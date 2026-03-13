The Real Reason Your Cat Insists on Interrupting Your Zoom Meetings

Your co-workers are getting to know your kitty so well.

It happens every time: You log onto Zoom and are settling into your meeting when suddenly there’s a tail in your face. Or a furry body strolling across your keyboard. Or a loud, insistent “meow” just when you were about to say something legitimately important.

In the grand scheme of things, a cat disrupting your Zoom meeting is not a big deal. It’s actually kind of cute. The first time. But the longer it goes on, the more disruptive and distracting it becomes for everyone on the call.

Of course, your cat isn’t being malicious — cats aren’t like that — nor are they trying to make you look unprofessional or get you in trouble with your cat-hating manager. They do want something, though. And if you want to get through your work day without feline interruption, you better figure out what that is and give it to them.

benevolente / Adobe Stock

It’s all about attention.

Zoom bombing is attention-seeking behavior, pure and simple.

“Your cat sees you paying active attention to something and they want some attention too,” says Marci Koski, a biologist and certified feline training and behavior specialist at Feline Behavior Solutions opens in new tab .

Your cat doesn’t understand spreadsheets, client calls, or quarterly earnings. But they do understand that you are focused and engaged and she wants in. “They know that you are in a ‘giving’ mood because you are giving your attention to this thing (the computer) in front of you,” Koski says.

Marilyn Krieger, certified feline behavior consultant at The Cat Coach opens in new tab , offers an example: “One typical way of demanding your attention is by purposely placing themself between you and the computer. The little attention-seekers will also sometimes sit on the keyboard.”

And cats have been engaging in this kind of activity since long before Zoom was ever a thing. As Krieger points out, before computers were common in homes, cats pulled the same trick with newspapers or homework or books. They would sit squarely on the open page, making it impossible to read without interacting with them. The medium has changed, but the motive remains the same.

It’s also possible that when you are talking to your screen, your cat thinks you are talking to them. If you’re animated, smiling, nodding, and speaking in a warm tone, your cat may assume the conversation includes them and respond by meowing or coming closer.

The truth is, you’re probably reinforcing their behavior.

Whether you want to or not, there’s a good chance you may be actually training your cat to interrupt you.

“You might be reinforcing the behavior just by interacting with them,” Krieger says. “It doesn’t take long for them to figure out that when they engage in the work-disruption behaviors, they get exactly what they want: attention from you.”

Animals repeat behaviors that are rewarded. Attention — even if it is brief or frustrated — counts as a reward.

Think about what happens when your cat walks across your desk. You pet them. You laugh. You talk to them. You might even apologize to your coworkers while scooping them up and giving them a quick squeeze.

From your cat’s perspective, that’s a win. It’s innocent enough, “but it can encourage them to do it again,” Koski says.

Why do cats seem particularly interested when you are on Zoom?

Video calls are uniquely triggering to your kitty for a few reasons: You’re vocally engaged and likely talking more than usual. You’re visually animated — gestures, facial expressions, posture shifts — but you’re still stationary, and you can’t easily disengage, which cats love. You’re stuck in that chair.

Plus, they learn patterns quickly. If every weekday at 10 a.m. you sit down, talk to a glowing rectangle, and occasionally break to reach down for pets, it won’t take long for them to connect the dots and equate work time with attention time.

Remember, too, that cats thrive on routine. If you are new to remote work and regular Zoom calls, your cat may be adjusting just like you are. Maybe they are only used to having you home during your non-work hours, when you are much more engaged with them. Now that you are home more often, they may expect more of the same, even when you’re in a meeting.

What should you do?

If you want your cat to leave you alone, you need a plan.

Be proactive, not reactive.

“If you know you are going to be on a Zoom, give your cat some attention before it starts,” Koski says. “A play session, some food, etc. Get the hunt-eat-groom-sleep sequence going.”

This sequence mirrors natural feline behavior: hunt (play), eat, groom, sleep. When you engage that cycle, your cat is biologically primed to settle down.

A 10-minute interactive play session using a wand toy before your meeting can burn off energy and meet attention needs. Give them a few treats or even a small meal afterward and odds are high that they’ll be ready for a nap by the time you log on to your meeting.

And no, this isn’t indulgence — you’re not “spoiling them” — it’s strategy.

Create a desirable alternative spot for them to rest.

If your desk is prime real estate in the house, you need to offer something equally appealing to your cat. Krieger recommends placing “a cat tree or a table next to you which is the same height as your computer. It needs to be very desirable for them — a comfortable spot that is theirs.”

Koski adds that heated cat mats are often particularly effective because cats are drawn to warmth. There are even desk-mounted cat shelves designed to keep your cat close — but not on your keyboard. The key is location. The alternative spot should be near you, allow your cat to see you, and ideally be within arms reach while still being out of frame of your computer’s camera.

Charlie's / Adobe Stock

Use positive reinforcement.

Train your cat to occupy their new, dedicated space by reinforcing their behavior every time they occupy said space — petting them, speaking to them gently, or offering them a treat. When you’re not in a meeting, of course.

Krieger also recommends clicker training as an effective tool to teach your cat to go to and settle in a designated spot. To do this, you mark the desired behavior (going to their designated perch) with a click and follow it with a reward. Over time, the association strengthens.

This method requires consistency, but it is highly effective because it works with — not against — your cat’s learning style.

What shouldn’t you do in this situation?

Both Krieger and Koski agree: Do not punish your cat. “Never punish them,” says Krieger. “Your cat is not bad; they just want your attention.”

Koski warns that yelling, clapping, or startling “can just increase fear and stress, which we don’t want to do.” She adds that negative reactions can reinforce the behavior. Yelling, clapping, or scolding may seem corrective, but to some cats, any engagement is better than none at all. “For some cats it turns into a game because even negative attention is still attention,” Koski says.

This kind of punishment is ineffective — cats learn much better through positive reinforcement — and it can increase anxiety, damage trust, actually escalate attention-seeking, and create new behavior problems.

If you must remove your cat from your desk mid-meeting, do it neutrally. No talking. No petting. No eye contact. Simply place them on the floor or on their designated perch. It may take repetition for them to get the point, but if you remain calm and disengaged, they will learn.

Of course, closing the door is also an option, but most cats hate this and will be even more disruptive from the other side of a closed door opens in new tab , especially if they are used to it being open. If you are going to lock them out of the room, make sure to balance things out with intentional connection time when you’re not in meetings.

Remember: Your cat interrupts you because they value you. You are a central figure in their life. The central figure. They don’t just want your attention; they need it. And when they interrupt you during a Zoom, they are communicating that they need to you. And if you respond thoughtfully — rather than reactively — you can meet that need head on and limit future interruptions.

Will your cat stop their Zoom-bombing overnight? Probably not. Behavior change takes time and consistency. But if you apply the principles Krieger and Koski suggest — proactive engagement, positive reinforcement, no punishment — you will see improvement.

Your Zoom meetings may never be 100 percent feline-free, but let’s be honest, that’s one of the nicer things about working from home — for you and for your cat.