6 Signs You Have a Smart Cat

My daughters and I have an ongoing debate about which of our three cats is the smartest. Freddy is undoubtedly the bravest of the bunch — she’s the only one who greets guests at the door, while her younger brothers cower in another room — but does that translate to being the brightest?

I tend to think she’s just anxious and overprotective (big eldest daughter vibes). Wilbur has a sharp spark of intelligence behind his big green eyes, but when he shoves his butt in my face, it’s hard to think of him as any kind of genius. And poor Winston, who is fond of headbutting us hard enough to leave a bruise and meowing piteously by the food canister even when it’s not mealtime, is generally awarded the dunce cap.

Sure, we’re being silly when we debate our cats’ imaginary I.Q. scores, but are some cats truly smarter than others? “Much like we recognize multiple types of intelligence in people, I think the same is true for cats,” Dr. Ezra Ameis, a Los Angeles-based emergency veterinarian and founder of Paw Priority opens in new tab , told me. So, how can you know if you have a miniature whiskered Einstein on your hands? Read on for some clues.

Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

They know their name.

Does your cat look up when you say their name? This is a go-to intelligence test for many cat parents, albeit one that’s not too reliable. (Cats aren’t generally big people-pleasers.) But studies have shown opens in new tab that cats do recognize their names. Not only that, but they know their friends’ names, too. So while they might or might not respond, a smart cat knows when you’re talking about them.

They figure out how things work.

Can your cat open the bathroom door, or turn on the faucet for a drink? That’s probably because they’ve seen you do it. Observational learning opens in new tab is a hallmark of higher cognitive ability, and smart cats are good at it. “Cats learn quickly that certain actions lead to predictable outcomes,” Dr. Ameis says. “Their behavior is almost always about learning what works.”

They have your routine down pat.

Sure, your cat knows when it’s feeding time. But a smart cat also knows when you’re about to leave for work, when you’re coming home, and when it’s time to settle in on the sofa and turn on the TV. That’s because they’re watching you — and taking notes. “Humans rely heavily on language and abstract reasoning,” Dr. Ameis says. “Cats are excellent at pattern recognition.”

They’re good hunters.

I’m not sure how much prey opens in new tab my cats would catch if they were allowed to go outside, but when I watch them stalk, crouch, and pounce on a feather wand, I can see the gears turning in their cunning little heads. Hunting requires planning, timing, spatial awareness, and impulse control, which are all indicators of cognitive sophistication. Who cares if they’re just hunting one of my hair ties?

They’re one of these breeds.

Breed doesn’t necessarily indicate intelligence, but it can play a role, Dr. Ameis says, explaining that cats have been selectively bred to excel at specific skills. He gives this brief breakdown:

Of course, he says, there is “enormous variation between individual cats within each of these categories.” (My best friend’s grouchy Maine Coon, who mercilessly bullied his adopted sibling, comes to mind.) “Environment, early socialization, and mental stimulation can matter as much as genetics,” Dr. Ameis says. “Some of the smartest cats I have known were mixed-breed cats who were simply curious, observant, and confident.”

chendongshan / iStock

They get into mischief.

A smart cat can be something of a menace. “When a cat knocks things off of tables or climbs into cabinets, it is not being naughty,” says Dr. Hilary Humm-Beatty, a veterinary consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab . “This is definitely a combination of boredom, curiosity, and intelligence.”

Cat behaviorist Heather Alvey opens in new tab tells me that a bored cat may cause trouble just to get your attention — even if it’s negative attention. “One particular client had a young, energetic, intelligent cat who would knock things off the fireplace mantel and then look around the corner to where the people were for their reaction,” she recalls. “That cat was obviously very smart — but also super bored.”

Remember: every cat is smart in their own way.

In the end, it’s not very useful — or kind — to make value judgments about feline intelligence. “In behavior, we don’t say that a cat is stupid or not very smart,” Alvey tells me. “We say that ‘they have trouble making simple associations.’”

If that sounds like your cat, you can help them out by keeping them busy with puzzle feeders, climbing posts, window perches, toys, and plenty of play sessions. “Indoor cats especially need thoughtful, sensory stimulating environments and play options that mimic the stimulation they would get in an outdoor, wild environment,” Dr. Humm-Beatty says. “Cats need surfaces to scratch, many places to hide, hunting games, and vertical climbing options.” These will help stimulate your cat’s mind, keeping them healthier and happier for longer.

Having worked with many cats of different capabilities over the years, Alvey says what’s important is that we meet our cats where they are. “We all have our own capacity,” she says. “It’s OK!” Honestly, I’d love to hear my cats’ assessment of who they think is the smartest human in our household. Or, considering that it’s past mealtime for them as I’m writing this, maybe I wouldn’t…