Keep other pets away from the new cat’s space.

Try soft music and lighting in the room to lower stress.

If available, have some soft items in the room that smell like the cat (beds, blankets, and toys from their previous home work well).

Try calming, pheromone plug-ins.

If they’re nervous around people, limit interactions until they start to feel more secure.

When they are completely comfortable eating, drinking, and using the litter box, crack the door and give them the option to start exploring other areas. Don’t force it. But do encourage them to explore, and reward brave behavior, such as venturing into new rooms for the first time.

Leave the door to their home base open when they’re out exploring, so they have the option to retreat to their safe space as needed.

These are just some of the things that can help your cat feel more comfortable in their new home. The adoption facility your cat came from can also be a great resource. They want this kitty to thrive in their new home as much as you do.

When to seek professional help

If your new cat isn’t eating, drinking, or using the litter box regularly within two days, reach out to your veterinarian or the adoption facility for advice. Your cat is probably feeling significant fear or stress if they’re avoiding these vital resources. They may need some extra support.

If you’re not seeing even tiny signs of improvement within a week, it may be time to call in backup. A certified training and behavior consultant can be hugely helpful in identifying what might be causing your new cat’s fear or stress. They can help you set up their space and work on fear triggers in positive, low-stress ways.

For cats with extreme fear, such as a former stray who has no experience with people or a cat who’s been through trauma, your veterinarian may suggest calming supplements or anxiety medication to help your cat feel more secure as you work to reduce their fear.

Bottom line

Each cat is unique, and their experience adjusting to their new home, with their new family, will also be unique. So, it’s best to introduce your new cat to a small space set up specifically to help them feel safe and provide everything they need to settle in.

It’s better to move too slowly than too quickly. Let your cat decide when and how they’re ready to explore the home and interact with people and pets. If your cat doesn’t seem to be adjusting well, there are resources to help: Reach out to a certified feline behavior expert, your veterinarian, or the shelter/rescue where you found your cat.